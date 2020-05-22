Trump did wear a mask at the Ford plant, and somebody took a picture

President Trump visited a Ford factory in Ypsilanti, Michigan, on Thursday and, despite a request from Ford's chairman and Michigan's attorney general, he declined to wear a face mask for most of his tour. But he did wear one for at least a few minutes. "I wore one in this back area, but I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it," Trump told reporters, showing off the mask he said he'd worn. "I think I look better in the mask," he added later. Well, now you can judge for yourself.









President Trump wears a mask during his tour of the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, where ventilators, masks and other medical supplies are being manufactured. https://t.co/UCqBVUEuBZ Anonymous pic.twitter.com/eiIFVNPVIh — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 22, 2020

With smartphone cameras everywhere, it was bound to happen eventually.

It isn't entirely clear why Trump refuses to wear a mask in front of the cameras, but his aides and advisers have told reporters the president thinks he looks ridiculous in a mask and believes it contradicts his messaging about the safety of reopening stores and other public places. A study from Hong Kong released Sunday found that wearing masks can lower the rate of transmitting the coronavirus through its primary mechanism, airborne saliva, by as much as 75 percent.

