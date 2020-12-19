Trump downplays impact of massive breach of government computer systems

Hooded man holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture
Hooded man holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture
Christopher Bing

By Christopher Bing

(Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump in his first comments about a widespread data breach across the U.S. government downplayed the seriousness and impact of the cyber espionage campaign, and questioned whether Russia was to blame.

"The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality," Trump said on Twitter on Saturday. "Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!)."

Trump's assertion that China may be behind the hacking spree, which has so far affected more than a half dozen federal agencies including the Commerce and Treasury Departments, runs counter to comments by his own Secretary of State and multiple lawmakers briefed on the matter.

"We can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday in an interview.

A State Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The cyber hack is like Russian bombers have been repeatedly flying undetected over our entire country,” Republican lawmaker Mitt Romney said in a tweet on Thursday.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement.

In his tweet, Trump tagged Pompeo and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has yet to publicly comment on who is behind the massive data breach, which exploited a piece of software developed by network management firm SolarWinds that is widely used throughout the public and private sectors.

(Reporting by Christopher Bing; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Diane Craft and Andrea Ricci)

Latest Stories

  • President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Jill Biden will get their first coronavirus vaccine dose on Monday

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, incoming second gentleman Doug Emhoff, will receive their vaccinations the week after the Bidens.

  • In FBI probe, Texas AG faces aggressive, ethical prosecutor

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has spent years dodging legal and public relations blows that might have knocked others out of politics. The Republican has so far proven too wily for political opponents and prosecutors, winning reelection and rising to national prominence as a conservative crusader even while under felony indictment. Paxton has not been charged with a crime in the months since eight senior officials in the attorney general's office reported him to the FBI for bribery, abuse of office and other offenses allegedly committed in helping a wealthy donor trying to fend off his own federal investigation.

  • Supreme Court conservatives block challenge to Trump's removal of undocumented immigrants from census

    The Supreme Court on Friday decided it's too early to challenge President Trump's attempt to discount undocumented immigrants from the census.Over the summer, Trump issued a dubiously legal executive order that would stop undocumented immigrants from counting toward congressional apportionment and federal funding determined by the census. Several states challenged the move in court, but on Friday, the Supreme Court handed Trump at least a temporary victory.The court's conservatives — three of them appointed by Trump — united in a 6-3 decision, saying the states' challenge was "not suitable for adjudication at this time." The majority added that it expressed "no view on the merits of the constitutional and related statutory claims presented," merely that it was too early to make a decision. The court's liberal justices disagreed, saying "governing statutes, decades of historical practice, and uniform interpretations from all three branches of government demonstrate" that undocumented people can't be excluded from the count.The decision means Trump can try to remove undocumented people from the apportionment count, and that the opposition will have to sue again later if they'd like to stop the changes from taking effect. When first hearing the case in court, several conservative justices seemed skeptical of the Trump administration's arguments for discounting the undocumented.The Trump administration has taken several steps to change the 2020 Census in ways that would likely depress the count of undocumented immigrants and marginalized groups, decreasing funding and congressional seats in left-leaning areas. That included adding a question of citizenship to the survey — a move Trump eventually abandoned.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Pompeo explains why it's 'wiser' for Trump to keep quiet about suspected Russia hack Trump's ultimate self-own

  • GOP congressman says he will not take the Covid vaccine because he’s ‘an American’

    ‘I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not and in this case I am not going to take the vaccine,’ Congressman Ken Buck says

  • Ex-governor of cartel-ravaged Mexican state gunned down in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The former governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in a restaurant bathroom in the beach town of Puerto Vallarta, one of the most high profile political killings since Mexico embarked on its "War on Drugs" in 2006. Jalisco state officials said Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • Biden may time confirmation votes to protect House majority

    President-elect Joe Biden’s decision to tap several House Democrats for administrative positions is putting Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a politically tough spot, having chiseled away at the party’s already slimming majority and leaving her potentially without enough votes to pass his legislative agenda. Democrats already were heading into the new Congress with a razor-thin margin over Republicans. Pelosi will start the Biden era with a narrow majority, 222-211, with a few races still undecided.

  • A New Book Explores the Architectural Power of Memorials

    From the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to the 9/11 Memorial, these designs have shaped culture and consciousness to become indelible parts of their locationsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

    It's no secret that there aren't enough Pfizer vaccine doses for every American who wants one. But there are at least a few million more sitting in a warehouse, waiting for the government to decide where they're headed, Pfizer said.After receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, Pfizer said Thursday that it has since shipped out the 2.9 million vaccine doses the U.S. government told the company to distribute. But Pfizer "has millions more doses sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions for where to ship" Bloomberg reports. Pfizer also denied it was the cause of shipping delays some states complained about, saying it's the federal government causing the holdup.The vast majority of Americans have said they'll get the coronavirus vaccine, with many ready to take it as soon as possible. So far, there are only enough doses available to start vaccinating people in nursing homes and frontline health care workers, whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed to prioritize.The U.S. bought 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the summer. But the Trump administration reportedly turned down Pfizer's offer to sell the U.S. more doses a few months later, meaning Pfizer may not be able to get another shipment to Americans until summer 2021. The U.S. did buy another another 100 million Moderna vaccine doses last week.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Pompeo explains why it's 'wiser' for Trump to keep quiet about suspected Russia hack Trump's ultimate self-own

  • ‘I am not ashamed of what I did’: Proud Boys leader admits burning church’s Black Lives Matter sign

    Enrique Tarrio says he was behind the act being investigated as potential hate crime

  • Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids conversation of future

    Sources say as {President Trump’s time at the White House dwindles down, he stays cooped up in the “presidential man cave” of the Oval Office, avoiding talks about the future.

  • Mauritius shipping disaster caused by lack of attention to safety - owner

    Japan's Nagashiki Shipping said on Friday the grounding of one of its large bulk carriers that caused an ecological disaster in Mauritius was due to a lack of safety awareness and a failure to follow rules as it pledged better training and oversight. A bulk carrier owned by Nagashiki and chartered by Mitsui OSK ran aground on a reef in Mauritius in July and began leaking oil, causing an ecological disaster in the pristine seas around the Indian Ocean island. The crew of the MV Wakashio, a nearly 300-metre Cape Size bulker used for carrying iron ore, changed direction to sail close enough to Mauritius to get cell phone coverage after also changing a set course two days earlier, Nagashiki said in a statement.

  • President in the pews: DC churches offer Biden options

    Wearing a dark suit and medical mask, Biden slipped into a polished wooden pew near the back of the sanctuary for a recent Saturday evening Catholic Mass. He was one of only about 40 worshippers with attendance limited by the coronavirus pandemic. This is one of the last places where Biden can at least try to blend in, a luxury that probably will fade away completely when he takes office next month. Once he arrives in Washington, the trappings of the presidency — and the eagerness of the city's residents to be near power — could make a casual church visit nearly impossible.

  • Dems Agree to Abandon Direct Aid for State, Local Govs in COVID Stimulus Negotiations

    Congressional Democrats have agreed to take direct aid for state and local governments out of a new coronavirus relief package in exchange for Republicans dropping their demand for liability protections for businesses.The idea to leave both issues on the sidelines of negotiations was proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) last week, in an attempt to pass a relief bill by the end of the year.Heavily Democratic New York is facing a $15 million budget shortfall going into 2021, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. The pandemic has also hurt finances in states like Florida, which are dependent on tourism revenue, and Wyoming which raises money through energy taxes."There are many states that are doing reasonably well right now, and a few that are struggling substantially," Jared Walczak, vice president of the Tax Foundation, told the Times. "That makes it very difficult to put a coalition together. That list of states isn’t red or blue, but there is a divide."Many Republicans have refused to send aid to state governments that they contend have managed their finances poorly."We don’t even know how much of the $1 trillion allocated to states and local governments by the CARES Act has already been spent, and they won’t tell us," Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.) wrote in National Review last week. "States do not need bailouts; they want bailouts so they can use the money — intended to address the fallout from COVID — to plug the long-standing holes in their budgets and pension systems."The issue of state and local aid will likely be revisited once Joe Biden assumes office in January. Biden has expressed support for state and local aid to plug budget shortfalls.

  • I'm a radiologist in Alabama who just received the Pfizer vaccine. I've seen firsthand the serious effects of COVID-19 on people's lungs, so I had zero reservations about getting the shot.

    Dr. Joy Henningsen sayid the vaccination process was quick and efficient and that she barely felt the injection in her arm. "Hope is on the horizon," she wrote.

  • Israeli spy dramas fuel interest in joining secretive Mossad agency

    It is often considered the most secretive and ruthless of all spy networks, emerging briefly from the shadows to confront Israel's enemies before vanishing once more. But a wave of nail-biting spy thrillers on streaming websites, as well as last month’s high profile assassination of an Iranian scientist, have placed Mossad firmly in the public eye. Former spies in the elite intelligence service say it is always on the lookout for recruits as it adapts to new dangers in the region, and that television programmes such as Apple TV's "Tehran" and Netflix's "The Spy," are fuelling applications. “When people see the James Bond movies, or Tehran, they want to be a part of it,” former Mossad agent Avner Avraham, who says it was 007 that first drew him to the service, told the Daily Telegraph. “You can travel, the government pays you, it's fun, it's sometimes dangerous and you are very proud to serve your country...and so people want to join," said Mr Avraham, who worked as a Mossad officer for 28 years. “Tehran” in particular has some parallels with events unfolding in the real world today, as it features a young, female undercover Mossad agent on operations in the Iranian capital. On November 27, Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was gunned down near Tehran in an ambush that seemed to have been plucked straight from the script of the Israeli spy series, which was first broadcast on public network Kan.

  • Massive iceberg pivots, breaks near south Atlantic penguin colony island

    Strong currents have taken hold of a massive Antarctic iceberg that is on a collision course towards South Georgia Island, causing it to shift direction and lose a major chunk of mass, a scientist tracking its journey said on Friday. As the iceberg, dubbed A68a, approached the western shelf edge of the south Atlantic island this week, it encountered strong currents, causing it to pivot nearly 180 degrees, according to Geraint Tarling, a biological oceanographer with the British Antarctic Survey. "You can almost imagine it as a handbrake turn for the iceberg because the currents were so strong," Tarling said.

  • Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

    Pentagon officials have been left "stunned" after acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a "Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation" with President-elect Joe Biden's transition, Axios reports.Miller, according to the report, on Thursday night ordered officials to cancel transition meetings that had previously been scheduled, "which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon." Officials reportedly were not clear on what led to the decision, and Axios says a top Biden official wasn't aware of the order.A senior Defense Department official told Axios this was a "simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year," saying they had "fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week" and staff was "overwhelmed by the number of meetings." The official added, "With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition."But Axios writes that officials "across the Defense Department" were shocked by the move, which comes after President Trump delayed the official beginning of Biden's transition while refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Pompeo explains why it's 'wiser' for Trump to keep quiet about suspected Russia hack Trump's ultimate self-own

  • Rockets hit US base in Afghanistan, no casualties reported

    Five rockets were fired at a major U.S. base in Afghanistan on Saturday, but there were no casualties, NATO and provincial officials said. The rockets hit Bagram Airfield, said Wahida Shahkar, spokeswoman for the governor in northern Parwan province.

  • NC judge receives rare censure for allowing harassment and threats in his office

    The state Supreme Court finds he failed to stop the behavior of his executive assistant, a “close” friend since high school.

  • AOC calls Amazon jobs a 'scam' because more than 4,000 of its employees are on food stamps

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said many Amazon logistics roles provide no financial security because thousands of workers are on food stamps.