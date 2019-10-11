Trump disturbingly used a Jumbotron at his Minnesota rally to attack Ilhan Omar

President Trump's rallies have taken a Hunger Games-esque turn.
Trump took to Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night for one of his massive 2020 campaign rallies, and unsurprisingly used the opportunity to attack Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) while he was in the heart of her district. And while he slammed the congresswoman as a "disgrace" who proved he was going to win in 2020, pictures of Omar's face and her with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) flashed on a giant screen above the crowd.
It's unclear if Trump targeted any of his other opponents with a Jumbotron showing at his Thursday night rally, but supporters did ironically repurpose a "lock him up" chant for Joe Biden despite Rudy Giuliani's Biden-probing associates actually being arrested earlier that day.
New thing here - Trump camp flashing photos of @IlhanMN above the crowd as he focuses his criticism on her pic.twitter.com/VmtvcoKo2Y
— Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) October 11, 2019