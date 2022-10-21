Trump Digs Deeper Hole

The Daily Beast

Michael M. Santiago/GettyStaunch Trump ally Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison Friday for contempt of Congress after he repeatedly fobbed off subpoenas to testify and provide documents to the House committee probing the Capitol riot.However, D.C. federal court Judge Carl J. Nichols agreed to delay the sentence while Bannon appeals—as long as an appeal is “timely.”Prosecutors had asked Nichols to toss Bannon in prison for six months for his “sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congr