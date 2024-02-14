Trump denounces ‘foolish’ Mazi Melesa Pilip after special election loss to Democrat Tom Suozzi

Former President Trump derided losing Republican congressional candidate Mazi Melesa Pilip as a “very foolish woman” hours after she lost a closely watched Long Island special election to fill the seat once held by disgraced ex-Rep. George Santos.

Trump blamed the trailblazing Ethiopian Israeli immigrant’s loss on her failure to come out strongly enough in favor of him during the campaign against Democrat Tom Suozzi.

“This very foolish woman, Mazi Melesa Pilip, …didn’t endorse me and tried to ‘straddle the fence,’ when she would have easily WON,” Trump wrote on his social media site.

The former president asserted that his MAGA supporters did not turn out to vote because he did not endorse Pilip in the race.

“MAGA, which is most of the Republican Party, stayed home. And it always will, unless it is treated with the respect it deserves,” Trump added. “I stayed out of the race (because) I want to be loved!”

Trump urged Republicans to skip Pilip and pick a “real candidate” to challenge Suozzi in the November general election for a full two-year term.

“Suozzi, I know him well, can be easily beaten!” Trump said.

Suozzi, who won the seat three times including twice in 2016 and 2020 when Trump was on the ballot, beat Pilip by a healthy 8% margin in the NY-03 district that spans the North Shore and a slice of northeast Queens.

The Democrat reversed the shocking 2022 upset pulled off by Santos in the suburban swing district.

Both candidates sought to avoid being closely tied to their parties’ standard bearers in the fall election, with Suozzi distancing himself from President Biden amid polls showing the president’s approval rating deeply under water.

Pilip mostly sought to avoid discussing Trump during the campaign, reflecting his toxic brand in well educated affluent suburbs.

A registered Democrat, Pilip in the final days of the campaign claimed to have voted for Trump over Biden in 2020, although she refused to say how she voted in 2016. Suozzi scoffed at her claim, suggesting he believed she actually backed then-candidate Hillary Clinton over Trump.

____