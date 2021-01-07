Trump should be denied entry to UK after ‘inciting violent mob’, says Scotland’s justice minister
Scotland’s justice minister has called on Priti Patel to deny US president Donald Trump entry to the UK once he leaves office.
It comes after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday to protest the election results. The president told a crowd of supporters earlier that day that “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore”.
During the attack on the Capitol, Mr Trump released a video on Twitter telling supporters: “We love you” and to go home, but maintained his claim that the election was “fraudulent” and that he felt his supporters’ “pain”.
Humza Yousaf said in a tweet that Mr Trump “incited a violent mob” that resulted in the deaths of four people.
“Once he leaves Office if Trump tries to come to UK the Home Sect should give serious consideration to denying him entry, she has the power if an applicant’s presence is not conducive to the public good,” said Mr Yousaf.
“Trump’s default is to stir up racial tension and yesterday he incited a violent mob.”
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the home secretary placed the blame for the attack on Capitol Hill squarely on Mr Trump’s shoulders.
Ms Patel said: “His comments directly led to the violence and so far he has failed to condemn that violence and that is completely wrong.
“He basically has made a number of comments yesterday that helped to fuel that violence and he didn’t do anything to de-escalate that whatsoever.”
The rioters clashed with police, and one woman died after being shot. Three other people also died after suffering “medical emergencies”, according to police chief Robert Contee.
After Mr Trump was roundly condemned by politicians across the spectrum, he committed to an “orderly transition” in a statement posted to Twitter by an aide – but did not miss the opportunity to reiterate that he believes the election was stolen from him, without evidence.
The outgoing president owns two golf courses in Scotland. According to reports, there was speculation Mr Trump was planning an overseas golf trip during president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on 20 January.
But Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Mr Trump would not be allowed to enter Scotland for such a trip n=under current Covid rules, as it would not be considered “an essential purpose”.
Responding to suggestions that the president may have plans to fly into Scotland to play golf, Ms Sturgeon said: “We are not allowing people to come into Scotland without an essential purpose right now and that would apply to him, just as it applies to anybody else.
“Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose.”
