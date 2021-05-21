Trump DOJ secretly collected CNN reporter's phone, email records

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 19: The Department of Justice headquarters stands on February 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. A Department of Justice spokesperson is denying that Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning after his critical comments about President Trump Trump tweeting about ongoing Department of Justice cases. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775481664 ORIG FILE ID: 1201922029
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 19: The Department of Justice headquarters stands on February 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. A Department of Justice spokesperson is denying that Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning after his critical comments about President Trump Trump tweeting about ongoing Department of Justice cases. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775481664 ORIG FILE ID: 1201922029

The Trump Justice Department secretly obtained 2017 telephone and email records for a CNN reporter in yet another example of the administration's attempt to use journalists' communications to pursue government leak investigations.

CNN disclosed Thursday that Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr was informed in a May 13 letter that prosecutors had obtained two months of phone and email records between June 1, 2017 and July 31, 2017.

The Justice notification, according to the network, included the reporter's Pentagon extension, her home and cell phones and her personal email accounts.

Earlier this month, the Washington Post reported that Justice obtained 2017 phone records involving three of its reporters who covered the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In the CNN case, a Justice spokesman Thursday confirmed the records involved 2017 communications and that the "process to seek these records was approved in 2020."

"Department leadership will soon meet with reporters to hear their concerns about recent notices and further convey Attorney General (Merrick) Garland’s staunch support of and commitment to a free and independent press," Justice spokesman Anthony Coley said.

In its report, CNN President Jeff Zucker condemned the Justice action.

"We are asking for an immediate meeting with the Justice Department for an explanation," Zucker said.

Citing the Justice notification, CNN reported that the government had obtained phone "toll records," which would include calls made to and from the targeted phones and the length of the calls.

"The letter said that the Justice Department had received 'non-content information' from Starr's email accounts, meaning the recipient, sender, date and time would be included, but not the content of the emails," the network said..

CNN said Justice did not disclose why it sought Starr's communications, though the network said the Pentagon correspondent was involved in reporting on "U.S. military options in North Korea that were ready to be presented to Trump, as well as stories on Syria and Afghanistan."

“This is a big story that just got bigger," said Bruce Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. "That a journalist from another news organization had communications records seized by the Trump Justice Department suggests that the last administration’s efforts to intrude into reporter-source relationships and chill newsgathering is more sweeping than we originally thought.

"The Justice Department’s current leadership should provide a detailed explanation about what exactly happened and why, and how it plans to strengthen protections for the free flow of information to the public.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump administration secretly collected CNN reporter's phone records

Recommended Stories

  • CNN: Trump Justice Department seized reporter phone records

    The Trump administration Justice Department secretly obtained the 2017 phone records of a CNN correspondent, the network said Thursday in revealing the existence of another apparent leak investigation aimed at identifying a journalist's sources. The revelation comes two weeks after The Washington Post disclosed that the Justice Department had last year seized phone records belonging to three of its journalists who covered the Russia investigation. CNN said the Justice Department informed Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr in a May 13 letter that it had obtained phone and email records covering a two-month period between June 1 and July 31, 2017.

  • Trump Justice Department obtained phone, email records of CNN reporter

    The Trump administration Justice Department secretly obtained the 2017 phone records of a CNN correspondent, the network said Thursday in revealing the existence of another apparent leak investigation.

  • Former Pentagon director claims U.S. government is in possession of ‘exotic materials’ from UFOs

    Former Pentagon director of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, Lue Elizondo, appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday to discuss his recent claims about the U.S. government’s long known existence of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP. And he revealed the Department of Defense is in possession of more than just reports. “The United States government is in possession of exotic material,” Elizondo claimed. “More analysis needs to be done.” A report about the UAPs is scheduled to be delivered next month to the U.S. Senate, and Elizondo hopes it allows experts to openly study these exotic materials. “There's pockets in the U.S. Government that are willing to have the conversation and conduct the analysis. I'm not going to say what the elements are. I'm worried for the same type of reprisal that I'm facing currently.”

  • Railway Conductor Dies After Being Pinned Between 2 Rail Cars

    The victim — identified as 61-year-old Dale Jenkins — was working as a Pan Am conductor at a plant for SubCom, an undersea fiberoptic cable company, when the accident occurred

  • House Votes To Establish Capitol Riot Commission But Opposition From Republican Leaders May Doom Senate Chances

    A proposal to create a commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol cleared the House of Representatives on Wednesday, but its prospects are uncertain in the Senate because of the opposition of Republican leadership. The vote was 252-175, with 35 Republicans breaking with GOP leadership and joining with all Democratic members […]

  • Biden is open to electrifying 'The Beast' limo

    President Biden is reportedly interested in electrifying the presidential limousine. On AF1, WH press secretary Jen Psaki was asked if President Biden will electrify the WH vehicle fleet, including the presidential limo known as "the Beast." According to the above tweet (spotted by Car and Driver), Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki was asked after the president's visit to Michigan on Tuesday whether he would seek to electrify the White House vehicle fleet — limo included.

  • CNN’s Barbara Starr Targeted by Trump Administration in Secret Seizure of Email and Phone Records

    The Trump administration secretly sought and acquired the 2017 phone and email records of CNN reporter Barbara Starr. In a May 13 letter, Justice Department informed Starr, a Pentagon correspondent, that prosecutors had obtained her phone and email records from June 1, 2017 to July 31, 2017. The letter listed phone numbers for Starr’s Pentagon extension, the CNN Pentagon booth phone number and her home and cell phones, as well as Starr’s work and personal email accounts. “CNN strongly condemns the secret collection of any aspect of a journalist’s correspondence, which is clearly protected by the First Amendment,” CNN president Jeff Zucker said in a statement published by the network. “We are asking for an immediate meeting with the Justice Department for an explanation.” It is unclear when the investigation was opened and which attorney general it occurred under, Jeff Sessions or William Barr. What exactly the Trump administration was looking for in Starr’s correspondence is also a mystery, although her reporting did include stories on Syria and Afghanistan and coverage of U.S. military options in North Korea that were being offered to President Donald Trump. The Justice Department confirmed the records were formally sought through the courts last year but provided no further information. Although the Obama administration has also faced criticism for its approach toward leak conversations, this is only the most recent instance of the Trump White House using its Justice Department to gain access to the communications of journalists and critics of the former president and his allies. Three Washington Post reporters who covered the FBI’s Russia investigation were notified earlier this month that the Justice Department had seized their own phone records from 2017. In 2018, the Justice Department disclosed that it had obtained the phone and email communications from a reporter who’d also written Russia-related stories in 2017. “The records at issue relate to 2017 and the legal process to seek these records was approved in 2020,” Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement. “Department leadership will soon meet with reporters to hear their concerns about recent notices and further convey Attorney General (Merrick) Garland’s staunch support of and commitment to a free and independent press.” Read original story CNN’s Barbara Starr Targeted by Trump Administration in Secret Seizure of Email and Phone Records At TheWrap

  • Polish journalist wins legal battle against US activist

    A Polish journalist who described a U.S. conservative activist as part of a global war against democracy by right-wing actors with indirect ties to Russia has won a years-long legal battle with the American. Matthew Tyrmand, an American with Polish roots, has written for Breitbart and is a board member of the organization Project Veritas, which carries out undercover stings against media organizations seeking to expose what it believes is left-wing bias. Tyrmand sued Polish journalist Tomasz Piatek and Agora, publisher of the liberal newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, over a 2016 article that described Tyrmand as “part of the global war by the right wing against democracy” and as a supporter of Donald Trump, who was not yet the U.S. president.

  • US, Russia at odds over military activity in the Arctic

    The Biden administration is leading a campaign against Russian attempts to assert authority over Arctic shipping and reintroduce a military dimension to discussions over international activity in the area. As Russia assumed the rotating chairmanship of the Arctic Council on Thursday, the U.S. rallied other members to oppose Moscow’s plans to set maritime rules in the Northern Sea Route, which runs from Norway to Alaska, and its desire to resume high-level military talks within the eight-nation bloc. The effort reflects growing concerns in Washington and among some NATO allies about a surge in Russian military and commercial activity in the region that is rapidly opening up due to the effects of climate change.

  • The FBI says it caught a suspected Capitol rioter after he showed a video from the insurrection at a dentist's office

    Daniel Warmus, of Buffalo, New York, has been charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

  • Attorneys for Andrew Brown Jr.'s family continue push for DOJ investigation

    The family of Andrew Brown Jr. continues to push for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate last month's deadly police shooting in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The county prosecutor announced Tuesday that no charges will be filed against the officers involved. CBS News' Jeff Pegues reports on the latest developments, and Brown family lawyer and civil rights attorney Harry Daniels joined CBSN to discuss the case.

  • Bernie Sanders moves to block arms sale to Israel over Gaza conflict

    Senator Bernie Sanders introduced a resolution Thursday to block the sale of precision-guided weapons to Israel.

  • Naked woman found tied to ‘heavy equipment’ after sexual assault, Illinois police say

    An Illinois man tied a woman to equipment at his workplace and sexually assaulted her, officials say.

  • Pardon-probe ruling roils legal teams for Trump ally Broidy, associate

    The legal shakeup involves two of Washington’s most powerful lawyers.

  • Blinken, Lavrov agree to work together despite differences

    REYKJAVIK (Reuters) -Top diplomats from the Biden administration and Russia in their first in-person meeting on Wednesday stressed that the former Cold War foes have serious differences in how they view world affairs but struck an optimistic tone for the talks, saying the two sides can still find ways to work together. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, a veteran diplomat, and said it was "no secret that we have our differences" and that Washington would respond to aggressive acts by Russia, but the world would be safer if the two countries' leaders worked together. Lavrov, speaking through an interpreter at the opening of the meeting in Reykjavik on the sidelines of an Arctic Council meeting, said Russia and the United States have "serious differences" but have to cooperate "in spheres where our interests collide."

  • U.S. waives sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Biden seeks to mend Europe ties

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration waived sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany and its chief executive, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, a move decried by critics of the project in Congress. A State Department report sent to Congress concluded that Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO, Matthias Warnig, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, engaged in sanctionable activity.

  • UPDATE 2-Ford Motor, SK Innovation announce EV battery joint venture in N. America

    Ford Motor Co and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation on Thursday announced they will form a battery joint venture in North America to support the No. 2 U.S. automaker's electric vehicle rollout. The companies said they have signed a memorandum of understanding for the formation of the venture, called BlueOvalSK. Reuters on Wednesday reported plans for the joint venture.

  • California city apologizes for history of hate against early Chinese immigrants

    A California city has formally apologized to early Chinese immigrants and their descendants for the historic injustices suffered at the hands of Antioch's founding community.Why it matters: A rise in anti-Asian hate has focused attention on the United States' legacy of racism against Asian Americans. The treatment of Asian Americans today is directly connected to those early years, Antioch Mayor Lamar A. Thorpe said.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Chinese who immigrated to California in the 19th century repeatedly faced racism, scapegoating and xenophobia, which the city says was at its peak between 1850 and 1870.During that period, Antioch officially became a "sundown town," banning Chinese residents from walking city streets after sunset.To commute between work and home, Chinese residents built a series of tunnels connecting the business district to their homes. Like most of U.S., Antioch participated in "The Driving Out" and forcibly removed Chinese residents. On one particular day in 1876, white mobs gave Chinese residents until 3 p.m. to leave the city before burning Chinatown to the ground — "no exceptions," the city said. What they're saying: "[T]he story of Chinese immigrants and the dehumanizing atrocities committed against them should not be purged from or minimized in the telling of Antioch’s history," the city said in its resolution.The city also said it "must acknowledge that the legacy of early Chinese immigrants and xenophobia are part of our collective consciousness that helps contribute to the current anti-Asian-American and Pacific Islander hate."Antioch is the first city in the U.S. to officially apologize for mistreatment of Chinese people, Thorpe said in a news conference last month.Of note: Mexico's president also issued a formal apology this week for a 1911 massacre in which revolutionary troops slaughtered over 300 Chinese people, AP reports.Go deeper: The centuries-long history of anti-Asian racism and violence in the U.S.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • $1.9 billion Capitol security bill barely passes the House after 6 Democrats - including AOC and Ilhan Omar - defect

    The legislation passed with 213 Democrats in support and 209 Republicans against it. Three Democrats voted "no" and three voted "present."

  • 'The Real' Jeannie Mai Jenkins No Longer 'Retreating' When It Comes to Asian Issues

    "The Real" co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins admitted she is "not proud" that she’s only celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month for the first time this year, saying she “could do better.” Using her platform: Feeling the urgency to shed light on Asian issues, the 42-year-old host, and only Asian American woman on the show, told Yahoo in an interview on Tuesday she now wants to use her platform to celebrate her heritage. According to Jenkins, she represents the Asian community in the show because “everything that comes out of my mouth is going to come from my culture, my lifestyle, my upbringing.”