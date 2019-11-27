Trump denies sending Giuliani to Ukraine

In an interview with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly posted on Tuesday, President Trump said he did not order his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to go to Ukraine in order to dig up damaging information on his political rivals.

"No, I didn't direct him, but he is a warrior, he is a warrior," Trump said. Giuliani has publicly said that he went to Ukraine at the behest of Trump, carrying out an investigation "concerning 2016 Ukrainian collusion and corruption."

O'Reilly asked Trump why Giuliani went to Ukraine, and the president responded, "You have to ask Rudy. Rudy has other clients, other than me. He's done a lot of work in Ukraine over the years."

Several of the witnesses who testified in the impeachment inquiry said Giuliani was pursuing a shadow Ukraine agenda in order to get an investigation going into former Vice President Joe Biden. U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland told lawmakers Trump directed diplomats to work with Giuliani on issues related to Ukraine. Giuliani is said to be under investigation by federal prosecutors due to his work in Ukraine.

More stories from theweek.com

Trump's Florida rally includes cursing and claims people want to change the name of Thanksgiving

Fox News guest: 'Why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job here'

Trump wonders why the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage wasn't celebrated 'a long time ago'

