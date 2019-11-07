Bolton Won’t Testify Without Court Ruling: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- House committees investigating President Donald Trump were getting closed-door testimony Thursday from Jennifer Williams, a special adviser for Europe in Vice President Mike Pence’s office.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has also been invited to testify, but his counsel told House committees that he won’t appear.

Here are the latest developments:

Bolton Won’t Testify Without Court Ruling (11:47 a.m.)

Bolton’s counsel informed the impeachment committees that he won’t appear for his scheduled closed-door testimony on Thursday without a court ruling, according to a House Intelligence Committee official.

House Democrats are unwilling to litigate the issue in the courts because it would take too long, the official said, adding that the White House directive for Bolton not to appear will be considered additional evidence that Trump is obstructing Congress.

Chairmen of the three House committees leading the impeachment probe on Wednesday withdrew a subpoena for Bolton’s deputy, Charles Kupperman, saying that they plan to wait for the conclusion of a lawsuit to compel former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify before Congress in a previous case.

Bolton would be willing to testify, despite White House objection, if a federal court rules that officials should comply with Congress, the Washington Post reported Thursday, citing people familiar with his views.

Whistle-Blower Lawyer Decries Naming Attempt (11:03 a.m.)

Andrew Bakaj, one of the attorneys representing the whistle-blower whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry, says attempts by Republicans, including Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, to name his client “will undermine our constitutional republic’s ability to oversee itself.“

Bakaj said in an earlier Twitter posting that the whistle-blower process for the intelligence community took decades to build and helps Congress in its oversight responsibilities.

Some Republicans in recent weeks have increasingly pushed for the whistle-blower’s identity to be revealed. Others have criticized on that effort, warning that such a step would have a chilling effect on future whistle-blowers.

Jordan said the whistle-blower will be on the GOP list of witnesses to call to appear for upcoming public hearings. Witnesses and subpoenas offered by Republicans will have to be approved by a majority of the Democratic-led Intelligence Committee.

Trump Says Biden and Son Must Testify (10:10 a.m.)

Trump tweeted that former Vice President Joe Biden and his son “must testify” as part of the impeachment inquiry.

Multiple witnesses have detailed how Trump and his associates pushed Ukrainian officials to investigate Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian gas company where Hunter Biden served on the board. Joe Biden is now a leading candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

GOP Plans Attempt to Subpoena Whistle-Blower (9:59 a.m.)

Republicans plan to try subpoenaing the intelligence community whistle-blower who helped trigger the House impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio says that the whistle-blower will be on the GOP list of witnesses to call to appear for the upcoming public hearings. In a transcript of one closed-door interview released Wednesday, Republicans used the name of a person they suspect of being the whistle-blower in attempts to gain confirmation from the witness.

Democrats led by Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff of California are likely to block any effort to compel the whistle-blower to testify. Witnesses and subpoenas offered by Republicans have to be approved by a majority of the committee.

GOP allies of Trump have been trying to discredit the whistle-blower by painting the person as a partisan with ties to the Obama administration and have attempted in various forums to disclose his identity. There was no immediate comment from the lawyer for the whistle-blower.

Pence Adviser Arrives to Provide Testimony (9:14 a.m.)

Williams arrived at the Capitol Thursday for closed-door testimony before the House impeachment panels. She is only the second witness to appear this week in defiance of the White House policy not to cooperate with the proceedings.

Williams was on the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and accompanied Pence on a trip to Warsaw two months ago during which he met with Zelenskiy, according to an official familiar with the committee’s activities.