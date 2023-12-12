Trump as a dictator? Republicans assure us it was a joke. What could go wrong?

And now, a quick message from the Republican Party regarding the hilarious comedic stylings of leading GOP presidential primary candidate Donald Trump:

Once again, the snowflakes in the humorless left-wing Woke Mob have gotten upset over a comment made by noted funnyman former President Donald Trump.

In a recent interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, the greatest president who has ever live suggested that if reelected, he would be a dictator for one day: “I want to close the border, and I want to drill, drill, drill. … We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.”

Nobody is funnier that Donald Trump, right?

Now clearly that was a hysterically funny joke from a man known by many to be a master of standup comedy. To prove he was only kidding, Trump repeated the same thing a few days later during a speech before a New York Republican group: “I said I want to be a dictator for one day. You know why I wanted to be a dictator? Because I want a wall, and I want to drill, drill, drill.”

OH MY GOD, THAT IS SUCH A GOOD ONE! Are you laughing? We are all laughing at that razor-sharp humor for which Trump is so well known!

It’s the classic joke set-up originally created by comedians at The Second City in Chicago: say you want to be a dictator; tell people you were just kidding; repeat that you want to be a dictator; allow laughter to ensue.

Trump jokes about being a dictator and the libs start to cry

The libs, predictably, took Trump’s words seriously and said they were “another sign of how freely he expresses authoritarian tendencies” and “an example of him telling us exactly what he’s going to do if he gets re-elected.”

Lighten up, democracy nerds. We Republicans, known for our fun-loving senses of humor, all know the former president is just joshing.

“It’s entertainment,” said Republican Rep. Michael McCall of Texas. “You know, we’ve been around him long enough, it’s entertaining.”

“I think it was a joke,” said Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Saying you'll be a dictator if elected is a classic form of humor

See? It’s just a hoot and, quite frankly, we think it’s refreshing to have a presidential candidate who recognizes the inherent humor in suspending the U.S. Constitution, taking full control of the government and giving himself unchecked power. For one day! (Rimshot!)

Fox News host Jesse Watters said: “Trump will have so much fun with this dictatorship hoax. Watch him start wearing a crown.”

LOL! That would be great. Who doesn’t love prop comedy!

It's sad that President Joe Biden is too old to do this kind of slapstick. Though if he did we would immediately call for his impeachment, because an unfunny Democrat quipping about becoming a dictator is no laughing matter.

Remember that one Trump line about the border wall? Classic joke!

But with Trump, it's all hoots and hollers. Let's look back on the many other times he has been hilarious. Like remember how he said he would build a wall and Mexico would pay for it. BAZINGA! (If reelected, however, Trump will absolutely build the wall and make Mexico pay for it. OR WILL HE?!? This is fun. We’re having so much fun here.)

And what about recently when he referred to those who oppose him as “vermin,” saying: “We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country.” That was a knee-slapper and any comparisons between that statement and similar statements made by past authoritarians clearly overlook the clever intellectual satire at play.

Remember that time in December 2022 when, in keeping with his long-running gag that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, he got on Truth Social and wrote: “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” -

The man is the king of one-liners!

Knock-knock. Who's there? A dystopian future under Donald Trump!

At that same recent event in New York where Trump uproariously doubled down on his one-day-dictator plan/joke, Gavin Wax, head of the New York Young Republican Club, gave a speech describing what will happen if Trump is reelected:

“It will be a time for retribution. All those responsible for destroying our once-great country will be held to account after baseless years of investigations and government lies and media lies against this man. Now it is time to turn the tables on these actual crooks and lock them up for a change.”

Trump responded by saying: “Gavin, that was an excellent speech. That was an excellent speech, wow.”

If Trump said it and it sounded bad, trust us, he was just joking

If you’re a dour Democrat who doesn’t get how comedy works, you might think that’s our party’s likely presidential candidate reveling in a description of the revenge and extrajudicial consequences he’ll muster if elected.

But no. That’s just Trump yucking it up and cracking wise!

He’s truly the Bob Hope of our generation. Somebody get that man a Netflix standup special!

