Trump distances himself from Giuliani's Ukraine efforts

President Trump tried to distance himself from his personal lawyer with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Giuliani's name was mentioned four times — twice by Mr. Trump and twice by Zelensky.

Mr. Trump told Zelensky on that call: "Mr. Giuliani is a highly respected man. He was the mayor of New York City, a great mayor, and I would like him to call you. I will ask him to call you along with the Attorney General. Rudy very much knows what's happening and he is a very capable guy. If you could speak to him that would be great."

Reached for comment after the president's interview, Giuliani told CBS News, "the president never sent me to Ukraine. I have not been in Ukraine for two years and never pressured anyone."

He said of Ukrainian officials, "They gave me the records and witnesses. They came to the U.S. and gave it to me. Special Counsel Mueller was still investigating, still trying to prove collusion, and Biden was unannounced (as a presidential candidate)."

Giuliani has done work in Ukraine previously, having been hired in 2017 by the Ukrainian-Russian developer Pavel Fuks. He described that work as related to emergency management consulting, but Fuks said in an interview that he hired Giuliani as "a lobbyist for Kharkiv and Ukraine" to lure American investors. "This is stated in the contract."

Mr. Giuliani said that work had ended, and that Fuks had nothing to do with his current efforts.

