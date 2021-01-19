Trump ‘desperate’ to bulk up numbers at farewell rally, says invitee

File image: Donald Trump won’t be attending Joe Biden’s inauguration event on Wednesday (AP)

Donald Trump is hosting a farewell ceremony just hours before Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday and is reportedly trying to chalk up the numbers for his own event.

The outgoing US president has broken away from the tradition of attending the president-elect’s inauguration. Mr Trump and Melania Trump have also not invited Mr Biden and the new first lady, Jill Biden, for the customary tea visit in the Oval Office.

Instead, he has scheduled his farewell event on Wednesday at 8 am at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington from where he would leave for Florida on Air Force One and return to the life of a private citizen.

For the farewell event, Mr Trump has invited many of his supporters and former administration officials, including estranged allies, but reportedly not many have confirmed their participation. Those invited have been asked to arrive between 6-7:15 am and wear masks.

For instance, Anthony Scaramucci, who served for 10 days as the White House spokesman in 2017 before being fired, claimed that he has been invited for the event.

Mr Scaramucci said: “Trust me, that had to be a mass email if one of them got sent to me," reported Inside Edition. “I am having my fingernails pulled out at that time, sorry I can’t make it ...” tweeted Mr Scaramucci.

“Anthony Scaramucci says he was invited to President Trump's farewell ceremony Wednesday, which he takes as a sign the White House is desperate to bulk up the guest list,” tweeted Kaitlan Collins, CNN’s White House correspondent.

By the time Mr Biden takes the oath on Wednesday, Mr Trump would have reached the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Mr Trump has been maintaining a low profile since his second impeachment and his absence from the inauguration is a break from the tradition of the outgoing president and his family welcoming the new one.

First lady, Melania Trump, also skipped another tradition by refusing to give Ms Biden a tour of the White House.

