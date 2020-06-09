Trump pushes unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester shoved to the ground by police

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump put forth an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory Tuesday about the 75-year-old protester in Buffalo who suffered head injuries after pushed to the ground by police and hit his head on the sidewalk.

"75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment," Trump said in a morning tweet.

Citing a report on conservative news network OANN, Trump said: "I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?" He also said Gugino "could be" an anarchist "provocateur," but provided no evidence for that assertion.

Two suspended Buffalo police officers have been charged with assault and accused of intentionally pushing Gugino, who was seen bleeding from the back of the head after he hit the sidewalk.

Gugino, described by a friends as a man of peace seeking justice, was in serious but stable condition following the incident on Thursday. He was still in the hospital as of Tuesday.

Reached by text, Gugino replied to the USA TODAY Network New York that he had "No comment other than Black lives matter. Just out of the ICU. Should recover eventually. Thx.”

Kelly Zarcone, Gugino's attorney, told The Washington Post that Gugino has always been a peaceful protester who loves his family, and "no one from law enforcement has suggested otherwise.

"So we’re at a loss to understand why the president of the United States would make such a dark, dangerous and untrue accusation against him,” she added.

Trump's tweet stirred outrage, including from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who said the president should apologize for "the reprehensible, dumb comment" and said there was "no proof whatsoever" for the claim.

"Do you think it was staged? Do you think the blood coming out of his head was staged?" Cuomo asked during his briefing.

Ari Fleischer, press secretary for President George W. Bush, also slammed the tweet.

"The President’s penchant for trafficking in conspiracy theories is, politically speaking, going to ruin him." tweeted Fleischer, who has sometimes allied himself with the president. "This is reckless. He doesn’t know when to stop."

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., questioned why Trump raised this issue. Calling it "a serious accusation," Thune said it "should only be made with facts and evidence. And I haven't seen any yet."

Some Republican senators sought to avoid comment. "You know, a lot of this stuff just goes over my head," said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tex.

Trump sent the tweet just hours before the funeral of George Floyd, the man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police triggered protests nationwide, including massive demonstrations in cities like Washington, D.C., and Buffalo.

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

All 57 members of the Buffalo Police Department's Emergency Response Team resigned from the unit Friday after the two officers were suspended. The unit members have not quit the police department but have stepped down from the tactical unit.

Trump, who has frequently appealed to police officers to be part of his political coalition, also suggested without out evidence Gugino could be part of Antifa, a term the president uses to describe left-wing activists he and his allies say represent a violent threat.

