Trump has discussed firing Federal Reserve chairman Powell: Bloomberg

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speak at a news conference in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. The Federal Reserve is raising its key interest rate for the fourth time this year to reflect the U.S. economy's continued strength but signaling that it expects to slow hikes next year. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has discussed firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Trump's frustration with the U.S. central bank chief intensified after this week's interest rate increase and months of stock-market losses, the news agency said, citing four unidentified people familiar with the matter.

The president has talked privately about firing Powell many times in the past few days, it said, citing two of the people.

White House spokesmen declined to comment, as did Federal Reserve spokeswoman Michelle Smith, Bloomberg reported.

The Fed raised interest rates on Wednesday for the fourth time in 2018, and signaled "some further gradual" rate increases ahead.

Global financial markets, including Wall Street stocks, had been hoping for a more dovish policy outlook and sold off broadly.

The Dow <.DJI> had the worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, while the Nasdaq <.IXIC> sank into bear market territory.

Any attempt to fire Powell could be seen as undermining the central bank's independence from the administration.

(Reporting By Tomo Uetake; Editing by Robert Birsel)