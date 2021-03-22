Trump didn't include Mike Pence in his list of 'very good' Republicans and possible 2024 presidential candidates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eliza Relman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pence Trump
Then-Vice President Mike Pence and then-President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden on March 29, 2020. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

  • Donald Trump didn't include Mike Pence in his list of "very good" GOP leaders and potential 2024 presidential candidates.

  • Trump named Ron DeSantis, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Kristi Noem.

  • Pence is reportedly considering a 2024 presidential bid if Trump decides not to run.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Former President Donald Trump didn't include his former vice president in his list of "very good" Republican leaders and potential 2024 presidential candidates during a new interview with conservative commentator Lisa Boothe.

Instead, Trump named Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

"Ron DeSantis is doing a really good job in Florida," he said. "I think Josh Hawley has shown some real courage in going after big tech ... Somebody that's been really terrific is Ted Cruz."

He added, "Rand Paul has been great ... Sarah Huckabee is going to do great in Arkansas. I think that Kristi Noem has done a terrific job ... The Republican Party is stacked."

Trump said he'll make his decision on whether or not to run for reelection "later."

Pence is reportedly considering a 2024 presidential bid if Trump decides not to run. Following the election, Trump accused Pence of lacking the "courage" to illegally overturn the presidential election results, inciting pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 to call for Pence's hanging.

During the interview, Trump also repeated his false claims that Pence could have rejected certain states' Electoral College votes during the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

"It's too bad Mike Pence didn't go back, because you would have had a much different result had Mike Pence gone - he could have said, 'I'm sorry, but this was not approved by the state legislature, and according to the Constitution, it had to be,'" Trump said.

Pence hasn't publicly criticized Trump's pressure campaign against him even as the former president has continued to lie about the election results and Pence's role in certifying the election.

The former president took the opportunity to attack a few fellow Republicans, including Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Ben Sasse, who he called a "loser."

Trump also said he'll continue to endorse Republican candidates who support his agenda, even if they've "said something a little bit off-color with respect to me."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump says the Supreme Court 'should be ashamed of themselves' for not taking up election cases

    The court declined to hear a long-shot lawsuit from Texas seeking to overturn results in five states, and a pair of cases of out Pennsylvania.

  • GOP hopefuls crank up the ‘if-Trump-doesn’t-run’ primary

    For potential candidates, there is little choice but to prepare as though they are running and Trump isn’t — and then watch it all evaporate if he does.

  • Trump says he 'never thought' Biden policies would be worse than Bernie Sanders

    Former President Trump slams Biden over immigration policy.

  • Republican National Committee Mocked for ‘Devestating’ Typo in Tweet About Education

    The Republican National Committee is being ridiculed for a now-deleted tweet about the importance of in-person schooling that misspells a word one might find on an elementary-school spelling test. “Keeping schools closed has DEVESTATING effects on the mental health, social and economic situation, and academic achievement of America’s children,” says the now-deleted tweet from the @GOP account, which targets the coronavirus-era move from in-person schooling to online classes. “The science is in — schools can safely reopen!” Online observers immediately took the GOP to task, pointing out the irony of misspelling a word in a tweet about the “academic achievement of America’s children.” Also Read: GOP Rep Crenshaw Schooled by MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan on Immigration Numbers (Video) “Tweeting without spell check can be devestating,” news legend Dan Rather quipped. Another user wrote, “You know what’s really DEVESTATING (sic)? The unbelievable ignorance of today’s GOP! Not one of those fools voted for the American Rescue Plan which INCLUDED help for schools. NOT ONE! If schools can safely reopen, it’s despite the GOP.” The tweet no longer appears on the GOP account, but lives on through screenshots. The account has, in recent days, retweeted calls to reopen schools from other prominent conservatives. Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has also tweeted praise for the Centers for Disease Control’s new guidance on reopening schools. A representative for the RNC did not immediately return a request for comment on the tweet or its deletion. var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ "div": "Brid__1", "obj": {"id":"21259","stats":{"wp":1},"title":"'Allen v. Farrow' Should Woody Allen Face Consequences","video":"739013","width":"640","height":"360"}}); Read original story Republican National Committee Mocked for ‘Devestating’ Typo in Tweet About Education At TheWrap

  • Interior withdraws Trump-era opinion that stripped tribal ownership in Missouri River

    The Interior Department under newly confirmed Secretary Deb Haaland has withdrawn an opinion by the Trump administration that concluded the portion of the Missouri River that flows through the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation belongs to the state of North Dakota.Why it matters: Withdrawing the opinion could mean the return of this portion of the Missouri River to the jurisdiction of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, the Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Reservation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The flooded uplands are held in trust for the benefit of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation," the memo concludes.What they're saying: “The previous administration's M-Opinion overturned decades of existing precedent holding that the Missouri riverbed belonged to the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara (MHA) Nation," an Interior spokesperson told Axios in a statement."Today's action will allow us to review the matter and ensure the Interior Department is upholding its trust and treaty obligations in accordance with the law," the statement concluded.The big picture: The move comes just days after Haaland was sworn in as Interior Department secretary, becoming the first Native American to serve in any president's Cabinet.Native American groups pushed hard for Haaland to be nominated, arguing the former congresswoman would add a unique and necessary perspective to the Cabinet agency as a person from their community.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Trump's chief pollster explains why Ron DeSantis may be 'inheriting' Trump's role in the GOP

    It looks like the political future is bright for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), NBC News reports. DeSantis may be a polarizing figure overall — it's safe to say he doesn't have many fans in the Democratic Party — but he does appear to have high approval marks across the board in the GOP. He's reportedly garnering interest from donors outside the Sunshine State, and even former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) says he's a "fan." If DeSantis does decide to run for president in 2024, he'll likely get a boost thanks to his popularity among former President Donald Trump's supporters. Trump's chief pollster from 2016 and 2020, Tony Fabrizio, thinks DeSantis may be the one to fill the void if Trump doesn't take another shot at the White House. "When you look under the hood of those numbers," Fabrizio told NBC News, referring to a recent survey that showed DeSantis was neck and neck with former Vice President Mike Pence in a hypothetical Trump-less 2024 GOP primary, "DeSantis garners a lot of support from Trump voters in the absence of Trump." Fabrizio believes the coverage of DeSantis' controversial COVID-19 pandemic decisions helped fuel his national rise. "As the media beat him up as the anti-[New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D)] and DeSantis stood up for himself, voters liked that," Fabrizio said. "They associated that type of scrappiness and speaking your mind with Donald Trump. He is inheriting a lot of that." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsJeopardy! fans vow to boycott episodes hosted by Dr. OzHow earmarks can help fix Congress

  • A Treasure Hunter, a Satanism Expert, and Mike Lindell Fight to Overturn Biden Win in Arizona

    Drew Angerer/GettyWith Joe Biden inaugurated as president more than two months ago, Donald Trump and most of his supporters long ago gave up on efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. But in Arizona, the dream of a Trump victory lives on, drawing in a bizarre cast of characters intent on rooting out nonexistent fraud.As the Republican-held state Senate prepares to recount 2.1 million ballots cast in Democratic-leaning Maricopa County, Arizona has become a hotbed for election “fraud” vigilantes.The motley crew leading the charge includes a failed treasure hunter, a Trumpist pillow magnate, a self-proclaimed expert on satanic forces, and roving bands of amateur ballot sleuths who climb into dumpsters and investigate chicken coop fires. While the recount can’t change the results of the election, the anger and passions surrounding it offer a window into the future of a Republican Party that still widely insists that Trump legally won re-election, long after his loss has become clear.“Arizona is always, unfortunately, on the leading edge of conspiracy theories and craziness,” said former Maricopa County Democratic Party chairman Steven Slugocki.The months-long ballot fight centers on an effort by Arizona’s state Senate Republicans, led by Senate President Karen Fann, to obtain Maricopa’s ballots through a subpoena. After a court win in late February, the Republicans won the right to inspect the county’s ballots.One of the most prominent boosters of the senate’s recount effort has been the We the People AZ Alliance, a coalition of conservative activists that emerged after the election. On March 10, the group organized a rally featuring Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and “MAGA Hulk,” a muscular pro-Trump personality.MyPillow founder and staunch Trump ally Mike Lindell, who has become one of the most visible backers of pro-Trump groups and media outlets, declared in a video played at the event that the group’s work “should be heard around the world” and claimed that Trump would be back in office by this summer.Lindell told The Daily Beast on Saturday that he’s funding several conservative groups working on Arizona recall efforts, and also said that he separately wants to see an audit of the state’s voting machines. “All of my evidence is going to the Supreme Court, we keep gathering and gathering, but anything that could come from this kind of audit will also be included in my lawsuit before the Supreme Court, I have lawyers for that,” he said.“Arizona is a hotbed,” Lindell added. “We’re gonna get to the machines.”We the People AZ’s membership roster includes Dr. Lyle Rapacki, a far-right activist who has claimed “demonic” forces are afoot in the fight over the Maricopa ballots and who has now become one of the recount’s most vocal boosters.“It’s been unfair, it’s been unreal, it’s been demonic,” Rapacki said on March 8 in an interview with We the People AZ chairwoman Shelby Busch.Rapacki knows about demons. Amidst the satanic panic in the 1980s, in which law enforcement, the media, and parents across the country became convinced of fictitious tales about children being abused by satanic cults that often centered around schools or daycares, Rapacki held himself out to law enforcement as an expert on satanism.The author of a book called Satanism: The Not So New Problem, Rapacki claimed in a 1988 interview with The Oregonian that satanic forces are all around us, worshipped by doctors, lawyers, and other seemingly upstanding people in a generational satanic pact for power.“True Satanism is a secret, serious, totally committed movement that has gone on for thousands of years,'' Rapacki said at the time. “They worship a deity called Lucifer like the Christians worship Jesus Christ.''Despite his outlandish views, Rapacki has managed to gain some sway with Arizona Republicans. The Phoenix New Times has called him “both a conservative political operative with influence on some Republican state lawmakers and an irrelevant crackpot.” Much of Rapacki’s clout in Arizona has come from “priority communications” he distributes to activists that purport to draw on intelligence sources, though critics have countered that they’re often repackaged articles from fringe websites like WorldNetDaily.He’s still keeping up with the satanists, though, promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory on his blog and backing a Trump-endorsed theory from a controversial falconer that claims Biden murdered Navy SEALs to help Osama Bin Laden escape justice. After a conservative blog questioned his rights to use the title “Dr.,” Rapacki claimed he was being targeted for fighting devil worshipers.“I was among a handful of individuals who dared to stand and expose Witchcraft and the Occult in America,” Rapacki wrote.MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Is Trying To Launch a Social Media Site, and It’s Already Resulted in a Legal ThreatMore recently, Rapacki has aligned himself with anti-government ranchers like the Bundy family. He served as the second-in-command of a radical pro-rancher land group alongside then-Washington state Rep. Matt Shea. An independent investigation funded by the Washington legislature found in 2019 that Shea, a Republican who shared operational advice with Rapacki and others during the 2016 Malheur standoff in Oregon that involved members of Bundy’s family, committed domestic terrorism for his role in the plotting.Rapacki didn’t respond to a request for comment.Now that Arizona Senate Republicans have the ballots, it’s not clear who will handle the recount. Fann initially planned to spend $10,000 to hire Allied Security Operations Group, a pro-Trump organization whose supposed findings about election misdeeds have been embraced by Trump supporters but widely disputed by experts. That deal fell through.One potential candidate for the recount: Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, an inventor who claims to have invented a mysterious technology to detect voter fraud. After the election, Pulitzer was heralded by Trump supporters who saw earlier, more conventional recounts fail to produce any evidence of voter fraud. Instead, they want a “Pulitzer audit,” a ballot inspection premised on Pulitzer’s little-understood technology.Pulitzer didn’t respond to a request for comment.Pulitzer originally gained notoriety during the dot-com boom as the inventor of the much-mocked CueCat, a cat-shaped barcode scanner that was meant to let people reading magazines scan barcodes in ads, taking them to related websites. Pulitzer, then using the name J. Jovan Philyaw, took in more than $185 million in investments in his feline-themed scanner, but the product flopped. In 2006, PC World ranked Pulitzer’s invention—dubbed “one of the most ridiculed products of the internet era”—as the 20th worst tech product of all time.Pulitzer resurfaced as an amateur treasure hunter in 2015 on a History Channel show, styling himself as the “COMMANDER of TreasureForce” and positing that a Roman sword ostensibly found on a Canadian island proved that ancient Romans had visited Canada. Scientific analysis showed that the sword was, in fact, a modern replica.Pulitzer returned to notoriety in the weeks after Trump’s defeat, claiming he had developed a technology that could detect “kinematic artifacts”—essentially, folds in paper—that would prove whether or not the ballots were legitimate. As Pulitzer’s mystery technology was heralded by MAGA fans, it also came in for ridicule from elections officials, with the Georgia secretary of state dubbing Pulitzer a “failed treasure hunter.”Right-wing blog The Gateway Pundit, which has breathlessly covered the twists of the Arizona ballot saga, has called for Pulitzer to audit Maricopa County’s ballots. Rasmussen Reports has promoted his proposal for a “kinematic” audits. Pulitzer himself has retweeted calls for a “Pulitzer audit” in the county, which would rely on Pulitzer deciding whether ballots are legitimate based on a supposed technology that few, if any, people aside from Pulitzer understand.“We want the best people to perform the audit, and if what Jovan has is going to give us what we need is the best, then we want Jovan,” Busch, the chairwoman of We the People AZ Alliance, told The Daily Beast.Lindell, whose deep pockets make him a powerful player among Trump 2020 deadenders, is also a fan.“His methods are very good,” Lindell said. “I’ve studied what he does, and it’s great. He’s got technology that is similar to technology that checks counterfeit money; it’s the best in the world, I think. I met him a couple months ago. His technology is really good. I think Jovan is the best one out there who I have done due diligence on to audit the paper ballots, specifically, in any audit.”Maricopa County became a focus for Republican voter fraud allegations in the state after the county’s Republican chair failed to show up to a bipartisan inspection of voting machines ahead of the election. Slugocki, who attended the inspection as the county’s Democratic chairman, said he knew Republicans’ failure to attend the inspection would create suspicions among conservative activists that the machines had somehow been tampered with.After Trump lost what has long been a red state, conspiracy theories exploded, centered on the Maricopa County machines. The GOP county chairman later resigned amid criticism for skipping the inspection.Even as the state Senate recount inches towards a start, the state has become rife with amateur election detectives. On March 5, a handful of Trump supporters organized around activist Staci Burk visited Maricopa’s election office and claimed, without evidence, that the ballots could easily be accessed in the back of a warehouse. Then, one of Burk’s associates—an elderly man identified in right-wing blogs as “Earl S.”—was caught on security cameras heaving his body into a dumpster.“Wrapped up physical evidence collection with a Purple Heart Vet willing to dumpster dive for his Country,” Burk posted on Facebook.In the dumpster, they claim, they found a yellow trash bag filled with shredded ballots. Burk posted pictures of the shredded papers, including massive piles of paper spread out on a home in front of Earl S. on Facebook. Her allegations quickly went viral in the right-wing media, earning mentions on The Gateway Pundit, One America News, the Twitter account of conservative game show host Chuck Woolery. On her Facebook page, Burk claims former Trump NAational Security dviser Michael Flynn and pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell provided her with security amid her explosive revelations.This isn’t Burk’s first brush with a niche sort of fame in the months after the election. She sued Arizona’s secretary of state in an attempt to overturn the result, only to have her case tossed out by a judge when it was revealed that she hadn’t registered to vote, much less actually voted, in the election. She has also been a key player in a conspiracy theory claiming that fraudulent ballots were brought to Arizona via a Korean Air flight.Maricopa officials have a less monumental explanation, with critics of the dumpster theory citing the possibility that the ballots could be sample ballots either left over from the election or printed off of the internet. In a statement, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican, said the ballots are securely stored. Richer suggested that Burk’s associates broke the law, though, saying that three people related to the dumpster case were caught on camera trying to break into the election warehouse."Camera footage shows that those three attempted to unlawfully pry open our warehouse doors, but were unsuccessful," Richard said. "They did, however, climb into the dumpster outside the building and remove trash."Burk and her associates have so far refused to provide the state senate with the shredded ballots, making even other activists like Busch unwilling to sign onto their allegations. Burk didn’t respond to a request for comment.A day after the dumpster-diving incident, ballot-hunters had a new conspiracy theory: the ballots were burned in barns holding chickens. On March 6, a fire broke out at a Maricopa County chicken farm owned by Hickman Family Farms, burning 160,000 chickens alive. Hickman’s vice president, Clint Hickman, is also a Republican member of the Maricopa Board of Supervisors who has repeatedly shot down the idea that the election was fraudulent.Twitter Suspends the Gateway PunditHickman’s connection to the farm fire prompted insinuations that the fire had been used to destroy incriminating ballots, with The Gateway Pundit dubbing it a “mysterious fire.”“The Arizona Maricopa County election coverup continues,” one Gateway Pundit blog post about the “mysterious fire” read. “These crooks are doing all they can to obstruct justice and tamper with evidence because they know they can get away with it.”Members of the Arizona Patriot Party, a far-right group in the state, drove out to the scene of the farm, reporting ominously in their newsletter that the air smelled less like burned chicken flesh and more like burned paper, like ballots.“At the site it is rather peculiar that there is no rancid burning smells of animals or feathers,” the newsletter notes. “The most predominate odor is that of burned wood or paper.”It’s unclear who the Arizona Republicans plan to hire to recount the ballots. Fann has proposed a volunteer, bipartisan effort, though it’s unclear how many Democrats would volunteer for an unpaid effort investigating an election that Democrats clearly won. Slugocki, the former top Democrat in the county, says the process will draw in Republican activists dead-set on election fraud.“You have these keyboard warriors who are hellbent on finding something,” Slugocki said. “Does anybody trust these people to do this process? They’re delegitimizing this election and it’s dangerous.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump touts Cruz, Hawley as the future of the GOP in new interview

    Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) led the charge in the Senate to challenge the Electoral College results on Jan. 6. The plan was largely upended when a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters breached the Capitol and delayed the vote. Hawley and Cruz still went through with their objections, but the push lost momentum and many of their colleagues bailed. Since then, the two senators have faced harsh criticism across the political spectrum, but Trump himself still appears to have their backs. In an interview with Fox News' Lisa Boothe, who launched her podcast Monday, Trump pointed to Hawley and Cruz as two people who could lead the Republican Party going forward, though he didn't mention their roles in the Capitol riot. Hawley, Trump said, "has shown some real courage in going after big tech." As for Cruz, Trump said they "had it out for a while," because Cruz "got very, very ... rather violent and vicious" during the 2016 GOP primaries, but "it simmered down and he's been great." Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), and Trump's former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the favorite to win Arkansas' 2022 gubernatorial election, were among the other figures the former president highlighted as the future of the GOP. Among the people Trump names as part of the future of the GOP: DeSantis, Hawley, Cruz, Paul, Huckabee Sanders, and Noem pic.twitter.com/T5KBlBhcFN — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 22, 2021 More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsJeopardy! fans vow to boycott episodes hosted by Dr. OzHow earmarks can help fix Congress

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson falsely claimed Greenland only recently froze and now admits he has 'no idea' about its history

    In a 2010 radio interview, Johnson said the island had gotten its name for its once-green landscapes, but last week he said he "could be wrong there."

  • The historian who predicted every presidential race since 1984 says Trump likely won't make a political comeback in 2024

    The renowned political seer Allan Lichtman thinks Donald Trump is so mired in legal and financial problems that a successful 2024 run is unlikely.

  • Trump looks to take down Raffensperger in Georgia

    The former president endorsed Rep. Jody Hice, who supported Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, against the Georgia secretary of state.

  • Russia's top diplomat dons anti-lockdown mask bearing profane slogan

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov donned an anti-lockdown mask during a visit to China on Monday which bore a profanity-laden slogan that his ministry said suited him "just right". The English-language slogan on the black mask had all the vowels removed and read "FCKNG QRNTN" to express the wearer's attitude to COVID-19 quarantines. Russia's foreign ministry said journalists had given Lavrov the mask in honour of his 71st birthday on Sunday.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson complained about the failed drug hydroxychloroquine not getting FDA approval, and refused to say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe

    In trying to defend himself against being cast as a conspiracy theorist, Johnson doubled down on COVID-19 falsehoods in a New York Times interview.

  • Rep. Ruben Gallego pushes for VA to strip benefits from service members and veterans who stormed the Capitol

    "Any veteran or servicemember who stormed the Capitol ... forfeited their moral entitlement to privileged benefits," Rep. Ruben Gallego said.

  • Mitch McConnell: The Senate's filibuster is Kentucky's veto. It stops radical agendas.

    The filibuster, which requires 60 votes to advance most legislation, exists to block bad ideas from becoming law and encourage bipartisan solutions.

  • Brooks, Trump advisor to make campaign announcement

    Alabama U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks has scheduled a Monday night campaign rally where he will be joined by former President Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller where it is anticipated he will enter the race to replace Sen. Richard Shelby. Brooks said Miller — who was Trump’s top immigration policy adviser— will be his special guest for an “exciting announcement” at the event titled a “Campaign Rally and Announcement.”

  • Donald Trump endorses rival to Georgia Republican elections official Brad Raffensperger

    Former president moves to take revenge on Georgia Republicans who blocked efforts to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.

  • Fox News host falsely tells Trump a Biden Cabinet official just resigned, only to correct the record after he called it a 'big victory'

    Harris Faulkner said she had to "double check" with her producers before breaking the erroneous news that DHS Secretary Mayorkas had resigned.

  • Detention ordered for suspect in chemical spraying of U.S. Capitol officers

    A judge in West Virginia ordered U.S. Capitol riots suspect George Pierre Tanios detained on charges he conspired with a friend to assault three police officers with chemical spray, including one officer who later died. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi lamented a "culture, radicalized by hate" that played out at the Capitol on Jan. 6 during a peaceful transition of power. Hundreds have been charged with taking part in an attack that led to five deaths after a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN2BB1RL in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

  • 'Hi, I'm Stella, and I'm transgender.' Teen makes history with Senate testimony supporting Equality Act.

    Stella Keating, 16, spoke with Yahoo Life about how it felt to testify, her path to activism and her many heroes, from Sarah McBride to Laverne Cox.