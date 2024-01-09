Trump dodges question on whether he will tell his supporters “no violence” if he loses the election amid criminal cases.

Outside a federal appeals court hearing on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., Donald Trump dodged a question on whether he will tell his supporters “no violence” after the former president warned “it’ll be bedlam in the country” if he loses the election amid his criminal cases.

While speaking to the press at the courthouse, Trump said: “I think we’re doing very well. I think it’s very unfair when an opponent, a political opponent, is prosecuted by the DOJ, by Biden’s DOJ. So, they're losing in every poll. They’re losing in almost every demographic. Numbers came out today that are really very mind-boggling if you happen to be Joe Biden. And I think they feel this is the way they’re going to try and win. And that’s not the way it goes. It’ll be bedlam in the country. It’s a very bad thing. It’s a very bad precedent. As we said, it’s the opening of a Pandora’s box.”

A reporter then followed up and asked Trump, “You just used the word ‘bedlam.’ Will you tell your supporters now, no matter what, no violence?”

Trump refused to answer and continued walking away.