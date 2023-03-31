Trump, DeSantis and other Republicans push anti-Semitic ‘Soros’ smear after Bragg indictment

15
Alexander Nazaryan
·Senior White House Correspondent
·6 min read
(Photo Illustration: Jack Forbes, Maayan Pearl; Photos: Brandon Bell/Getty Images, Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo Illustration: Jack Forbes, Maayan Pearl; Photos: Brandon Bell/Getty Images, Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images)

In his statement condemning the Manhattan grand jury indictment of former President Donald Trump, Florida governor and likely Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis mentioned neither the former president nor the district attorney who will prosecute the case, Alvin Bragg, by name. But he did name check George Soros, a favorite target of antisemitic conspiracy theories—twice.

For some, the implication was obvious.

“It’s hard to even call it a dog whistle of antisemitism,” said former assistant U.S. attorney Andrew Weissman of the Florida governor’s statement in a cable news appearance.

Soros indirectly helped fund Bragg’s run for office, but he is uninvolved in the case against the former president, which is focused on an allegedly improper 2016 payment to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Soros and Bragg have never met.

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and other Republicans similarly made mention of Soros in denouncing the decision to indict Trump.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Last week Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, a Republican who has been accused of trafficking in xenophobia and white supremacy, charged that Soros and Bragg “are trying to turn America into a third-world country.”

On Thursday night, a single hour of Fox News prime-time programming featured 10 mentions of Soros, including two descriptions of Bragg as a Soros “puppet.”

A Hungarian-American billionaire who funds progressive causes, Soros is frequently invoked as shorthand for a nexus of wealth, progressive politics and cultural clout.

“Soros offers a combination that is useful to his detractors: born abroad, Jewish, in finance, high profile,” Emily Tamkin, the author of a book about Soros, told Yahoo News. She added that because Soros is “genuinely influential in politics, finance, and philanthropy,” conspiracy theories about him are easily concocted.

As he was running to become the Manhattan district attorney in 2021, Color of Change, a group backed by Soros spent roughly $500,000 on efforts on Bragg’s behalf, such as mailers and voter turnout.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to depart after speaking during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to depart after speaking during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Trump, who is running for president again, is avidly using the indictment to solicit campaign contributions, depicting himself as the target of the “Soros Money Machine.” He has long faced accusations of antisemitism, although his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner are observant Jews.

Trump has routinely trafficked in antisemitic tropes about dual loyalty, wealth and parsimony.

Last year, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump attacked American Jews — who mostly vote Democratic — for not rewarding his staunch support of Israel’s right-wing government. “Our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of [Trump’s record on Israel] than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S,” he complained.

Trump warned that “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel — Before it is too late!”

Thursday’s indictment allowed Trump and his loyal supporters of reviving a grievance-laden narrative that invariably turns the former president into a victim of nefarious forces.

“This was their mission,” Eric Trump, the president’s son, said on Fox News of Bragg and his prosecutors. “This is what they promised Soros. It’s why they received the big checks.”

Soros survived the Holocaust as a child. As an adult, he moved to New York, where he started a successful hedge fund. His philanthropy through the Open Society Foundations supports civic institutions in emerging democracies. Domestically, Open Society funds education, public health and independent media not-for-profit organizations.

Hungarian-born US investor and philanthropist George Soros answers to questions after delivering a speech on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on May 24, 2022. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)
Hungarian-born US investor and philanthropist George Soros answers to questions after delivering a speech on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on May 24, 2022. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

According to experts in antisemitism, invoking the 92-year-old philanthropist serves to promote toxic ideas about Jews. “A person who promotes a Soros conspiracy theory may not intend to promulgate antisemitism,” according to the ADL, formerly known as the Anti-Defamation League. “But Soros’ Jewish identity is so well-known that in many cases it is hard not to infer that meaning.”

Trump allies including Tucker Carlson, the popular Fox News anchor, have promoted the “great replacement theory,” which holds that Democrats—purportedly funded by Soros and other elites—are trying to bring immigrants of color into the United States in order to create an electorally insurmountable non-white political bloc.

Fears of racial obsolescence powered the white supremacists who rampaged through Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 shouting that “Jews will not replace us” and, the following year, Robert Bowers, who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

During the racial justice protests of 2020, some conservatives falsely accused Soros of encouraging violence.

The most recent attacks on Soros come as the nation faces an unprecedented uptick in anti-Semitic incidents, the frequency of which began to increase around the time that Trump first announced he was running for the presidency in mid-2015.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during an event on his nationwide book tour at Adventure Outdoors, the largest gun store in the country, on March 30, 2023 in Smyrna, Georgia. (Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images)
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during an event on his nationwide book tour at Adventure Outdoors, the largest gun store in the country, on March 30, 2023 in Smyrna, Georgia. (Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images)

“When in doubt, blame the Jews,” intelligence analyst and scholar Aki J. Peritz wrote on Twitter in response to DeSantis.

DeSantis recently hired Nate Hochman, a National Review writer who had previously praised the virulent anti-Semite Nick Fuentes. Fuentes also dined with Trump last year in South Florida.

Soros is a well-known supporter of criminal justice reform and has been funding the political races of progressive prosecutors for years. Once elected, some of those prosecutors, such as Chesa Boudin of San Francisco, have proven unpopular with voters. Soros’s involvement in funding their campaigns has sometimes been invoked by local critics — though rarely with as much apparent zeal as DeSantis.

When first running for governor in 2018, DeSantis described his Democratic opponent Andrew Gillum as “Soros-backed.” He used identical language in his feud with state attorney Andrew Warren, whom he removed in what was widely seen as a bid to raise his profile with national conservatives.

Gillum is Black, as is Bragg. Warren is Jewish, like Soros.

Progressive activists have called the claim that Soros controls Bragg not only antisemitic but also racist. Last week, after Trump called Bragg a “Soros-backed animal” a group of Black and Jewish lawmakers from New York condemned Trump’s “incendiary racist and anti-Semitic” rhetoric.

Last year, neo-Nazis gathered outside a conservative conference in Tampa where DeSantis spoke, with banners displaying swastikas alongside one that read “DeSantis Country” and another touting “our glorious leader, Ron DeSantis.”

Although Florida has a large Jewish population and DeSantis has eagerly waded into other culture war battles, the governor said nothing.

Recommended Stories

  • George Soros responds to GOP attacks over Manhattan DA: ‘I don’t know him’

    Prominent Democratic donor George Soros responded to Republican attacks on him over Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s (D) investigation that led to an indictment of former President Trump, saying that “I don’t know” Bragg. Soros told Semafor that he did not contribute any money to Bragg’s campaign to become district attorney and does not know…

  • Biden: 'No comment' on Trump's indictment

    STORY: The charges from an investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg come as Trump seeks the Republican nomination to run for the presidency again in 2024. Specific charges are not yet known, as the indictment remains under seal.Trump becomes the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges, but claims his innocence and has indicated he would not drop out of the race.

  • Trump indictment: The most noteworthy reactions so far

    One thing that seemed to unite Americans this week was that nearly everyone had an opinion on the indictment of former President Donald Trump by a Manhattan grand jury.

  • Trump indictment: Ex-U.S. president joins other democratic leaders who've faced criminal charges

    Donald Trump has become the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges after a grand jury in New York voted to indict him over an alleged hush money payment. He joins a slew of other current and former leaders of democratic nations who’ve faced criminal charges over the last decade.

  • Reactions on the street after Trump's indictment

    STORY: The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, came as Trump seeks the Republican nomination to run again in 2024. He indicated in a statement on Thursday (March 30) that he intended to remain in the race.'Finally, it shows that democracy is finally at a place where it is supposed to be, and knowing that people cannot just riot, violence is never, ever the response we need. Great job, America!' said Elizabeth Blaise, a New York City resident.'I come from a family of foreigners, so I definitely think he deserves a lot of the things that he's going down for," said Polov Joseph, a New York resident.'Totally wrong. That's all I have to say. Why is it totally wrong? That's my opinion. Why do you feel that way? It's a political witch hunt,' said an Oregon resident in Washington, D.C.'What's the difference between Clinton and Paula Jones and Trump and Stormy Daniels? Ah good question. Good question. He didn't get indicted. I know. I feel like there is some hypocrisy on both sides playing. So I don't know. That's, that's all I got,' said Alayna Daly, an Atlanta resident in Washington, D.C.'To me it's [the indictment] generally good news, but I'm not convinced that anything's going to come of it. He's probably not going to get arrested because he has enough money not to do that. And, you know, again, I, as much as I hate 'The Donald,' I think that we have bigger pressing political issues than him,' said Grace, a South Dakota graduate in Washington, D.C.'Yeah, it’s politics. I think they’re just dying to find a way to keep him from being eligible for running for reelection. I think they’re looking, if they can’t do that, then they’ll try to make him seem or try to make him appear as unpopular as possible. It seems like they’ve been after him since he won his first election,' said Mark Funk, a biomedical technician in Houston, Texas.'I feel relief. I don’t know how it’s going to end. Um, I’m not sure it’s going to end the way we want it to end, but they got Al Capone on tax evasion, so whatever it takes. I think it’s a dark part of our nation’s history and I do believe that illegal and criminal acts should be prosecuted regardless of whether or not you’re a sitting or former president,' said Lindsey Honari, a human resources consultant in Houston, Texas.

  • Law expert: Trump could still be elected president in 2024 despite indictment

    Now that a Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump over alleged hush money payments on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign, the unprecedented decision presents a major twist as Trump mounts his third campaign for the White House.

  • Here are the key players in the Trump hush money case

    From Alvin Bragg to Stormy Daniels, these are the all the people you need to know in the wake of the former president’s historic indictment.

  • Trump charges follow criticism of Manhattan prosecutor for not acting sooner

    Donald Trump has been indicted by a New York City grand jury, his lawyer said on Thursday, after the prosecutor who filed the charges came under political pressure for not bringing them against the former U.S. president sooner. While the charges against Trump were not immediately released - the first ever against a U.S. president - they come after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg revived an investigation into any role Trump had in a $130,000 hush money payment his lawyer made to a porn star during Trump's 2016 campaign for the White House. Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has said he made the payment to silence Daniels about an affair she says she had with Trump in 2006.

  • Trump hit with criminal charges in New York, a first for a US ex-president: NYT

    Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House, the New York Times reported on Thursday. The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party's nomination if charged with a crime.

  • Japan FM to visit China, first time in over 3 years

    Japan's top diplomat Yoshimasa Hayashi will visit China this weekend, the first such visit in over three years, the foreign ministry in Tokyo announced Friday.The April 1-2 trip will include talks with Hayashi's Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, the ministry said, and will be the first time a Japanese foreign minister has visited since December 2019.

  • What comes next in Trump indictment?

    We hear from a Hofstra law professor to help us navigate the legal process.

  • Stability AI CEO has the ambition to IPO in next few years

    Emad Mostaque, the CEO and founder of open source platform Stability AI, hinted at plans to go public in the next few years, during the Cerebral Valley AI Conference in San Francisco on Thursday. “I think you can’t just IPO," Mostaque said during an interview with journalist Eric Newcomer.

  • George Soros Denies Knowing or Donating to Alvin Bragg

    The right loves claiming that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is a Soros-bought prosecutor, but the connection between the two is flimsy

  • 4 young conference founders bought a $40 million Utah ski mountain to build a utopia for tech elites. 10 years later, it’s still a stalled mess

    A group of twentysomething entrepreneurs created the wildly successful Summit Series conferences. But building an "intentional" and eco-friendly resort community for the rich and famous is quite a different undertaking.

  • This Is Where Verizon Makes Its Money

    Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is arguably one of the market's best dividend stocks today. Verizon's revenue overall was up 1.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $34.7 billion, but its two most important segments grew differently. Consumer revenue was up 4.2% while business revenue rose 1.2%.

  • Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary, calls for justice

    Ukrainians marked the anniversary Friday of the liberation of Bucha with calls for remembrance and justice after a brutal Russian occupation. “We will not let it be forgotten,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a formal ceremony in Bucha, vowing to punish those who committed outrages there. On the streets of Bucha, the world has seen Russian evil.

  • Ukraine vows never to forget or forgive on Bucha anniversary

    BUCHA, Ukraine (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday Ukraine would never forgive Russian troops responsible for atrocities in Bucha, as the town near Kyiv marked the anniversary of its recapture after 33 days of occupation. Ukrainian forces took back control of the small towns of Bucha and Irpin to the northwest of Kyiv in late March last year as Russian invasion forces abandoned their attempt to seize the capital.

  • S.Africa's Pistorius seeks parole decade after killing girlfriend

    A parole hearing began Friday that could see South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius released from prison early, a decade after he shot and killed his girlfriend.&nbsp;Pistorius killed Reeva Steenkamp, a model, in the early hours of Valentine's Day 2013, firing four times through the bathroom door of his ultra-secure Pretoria house, in a killing that shocked the world.Lawyers for Steenkamp's family arrived at the correctional facility on the outskirts of the capital, where the hearing was taking place, amid a heavy media presence.&nbsp;Steenkamp's mother, June, is to appear before the board to "make representations" also on behalf of her husband, Barry, who is unable to travel because of ill health, lawyer Tania Koen said."They don't feel that he should be released. They feel that he has shown no remorse," she told reporters outside the prison.Pistorius, 36, is being held at the same facility, where the parole board was scheduled to convene for a closed-door session at 10:00 am (0800 GMT).&nbsp;Pistorius is also expected to address the hearing and respond to the Steenkamps' submissions, Koen said."As you can imagine it's painful. June has to face Oscar Pistorius again this morning. He is the killer of her daughter," she said.Comprising at least three people, including prison services and community members, the board is to determine whether the purpose of imprisonment has been served, according to the Department of Correctional Services.&nbsp;- 'Traumatic' -Known worldwide as the "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetics, Pistorius was found guilty of murder and given a 13-year jail sentence in 2017 after a lengthy trial and several appeals.He had pleaded not guilty and denied that he killed Steenkamp in a rage, saying he mistook her for a burglar.Prisoners in South Africa are automatically eligible for parole consideration after serving half of their sentence.Pistorius has served more than half, having started his term in 2014.His lawyer Julian Knight said he would not comment until after a decision on the parole was made.Pistorius met with Steenkamp's parents last year, part of a process that authorities say aims to ensure inmates "acknowledge the harm they have caused to their victims and the society at large".Koen described the meeting as "very emotional" and "traumatic".&nbsp;The board will consider whether Pistorius has been rehabilitated or still poses a danger to society, and review his conduct in prison, according to the correctional services.A year before killing Steenkamp, Pistorius became the first double amputee to race in the Olympics, competing at the 2012 London Games.&nbsp;He became a household name admired worldwide and courted by sponsors, but it all came crashing down after the killing.Parole decisions are usually known the same day of the hearing or a day later, but the correctional services department has&nbsp;indicated that in Pistorius' case it might not be taken on Friday.If denied, he has the right to approach the courts for review.ub/js

  • Army Materiel Command boss says logistics are key to future warfare

    "Gone are the days when we had everything down to your favorite ice cream," warns Gen. Charles Hamilton.

  • VP Harris hails Tanzania leader, announces trade boost

    US Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled Thursday an initiative to expand trade with Tanzania as she hailed the leader of the East African nation as a "champion" of democracy.On the second leg of her trip to Africa, Harris said EXIM Bank, the US government credit agency, would sign a memorandum of understanding to facilitate up to $500 million in exports to Tanzania covering transport, infrastructure, digital technology and clean energy projects."On the subject of economic growth, good governance delivers predictability, stability and rules which businesses need to invest," Harris said at a press briefing alongside President Samia Suluhu Hassan."Working together it is our shared goal to increase investment in Tanzania and strengthen our economic ties," she said, also announcing plans to partner with Tanzania in 5G technology and cyber security.Harris described Hassan, Tanzania's first female president who has been rolling back the authoritarian policies of her late predecessor John Magufuli, as a "champion" of democracy.Hassan described their meeting as a "historic milestone" and referred to Harris -- the first Black person and first woman to be elected US vice president -- as a "sister".Harris is on a three-nation trip to Africa, the latest push by the United States to deepen its engagement with the continent to counter the growing influence of China and Russia.Tanzania has remained neutral over Russia's war in Ukraine, abstaining in UN votes against Moscow and calling for the conflict to be resolved through diplomatic means.And in November, Hassan visited Beijing and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.- Political reforms -Hassan, who marked her second year in office on March 19, has sought to turn the page on Magufuli's hardline rule, which had tarnished Tanzania's reputation as a stable country in a troubled region.Earlier this month, she vowed to restore competitive politics and jumpstart a stalled process to review the constitution, a long-held opposition demand.In January, Hassan announced the lifting of a ban on political rallies, paving the way for the return that month of opposition stalwart Tundu Lissu who had spent most of the past five years in exile.On Thursday, Harris also laid a wreath at a memorial commemorating the August 1998 bombing of the US embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's economic hub.The almost simultaneous attacks by Al-Qaeda in Tanzania and the US embassy in Kenya's capital Nairobi left more than 200 people dead and more than 5,000 wounded.Harris commended the government for its "transparent response" to an outbreak of the Marburg haemorrhagic fever which has killed five people in Tanzania, noting that USAID is providing $1.3 million to help.As she wrapped up the first leg of her trip in Ghana on Wednesday, Harris announced an initiative of more than $1 billion to improve women's empowerment in Africa.In a speech in Ghana's capital Accra on Tuesday, she noted three areas of focus Washington believes could benefit from more investments: women's empowerment, the digital economy and good governance and democracy."We are 'all in' on Africa," she added, repeating US President Joe Biden's declaration at a US-Africa leaders' summit last year.From Tanzania, Harris heads to Zambia on Friday.pool-str-txw/bp