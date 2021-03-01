  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Trump, DeSantis favored for president in 2024 by CPAC attendees

Antonio Fins, Zac Anderson and Wendy Rhodes, Palm Beach Post
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ORLANDO, Florida - Could there be an all-Florida, Trump-DeSantis ticket in 2024?

While former President Donald Trump made it clear Sunday that he will remain heavily involved in GOP politics from his new home base of Florida, his followers made it clear they see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as Trump’s heir apparent.

About an hour before Trump took the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the organization released an informal poll of attendees revealing 55% said they would back Trump for another term with Gov. Ron DeSantis trailing right behind at 21%. All other potential candidates registered in the single digits.

DeSantis tells conservatives: Florida is an 'oasis of freedom' under his leadership

Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Trump, however, stopped short of declaring a comeback presidential campaign, as was widely speculated ahead of his CPAC speech, his first public comments since leaving office on Jan. 20.

After teasing a potential run by saying, "I want you to know I will continue to fight by your side," Trump referred to his 2016 election win and his baseless claims that he won the 2020 election by adding: "Who knows? I may even decide to beat them for a third time."

Without Trump as a candidate in 2024, DeSantis led the field in the CPAC survey with 43%, followed by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at 11% and Donald Trump Jr. at 8%.

In his speech, Trump refuted reports that he might start a new party. Beyond that, the former president's CPAC address was a review of previous campaign stump speeches — lambasting "stupid" deal-making, saying Democrats are "radicals" and "communists," and extolling the border wall while claiming America's energy independence as an administration achievement.

There were a few new twists, too, such as advocating for reopening all schools, blasting "cancel culture," opposing transsexual participation in women's sports and calling for election reforms. The delivery was a bit more subdued, however, than the political wrestlemania that marked Trump's 202 campaign rallies.

Despite the CPAC speaking appearances for potential 2024 presidential contenders, such as Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, it was clear the choice of CPAC's attendees was Trump.

A woman takes a photo with a golden Donald Trump statue at the Conservative Political Action (CPAC) conference on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Sam Thomas/Orlando Sentinel via AP) ORG XMIT: FLORL801
A woman takes a photo with a golden Donald Trump statue at the Conservative Political Action (CPAC) conference on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (Sam Thomas/Orlando Sentinel via AP) ORG XMIT: FLORL801

"President Trump is the leader of the conservative movement. He is the leader of the America First movement. He is the leader of the Republican Party," said Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan to chants of "USA!"

"And I hope that on Jan. 20, 2025, he is once again the leader of our great country," Jordan said.

Democrats said they welcomed a Trump comeback candidacy, and viewed it as much of an opportunity for them as for hard-right conservatives and Republicans.

What is CPAC? A brief history of the conservative movement’s most influential gathering

They pointed out Trump lost the popular vote in his 2016 race against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Then, with Trump making the 2018 midterm congressional elections a referendum on his administration, Republicans lost the U.S. House with a cumulative vote deficit near 10 million ballots.

In November, Trump lost the popular vote to Joe Biden by 7 million votes as well as a lopsided Electoral College defeat. Then, in January, the GOP gave up control of the U.S. Senate by losing a pair of Georgia run-off races.

"It looks more like a murder-suicide pact than a political strategy. They're murdering democracy while committing political suicide," said former Obama presidential campaign adviser and Democratic communications consultant Spencer Critchley. "Look at the record. Trump lost every way he could lose. Their party is shedding members and shrinking at what should be to them an alarming rate."

Trump is headliner at CPAC in Orlando. But really it's conservative Florida's coming-out party

The return of Donald Trump: CPAC puts the Republican 2024 presidential primary front and center

That sentiment was echoed by a now independent political strategist who advises Democrats warned his former Republican colleagues that said last week that the GOP's embrace of Trump has led to nothing but defeats, including President Biden's win in November.

"Biden won by not being Trump," said Atiba Madyun, a Washington-based political strategist who founded the group Party Politics US.

Supporters cheer and wave as former president Donald Trump is introduced at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Supporters cheer and wave as former president Donald Trump is introduced at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

In fact, as Critchley noted, Republicans have seen a drain of voter registrations in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that stunned the nation. That trend has also surfaced in strongly pro-Trump Republican Florida.

An analysis of Florida voter registration records by the Palm Beach Post found 24,266 Republicans quit the party the month between Jan. 12 and Feb. 9, though the losses were offset by a gain of 19,494 people who joined the party. Still, the fluid party shifts left the Florida GOP with 4,772 fewer voters.

By comparison, only 6,432 Democrats left the party while 17,052 voters joined, leaving Democrats with 10,620 more voters, according to the analysis.

The overall number is low, a net loss of just under 5,000 voters. But it interrupts, at least for the moment, a years-long trend in which GOP voter registrations outpaced those of rival Democrats.

From 2016 through last fall's election, Florida Republicans picked up roughly 600,000 new voters, to top 5.1 million in the state. Democrats picked up just over 430,000 to reach 5.3 million, giving the party a 183,596-voter lead over Republicans among registered voters, according to the latest report by the state Division of Elections.

Nonetheless, outside the Orlando Hyatt Regency where Trump spoke on the CPAC stage, a slew of Trump fans came out for a show of support.

"We ought to pick all three: House, presidency and Senate. I love them all, and this was so obviously a steal," said Kathy Norton, who backed trump for president as well as Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. for Congress.

Norton said she traveled to the location in what she said was a 200-car-and-limo caravan from Tampa.

Others advocated key issues.

"If you don't respect life, what is there? It's the only reason I vote for any candidate," Theresa Cibotti of Orlando said.

Despite the nation marking a grim milestone — 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19 — the CPAC straw poll found the top three topics were election integrity, constitutional rights and building a border wall.

An immigration advocate said Sunday that hardline immigration policies, however, are not popular with a cross-section of Americans, including evangelicals and faith-based voters.

Joel Tooley, lead pastor of Melbourne Church of the Nazarene, said the vast majority of evangelical voters across the United States support bipartisan immigration reform that provides "a pathway for legalization for a lot of folks who are in the country like Dreamers and TPS (temporary protected status) holders."

Tooley said he understands segments of the U.S. population still harbor reservations about immigration reform efforts.

"Humanity, as a whole, we are conditioned to protect ourselves and our interest at the expense of others," Tooley said. "While this is not an American ideal, for whatever reason is it is something that, especially for those who are very concerned about losing their comfort, losing their preferences and losing their way of life, it is very difficult for them to consider others on the outside as being people that can contribute something healthy to their life."

But he said most people he speaks to — from people of faith to those in business and other segments of the society — believe immigration bolsters entrepreneurship and creativity that improves the country.

"I think we can lose sight by looking at the wall and what a tool of fear that it is, but I don't want to get lost on that," he said. "I rather look at what we see as the potential of the future of this nation is and the potential that comes from immigrants."

That Trump got the nod from CPAC attendees was no surprise, but that DeSantis received such an embrace was not expected.

Florida GOP Vice Chair Christian Ziegler said, "President Trump is in the driver's seat," but he added that "it's not rocket science" to see why DeSantis is getting buzz among grassroots Republicans. He said DeSantis has delivered "freedom" in Florida and the country has taken note.

"President Trump's record of fighting for conservatives is unmatched... If Trump was to pass on a run in 2024, it's very clear that the Republican Party has a deep bench of leaders and candidates, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis leading the pack," he said.

But Democrat Nikki Fried, Florida's commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, said Trump doesn't "deserve" the country's attention.

"Our country has unsubscribed, banned, and moved on from the insurrectionist, twice-impeached former president," said Fried, who could challenge DeSantis in 2022. "He doesn't deserve attention from anyone other than law enforcement. President Biden is putting Americans first."

Critchley, the Democratic strategist agreed.

"The current Republican Party just attempted to overthrow our democracy. They participated in a coup attempt against our democracy. They attempted to essentially end American democracy," said Critchley, author of "Patriots of Two Nations: Why Trump Was Inevitable and What Happens Next." "That should be, in a world of moral clarity, that should be an utter showstopper. They should be nothing else to talk about with this party."

Critchley, though, said the GOP's ongoing Trump bear hug opens an opportunity for Democrats.

"This is an exciting opportunity if Democrats can figure it out," he said.

Critchley said Democrats need to rely less on policy wonk arguments and "get back to soaring inspiration of an Obama or JFK or FDR" by mixing the "spiritual and faith-driven and emotional with the rationality and technocratic policy speak."

He also said Democrats will also be able to appeal to disaffected Republicans, saying that establishment and hardline Republicans seem to be "speaking different languages and referring to different realities that are defined differently."

"We can reclaim people of good faith by appealing to their hearts and soul and not just their intellect," Critchley added.

Post staff writer Chris Persaud contributed to this story

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Trump, DeSantis favored in CPAC poll for president in 2024

Recommended Stories

  • DeSantis order expands coronavirus vaccine options for high-risk people under 65

    People under age 65 who have prior conditions that put them at risk to the coronavirus could soon receive vaccines outside hospitals after a quiet executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis late Friday. The order says that physicians, advance practice registered nurses and pharmacists can vaccinate a person deemed extremely vulnerable by their physician. Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, ...

  • Ron DeSantis has strongest showing of any potential non-Trump candidate in CPAC 2024 straw poll

    Unsurprisingly, former President Donald Trump won the Conservative Political Action Conference's 2024 presidential straw poll Sunday, and he did so handily, garnering 55 percent of the vote. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was the only other potential candidate to reach double digits at 21 percent. It's unclear if Trump will run, but many Republicans, including some of Trump's fiercest critics, think he is the overwhelming favorite for the nomination right now if he does enter the ring. So, CPAC conducted a second poll without Trump. DeSantis led the way in that one at 43 percent, followed by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) at 11 percent. Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence, who declined an invitation to the conference in Orlando, didn't gain much traction. #CPAC2021 poll w/o Trump Ron DeSantis: 43%Kristi Noem: 11%Don Jr: 8%Mike Pompeo: 7%Ted Cruz: 7%Tucker Carlson: 3%Josh Hawley: 3%Nikki Haley: 3%Ivanka: 3%Rand Paul: 2%... and Mike Pence: 1% — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 28, 2021 The polls, of course, come with many caveats attached. The election is a long way away, straw polls aren't the most reliable predictive method, and the CPAC conference is not necessarily representative of the larger Republican Party, which many analysts consider to be at a Trump-inspired crossroads right now. It's also worth noting that DeSantis' strong showing may be partly tied to the conference taking place on his home turf. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventureGOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says Republicans won't win if they keep putting Trump 'on a pedestal'Trump still has the Republican Party by the throat

  • 2nd Democrat calls for investigation of DeSantis's vaccine distribution

    Democrats call for a new investigation of Ron DeSantis.

  • ‘The Crown’s Josh O’Connor Wins First Golden Globe, Says He’s “Very Lucky” To Be Working

    Josh O’Connor beat out stiff competition for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama that included Jason Bateman, Bob Odenkirk, Al Pacino and Matthew Rhys. This marked O’Connor’s first nomination and first win for his turn as Prince Charles in the critically acclaimed Netflix series The Crown. He admitted that his fellow […]

  • Jennifer Aniston Shares a Rare Update from the Set of 'The Morning Show' Season 2

    "ME + COFFEE = HAPPY GIRL."

  • These 4 stocks would have doubled your very first stimulus check — or better

    See the returns you would have gotten by investing your first, $1,200 payment last spring.

  • Almirola and Blaney make contact; both tag the wall

    Watch as Aric Almirola and Ryan Blaney make contact at Homestead-Miami Speedway sending both drivers into the wall.

  • Parish church discovers its painting of Last Supper bears touch of Titian

    A vast painting of The Last Supper that has hung in a parish church in Herefordshire since the turn of the last century is being seen in a new light following the discovery of crucial evidence that links it to the workshop of Titian, one of the 16th-century’s greatest masters. A 12.5-foot-long painting in St Michael and All Angels church in Ledbury, was long assumed to be a much later copy. Hanging high on a wall, in a dark and dirty state, its potential had been missed. Ronald Moore, a conservator and art historian, removed centuries of discoloured varnish and was astonished to discover Titian’s inscribed name, a bold under-drawing worthy of Titian himself and an apostle that must be a portrait of him as the facial features precisely match his self-portrait. In a three-year study, he linked it to a 1775 letter in which its former owner, John Skippe, an Oxford-educated artist and noted collector, wrote of buying “a most capital and well-preserved picture by Titian” from a wealthy Venetian family, adding that it was commissioned by a Venetian convent. It was donated to the Ledbury church in 1909 by one of Skippe’s descendants. “It’s so big and nobody’s taken any notice of it for 110 years,” Mr Moore said. “Anything coming from Titian’s workshop is very important indeed.”

  • American Idol Recap: A Dreamgirl Moves Lionel Richie to Tears, Plus More of the Best Auditions From Week 3

    While Hollywood was handing out Golden Globes on Sunday, the American Idol judges were handing out golden tickets to Hollywood. And if we’re talking about gold, no one glittered quite like the final singer of the night, 19-year-old Ronda Felton. After sharing her life story, a difficult upbringing of poverty and strife, she wiped away […]

  • Raiders select UCF FS Richie Grant in latest PFF mock draft

    Raiders select UCF FS Richie Grant in latest PFF mock draft

  • Stimulus Check Update: Relief Bill Passes House, Next Up Is Senate

    Late last week, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed a House vote and is now heading to the Senate. Perhaps the most highly anticipated relief measure featured in the new bill is a third round of stimulus checks, this time worth up to $1,400 apiece. The relief bill also includes a $400 weekly boost to unemployment benefits through Aug. 29.

  • Radar images capture new Antarctic mega-iceberg

    Spacecraft that can see through cloud get their first good look at the frozen block known as A74.

  • Tiger Woods ‘in good spirits’ after suffering serious injuries in car crash

    Golfer cut from car after vehicle collided with tree before toppling over several times

  • What life is like for a family of 4 traveling the world on a 50-foot sailboat

    Domonkos and Anna Bosze always dreamt of sailing around the world with their two daughters, and they didn't let the pandemic stop them.

  • Spanish report calls for killing of more than 850 cattle on pariah ship

    More than 850 cows that spent months aboard a ship wandering across the Mediterranean are not fit for transport anymore and should be killed, according to a confidential report by Spanish government veterinarians seen by Reuters. The cows were kept in what an animal rights activist called "hellish" conditions on the Karim Allah, which docked in the southeastern Spanish port of Cartagena on Thursday after struggling to find a buyer for the cattle during the past two months. The beasts were rejected by several countries over fears they had bovine bluetongue virus.

  • Lexington man identified as victim of fatal motorcycle crash

    The 59-year-old motorcyclist was heading north on Boiling Springs Road in Lexington Wednesday when he struck the rear of a van that had slowed to make a turn, officials said.

  • President Pence, anyone? In Mike Pence’s hometown, residents ponder his legacy and his future

    Mike Pence is returning to his home state of Indiana to decide his future, but residents in his home town of Columbus are torn on his legacy, reports Richard Hall.

  • Lawmaker breaks down confronting Ercot officials over death of boy in Texas freeze

    CEO of energy supplier said ‘I don’t believe I would’ do anything differently, despite deaths

  • GOP senator rejects $15 minimum wage saying he once earned $6 an hour, or $23 with inflation

    Republicans point to wages they earned as young people decades ago despite rising inflation that has outpaced Americans’ earnings

  • Philippines extends partial coronavirus curbs in capital until end-March

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has extended partial coronavirus curbs in the capital until the end of March, as the country awaits the arrival of vaccines, the presidential spokesman said on Saturday. With southeast Asia's second-highest tally of infections and deaths, the Philippines has suffered lengthy, strict lockdowns in Manila and provinces, hitting an economy that was among Asia's fastest growing before the pandemic. Curbs will stay for another month in Manila, which accounts for 40% of national economic output, the spokesman, Harry Roque, said in a statement.