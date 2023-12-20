Trump disqualified from 2024 presidential ballots, Colorado Supreme Court rules

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno, Nev. A landmark ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court has removed Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot. | Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press

The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that former President Donald Trump is ineligible for presidential candidacy and said it would be a “wrongful act” to include him in the state’s 2024 ballot.

The court said in its decision that Trump was in violation of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars from office anyone who has participated in insurrection against the Constitution. The unsigned majority opinion cites Trump’s involvement in the infamous Jan. 6 insurrection, alleging the speech he gave to crowds prior to their attack on the Capitol incited the event.

“We conclude that the foregoing evidence, the great bulk of which was undisputed at trial, established that President Trump engaged in insurrection,” the opinion states.

The case reached the state’s Supreme Court after a district court ruled in November that Trump had participated in insurrection but did not remove him from the ballot.

Tuesday’s 4–3 ruling marks the first time in history that anyone has been barred from presidential candidacy because of the 14th Amendment, per The Associated Press.

“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” the court’s majority wrote. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”

The court will stay its ruling until Jan. 4, 2024, at which point it will go into effect unless it has been appealed.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung released a statement shortly after the court announced its ruling, making it clear that Trump intends to challenge the decision.

“The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight,” the statement read, “and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision.”