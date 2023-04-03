Trump or DeSantis for president? Maybe neither, New Hampshire voters say in key early primary state

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are largely considered the two frontrunners in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

But in New Hampshire – an early voting state that can make or break presidential candidates – Granite state voters aren't dead-set on any candidate.

On the ground in New Hampshire, GOP voters told USA TODAY that after President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election and disappointing Republican performances in the 2022 midterms, they’re tired of losing; they want a candidate who can win.

By the numbers, Trump and DeSantis lead the pack

Trump holds a massive lead in New Hampshire, earning 58% support in a hypothetical Republican primary, according to a poll conducted in early March by Emerson College.

Behind Trump in second place is DeSantis at 17%

Neil Levesque, executive director at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, chalked up those leads to “name ID” and Trump’s familiarity as a former president, saying as the primary gets closer, the numbers will change.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 5%.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee's Annual Meeting on January 28, 2023 in Salem, New Hampshire.

Haley and Christie embrace New Hampshire retail politics

New Hampshire is home to retail politics in its truest sense. It's a rite of passage for candidates to get up close and personal with voters – and almost necessary for any presidential hopeful to win the state primary.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie exemplified that when they made coinciding visits to the Granite State last week.

Republican presidential candidate, former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley during a campaign stop Monday, March 27, 2023, in Dover, N.H.

Haley held two town halls in the towns of Dover and Salem on Monday and Tuesday respectively, where she delivered similar speeches and also allowed voters to ask her a few upfront questions, including how she plans to defeat Trump and unite the GOP.

In Manchester, Christie held a nearly two-hour long town hall where he blasted Trump and took questions from attendees despite not yet deciding whether he will make a run for the White House.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie greets voters and students at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., Monday, March 27, 2023.

Trump or DeSantis? N.H. voters say not so fast

Despite Trump and DeSantis' lead in early polling, GOP voters in the Granite State said that their minds aren't made up yet on any one candidate.

Alex Crucio, a 55-year-old Republican from Nashua, said if Trump wins the primary, he will vote for him in the general election, but right now, the GOP primary “is a wide open race” for him.

On Haley as a potential nominee, Ed Huminick, 70, from Dover, said he was impressed with Haley because “she’s not Trump.”

Some voters don’t know much about DeSantis because he hasn’t held many face-to-face events with voters. “It’s a lot more fun to interact” with candidates, Trina Brand, 53, from Derry, said.

