Trump disputes that the US is a 50-50 nation, says he 'can't believe' that some states are blue

Former President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Chris Seward

Trump rejected the notion that several Democratic-leaning states didn't side with his agenda.

"I don't believe it," he said. "I can't believe that some of these states are blue."

Trump alleged that elections in some blue states could be "corrupt."

The 2020 electoral map reflected a familiar dichotomy in American politics - while Democratic "blue" states like California and New York voted for Joe Biden by wide margins, Republican "red" states like Alabama and Idaho were firmly in President Donald Trump's column.

However, during Trump's speech at the North Carolina GOP Convention on Saturday, he seemed incredulous at the notion that liberal-leaning states would have rejected his conservative platform in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Raising the issue of defunding police departments, which Biden and most congressional Democrats oppose, Trump refuted the concept that voters might side with left-of-center candidates.

The former president also questioned the notion of the country being evenly divided, despite having a Senate that is split with 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans and a House that is narrowly controlled by Democrats, along with swing states like Georgia and Wisconsin that were decided by slender margins in last year's election.

"Their policies are terrible," he said. "There's no way they go 50-50. Who the hell wants to defund the police? Look at what's happening where they're defunding the police. The crime rate is going up. The policy is so bad. ... But I don't believe it's 50-50 because our country isn't there."

He added: "I think a lot of these elections where they [Democrats] always seem to have an advantage … I don't believe it. I can't believe that some of these states are blue. I know those people. They're smart people. They love me because they love what I stand for. They're not into these things. There's something going on and we have to be very, very careful with our election process."

In the 2020 presidential election, Biden won with 306 Electoral College votes, to 232 electoral votes for Trump. Biden also secured 51% of the popular vote to Trump's 47% percent.

Trump, who for months has pushed debunked conspiracy theories about his election loss, influenced a wave of GOP-led voting laws that have sought to place restrictive measures on elections across the country.

In his speech, he continued to reject that a majority of voters in many states wouldn't endorse his policies, instead calling into question the validity of the results.

"I don't believe we're a 50-50 nation where these states are split evenly," he expressed. "They can't be split. These are corrupt elections, possibly. And we can't allow it to go on."

Despite the continuous outcry from Trump, voting fraud is incredibly rare in the United States.

