Trump shows off 'wonderful' dog used in al-Baghdadi raid

President Trump declassified a photo of one of the dogs used to track down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria over the weekend in a raid that led to the terrorist mastermind’s suicide.





We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Monday that the dog was injured during the operation, but has since returned to duty.

“The dog is still in theater,” Milley told reporters at the Pentagon.

The dog is a Belgian Malinois, which the American Kennel Club describes as a “smart and eager breed.”

“Exercise, and plenty of it, preferably side by side with their adored owner, is key to Mal happiness,” the AKC says on its website.

Neither the dog’s name nor its gender were made public, but Newsweek reporter James LaPorta, who initially broke the news of the raid that resulted in al-Baghdadi’s death, reported the name Monday.

Multiple Defense Department sources have told me the dog’s name is Conan. https://t.co/efDmAsCbXb — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) October 28, 2019

On Sunday, Trump hailed the dog’s role in finding al-Baghdadi, who detonated a suicide vest after being trapped by U.S. forces in an underground tunnel.

“Our ‘K-9,’ as they call it,” Trump said, “I call it a dog. A beautiful dog — a talented dog — was injured and brought back.”

At his Sunday news conference, Trump also referred to al-Baghdadi’s followers as “frightened puppies.”

“He died like a dog,” Trump told reporters. “He died like a coward, he was whimpering, screaming and crying.”

Milley and Defense Secretary Mark Esper have both said they are unsure where Trump had received that information.

