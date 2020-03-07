Trump to deploy 160 active duty troops to border in response to court rulings, coronavirus

PHOENIX – President Donald Trump's administration will immediately deploy 160 active-duty soldiers to two key cities along the U.S.-Mexico border in response to a series of adverse federal court rulings limiting the implementation of his restrictive border enforcement policies, as well as growing concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that it would deploy 80 active duty troops to San Diego's San Ysidro border crossing and 80 more to El Paso's Paso del Norte bridge as early as Saturday to provide "military police support, engineer, and aviation support" to customs officials at those two ports of entry.

The border agency's announcement emphasized the role that a Feb. 28 ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco factored into their decision to deploy troops to those two cities.

A panel of judges blocked the U.S. government from sending asylum seekers to Mexico for the duration of their proceedings under the Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as "Remain in Mexico," finding that the program was in violation of U.S. immigration laws.

In response, dozens of asylum seekers sent back under MPP congregated at border crossings from Tijuana to Brownsville, Texas, asking to be let into the country. CBP temporarily shut down at least one border crossing in El Paso to keep people from rushing the port of entry.

"CBP Ports of Entry (POEs) are not designed or equipped to handle extremely large groups of travelers arriving all at the same time and temporary closure of a POE is contemplated as an extreme option, as necessary for public safety and border security," the agency said in a written statement. “Compounded in response to Friday's (Feb. 28) amassment of large groups in Mexico with the potential to forcibly enter the United States, CBP closed or partially suspended operations at multiple locations in order to maintain safety and security."

The 160 troops are part of the Defense Department's Crisis Response Force, which the Pentagon has made available to CBP since Trump initially deployed soldiers to the border in November 2018 in anticipation of the arrival of a large caravan.

A CBP spokesman said the deployment to San Diego and El Paso would begin Saturday and last for two weeks. The agency has the option, based on current needs, to extend the deployment and even "lift and shift" to other border crossings, he said.

The timing of the troops' deployment is tied to an upcoming deadline that the 9th Circuit set this week. The federal judges presiding over the case allowed "Remain in Mexico" to continue, but only until March 11.

At that point, the court will block the program in Arizona and California – the states under its jurisdiction – unless the Supreme Court stays its ruling. To date, the Supreme Court has not intervened.

The U.S. government has sent back more than 60,000 people, mostly Central American migrants, to await their asylum proceedings in Mexico. The two border cities of Tijuana, located across from San Diego, and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, across from El Paso, received the most returned migrants.

Top U.S. officials, including CBP's Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan, have called the Migrant Protection Protocols a "game-changer" that have allowed them to reduce the flows of large numbers of Central Americans to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Customs and Border Protection also cited the U.S. government's "COVID-19 containment and mitigation concerns" in its decision to deploy the military.

The agency said it faces a "delicate" balance in providing border security while facilitating legal trade and travel that last year topped $600 billion in goods and services between the U.S. and Mexico. More than 188 million people crossed the border, according to government figures.