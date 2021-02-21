Trump disputes election in TV calls
Breaks his silence, praises Limbaugh.
As of February 2021, Forbes estimates former President Donald Trump's net worth to be $2.5 billion. He now ranks as No. 339 on the 2020 Forbes 400, down 64 spots from 2019. See: All the Ways the...
The cult is real
She has praised the rioters who stormed the Capitol, been pictured with purported QAnon conspiracy theorists, and labelled rape victims “naive and unprepared”. Amanda Chase, 51, a Virginia senator who likes to call herself 'Trump in Heels', was recently required to sit in a plexiglass box after refusing to wear a face mask during sessions in the state legislature. But despite being censured, her controversies have helped make her a national star among Trump supporters, boosting her chances in the race to become Virginia governor. She is one of a slew of Trump acolytes now launching early campaigns in state-wide races across the country, promising to continue Mr Trump's legacy. The new breed of Trumpists threaten to trigger a messy civil war ahead of the annual party conference this week.
In a statement to Insider, a spokesperson US Secret Service said it did not employ the assistance of any private citizens on January 6.
"It was the one effective, widely available tool that we had in the arsenal to deal with this...It was a grave misstep," Pottinger told "Face the Nation."
The Department of Defense's inspector general announced Friday it will review the Trump administration's decision to relocate U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama.Why it matters: The inspector general will investigate whether the decision — announced a week before Trump left office — complied with Air Force and Pentagon policy.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: At a campaign rally in Colorado Springs in 2020, Trump signaled the command would remain at Peterson Air Force Base, AP reports.Trump held the rally with then Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), who lost his 2020 reelection bid, and Colorado, unlike Alabama, voted against Trump in November.Multiple states, including Florida and Texas, waged lobbying campaigns with the Trump administration to host the site of the new headquarters.The big picture: The last-minute change to Redstone Arsenal in Alabama blindsided Colorado officials, who have urged the Biden administration to reconsider, according to AP.Space Command — established in 2019 as a unified combatant command — is designed to help protect space assets that the military relies on for all types of warfighting, Axios' Miriam Kramer and Jonathan Swan report.The headquarters is expected to bring with it upward of 1,500 jobs. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
David Delucia was settling back into his airplane seat and starting to relax on his way to a long-awaited vacation when a huge explosion and flash of light interrupted an in-flight announcement and put him in survival mode. The Boeing 777-200, headed from Denver to Honolulu on Saturday with 231 passengers and 10 crew aboard, suffered a catastrophic failure in its right engine and flames erupted under the wing as the plane began to lose altitude. As Delucia and his wife prepared for the worst, people in this Denver suburb reacted in horror as huge pieces of the engine casing and chunks of fiberglass rained down on a sports fields and on streets and lawns, just missing one home and crushing a truck.
Saturday Night Live went all-in on Ted Cruz, eviscerating the Texas Senator for flying to sunny Cancún for a family vacation while his state was paralyzed by a deadly winter storm. Cruz was played by Aidy Bryant in the Cold Open, delivering a non-apology apology. SNL‘s Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che piled […]
J.D. Power, the automotive industry's longtime monitor of quality, included Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) for the first time in its annual U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study. What Happened: Tesla didn't have a good showing in its debut. J.D. Power uses consumer survey data to report the number of problems per 100 vehicles owners experienced during the previous 12 months, a metric it calls PP100. Tesla got a score of 176 PP100, which would place Tesla 31st out of 34 brands covered in the 2021 dependability report — if J.D. Power had formally ranked Tesla. J.D. Power held back from including Tesla in the official rankings, choosing instead to "profile" the electric vehicle maker. This is because, according to J.D. Power, Tesla doesn’t grant permission to survey owners of its cars in 15 states, unlike other manufacturers. "However, Tesla’s score was calculated based on a robust sample of surveys from owners in the other 35 states," J.D. Power said in a press release. Ranked or not, Tesla's results put in it the same neighborhood as Chrysler, which came in at 166, and Jaguar, which had a score of 186. Lexus took the top spot, with a score of 81. It was followed in the top five by Porsche, Kia, Toyota and Buick. The industry average was 121. The survey covers original owners of three-year-old vehicles, so the 2021 study is reflective of 2018 vehicle models. The study encompassess ownership experiences like audio, entertainment, navigation, engine and transmission, exterior and interior quality, displays, driving experience, climate control and seats. The dismal results clash with the overall theme of this year's report. "Vehicle dependability is at an all-time high, with the overall level of problems cited by owners declining 10% from a year ago," J.D. Power said in its release. J.D. Power has been conducting the survey for 32 years. Why It Matters: U.S. consumers aren't alone in questioning the dependability of Tesla, run by its hard-charging CEO Elon Musk. Earlier this month, China’s top regulatory body, the State Administration for Market Regulation, warned Tesla that it must strengthen internal management and abide by Chinese laws and regulations. In a statement posted to its website, SAMR said that it, along with four other government agencies, summoned both Tesla Motors Beijing and Tesla Co. Shanghai regarding consumer complaints of abnormal acceleration, battery fires and issues with remote vehicle upgrades. Not Likely To Slow Tesla Down: Even with questions of reliability swirling, it’s no secret Tesla is a colossal presence in the U.S. EV market. Tesla took four out of the top five spots for new EV registrations in the U.S. in 2020. The EV maker accounted for 79% of the total, with 200,561 EVs registered. The Model 3 and Model Y led the way, with 95,135 and 71,344 vehicles registered, respectively. And J.D. Power separately has been the source of more positive new for Tesla. In January, it ranked Tesla at the top of its first-ever U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership Study. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElectric Vehicle Registrations Reach New Record in US, With Tesla, GM Leading WayApple Developing Magnetic iPhone Battery Pack Attachment: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Before being with Meghan, “I had no idea what it was. I had no idea it existed,” Harry shared in a new discussion.
Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.
Rumblings that Sabres captain Jack Eichel wants a change of scenery are once again bubbling to the surface after Buffalo's brutal start.
Donald Trump will move to tighten his grip on the Republican party by addressing the flagship event of the conservative calendar next weekend. Mr Trump will be one of the speakers at the Conservative Public Action Conference in Orlando, Florida in what will be his first public appearance since his speech to supporters ahead of the January 6 Capitol riot. The conference, known as CPAC, is arguably the most significant event in the Republican calendar. Even this far ahead of the 2024 election, it is a place for aspirants to make their mark on the party faithful.
‘Six months ago, I became very frustrated and made a few spreadsheets: one documenting the rent I have paid over the last 10 years, one for all of the unpaid labor.’
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, calling the start of the nation's vaccination programme a "massive step" that will enable it to return to normal. Up to 4 million Australians are expected to be inoculated by March, with Morrison among a small group receiving the first round of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. "This is the beginning of a big game change," Morrison told reporters moments after getting injected at a medical centre in Sydney.
The former tech executive’s church worshiped artificial intelligence
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his first big appearance as president on the global stage, an online "virtual visit" to Europe, Biden sought to re-establish the United States as a multilateral team player after four years of divisive "America First" policies under Trump. Speaking to the Munich Security Conference, the Democratic president distanced himself from the more transactional foreign policy of Republican Trump, who angered allies by breaking off global accords and threatening to end defense assistance unless they toed his line.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, state media said on Friday, days after the White House said it would deal with the king, not his heir, and U.S. officials would engage their counterparties in the kingdom. Crown Prince Mohammed, who is also Saudi Defence Minister, reviewed bilateral relations with Austin, especially in defence cooperation, state news agency SPA said. Austin reaffirmed the importance of the strategic defence partnership between the two countries, and said the United States was committed to helping Riyadh defend itself, condemning attacks launched into the kingdom by the Houthi group in Yemen.
Cambodia's government has issued a decree establishing a China-style internet gateway that will allow online traffic to be controlled and monitored, prompting local concern that democratic freedoms could be under threat. The 11-page decree announced on Wednesday seeks to facilitate and manage internet connections to help revenue collection, protect national security and maintain social order, culture and tradition. The gateway's operator will support authorities with "measures to prevent and disconnect all network connections that affect national income, security, social order, morality, culture, traditions and customs".
The two officers, who are in a stable condition in hospital, were dispatched to the residence in Old Dallas East about 11 a.m. after receiving information that a man had threatened to hurt his wife and reports of shots fired. "Once the officers were on the scene, they were met with gunfire," police chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference, adding that both officers were wounded in the lower legs and their injuries were not life-threatening. Garcia, who did not take questions at the short press conference, did not give any details on the sequence of events and no arrests were announced.