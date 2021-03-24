Trump and Don Jr. Lawyer Up for Eric Swalwell’s Jan. 6 Riot Lawsuit

Asawin Suebsaeng, Adam Rawnsley
·1 min read
Mark Wilson/Getty
Mark Wilson/Getty

Former President Donald Trump, as well as his eldest son Donald Trump Jr., have retained attorney Jesse Binnall to represent each of them in a lawsuit filed by Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Binnall, a Republican attorney based in Virginia, previously represented former Trump national security advisor Mike Flynn, alongside attorney Sidney Powell, after prosecutors charged him with lying to the FBI about his communications with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

More recently, Binnall filed a lawsuit in Nevada on behalf of the Trump campaign which sought to overturn President Joe Biden’s electoral victory there, and he has also repped Defending the Republic, a legal group founded in part by Powell, in a defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems.

A Treasure Hunter, a Satanism Expert, and Mike Lindell Fight to Overturn Biden Win in Arizona

Trump Jr. is now the second Trump family member to be represented by Binnall after the attorney signed on to represent former President Trump in a similar lawsuit filed by Democratic Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson.

Both the Thompson and Swalwell lawsuits allege that Trump and his associates violated the Ku Klux Klan act of 1871 and that Trump’s rhetoric was part of a deliberate attempt to incite rioters to disrupt Congress’ certification of President Biden’s victory on Jan. 6.

Binnall also represented Trump in a lawsuit filed in November against the then-president, his campaign, and the Republican National Committee. The suit alleged that Trump “sought to overturn the result of the election by disenfranchising voters, in particular voters of color” in part by “intimidating election officials and vote tabulators while they counted votes.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

