Trump downplays plot against Whitmer: ‘I guess they said she was threatened.’

Attendees at a Trump rally in Michigan on Saturday chanted “lock her up” when the president mentioned Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “And then I guess they said she was threatened,” Trump said in response to the chant, days after authorities announced a foiled antigovernment militia kidnapping plot against Whitmer. “And she blamed me.”

Video Transcript

DONALD TRUMP: The Democrats would terminate our recovery with a draconian, unscientific lockdown like your governor is doing right now for everybody except for her husband. That's right. She's doing it for-- everybody is locked down except my husband, he can go sailing anytime. A guy like Biden, and the Democrats, want to keep Michigan locked up, locked down, and closed for business. No, it's so badly hurting your state.

ATTENDEES (CHANTING): Lock her up! Lock her up! Lock her up!

[CHANTING CONTINUES]

DONALD TRUMP: And then, I guess, they said she was threatened. Right? She's [INAUDIBLE] And she blamed me. She blamed me. And our people were the ones that worked with her people, so let's see what happens. Let's see what happens. But I'll have to tell you something. Our FBI has to start looking at Antifa, and they have to start looking at some people that they're not looking at like they should be.