Trump dismisses Sondland's damaging testimony, says 'I don’t know him very well.'

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump dismissed bombshell testimony delivered Wednesday by Ambassador Gordon Sondland about a "quid pro quo" on Ukraine and downplayed his ties to his envoy to the European Union.

"I don’t know him very well. I have not spoken to him much. This is not a man I know well," Trump said of Sondland. "He seems like a nice guy though."

Testifying on Capitol Hill in the House impeachment inquiry, Sondland confirmed the existence of a "quid pro quo" in which military aid to Ukraine was tied to Trump's call for an investigation of his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Sondland said Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, pressed the demand that Ukraine publicly announce an investigation of Biden and his son, Hunter, who once worked for Burisma Holdings.

"Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the President of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the President," Sondland told lawmakers.

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn, the president focused on one portion of the impeachment inquiry hearing: Sondland's claim that the president himself did not tell him directly that Ukraine aid was tied to investigations of the Bidens. Sondland said instead that Trump's desires were communicated through Giuliani.

Reading from hand-written notes as he departed nearly an hour late for Texas, Trump focused on the portion of Sondland’s testimony that the president told him there was no quid pro quo in his dealings with Ukraine.

"That means it’s all over," Trump told reporters. "This is the final word from the president of the United States. I want nothing."

Follow along: How to stay updated on USA TODAY's impeachment coverage

Impeachment hearing: Sondland confirms Ukraine 'quid pro quo'

Trump then walked off to Marine One without taking questions. He ignored other, more damaging testimony, such as Sondland's understanding that a large number of administration officials understood Ukraine would not receive nearly $400 million in military aid until Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his cooperation with the investigations into Biden that Trump had sought.

"I never heard anyone advocate for holding the aid," Sondland said, a line that was rapidly echoed on social media by the president's allies.

"President Trump never told me directly that the aid was conditioned on an announcement of investigations," Sondland added.

Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine at the center of Trump’s back-channel requests to urge Ukraine to investigate Biden, told lawmakers that he worked directly for the president and that he didn’t think the efforts were inappropriate.

Contributing: Bart Jansen

President Trump has taken his claim of immunity to protect his tax returns to the Supreme Court. More

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump: Gordon Sondland impeachment inquiry testimony should end probe