Trump discussed the possibility of firing Attorney General William Barr during a Friday meeting: report

John L. Dorman
GettyImages-william-barr
Attorney General William Barr. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of firing Attorney General William Barr during a Friday meeting, according to a CNN report.

  • There are no indications of whether the president will follow through with such an action before his term ends in January.

  • Trump is reportedly livid that Barr kept the federal investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes under wraps during the 2020 presidential campaign.

President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of firing Attorney General William Barr during a Friday meeting at the White House, but there are no indications of whether he'll follow through with such an action before his term ends in January, according to a CNN report.

In a meeting with advisors, Trump was reportedly livid that Barr reportedly kept the federal investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes under wraps during the 2020 presidential campaign, according to CNN.

Hunter, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, was a constant source of conservative attacks during the presidential campaign, with many in the Trump orbit relentlessly accusing him of having sought business deals while his father was vice president, despite lacking any verifiable evidence.

Trump was also reportedly angered that Barr was considering leaving his position before Trump's term in office was complete, according to CNN.

In early December, the president's displeasure with Barr reached a boiling point, with advisors pleading with him to keep Barr on board.

On Saturday morning, Trump took to Twitter to complain about Barr's tenure, calling him "a big disappointment."

The president also publicly called out Barr for not disclosing the Hunter Biden investigation before the election.

"Why didn't Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden," he tweeted. "Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going on - Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls!"

Barr has served as Attorney General since February 2019, succeeding Jeff Sessions, who had a tumultuous tenure after recusing himself from the Russia investigation and drawing the enduring ire of Trump. He previously served in the role under then-President George H.W. Bush from November 1991 to January 1993.

