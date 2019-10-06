Trump is dragging down Biden with him as the Ukraine scandal threatens to upend his presidency

JIM WATSON,DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images





President Donald Trump is trying to drag former Vice President Joe Biden's name through the mud ahead of an election year and amid an escalating impeachment inquiry.

Trump in a July 25 phone call urged Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son.

Trump's primary allegation is that Biden squeezed Ukraine into firing its top prosecutor to the benefit of his son, but there's no evidence of this.

Even still, there's growing evidence Trump's efforts are successfully sowing doubts about Biden.

Biden's campaign advisers are worried that Trump is winning the messaging battle, as polling simultaneously shows a significant cohort of voters believe Biden probably pressured Ukraine to fire the prosecutor on his son's behalf.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The Ukraine scandal and related whistleblower complaint pose an existential threat to Donald Trump's presidency.

The revelation that Trump urged a foreign power, in this case Ukraine, to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden has sparked an impeachment inquiry in Congress.

But the controversy also has the potential to sow doubts and suspicion around Biden, despite no evidence of wrongdoing on his part, and there are already signs that it's begun to.

Trump seems to be looking to his 2016 playbook in this regard.

Throughout the 2016 campaign season, Trump sought to malign former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, his top opponent, by constantly focusing on her use of a private email server.

Biden is a top contender for the 2020 Democratic nomination and an unapologetic critic of Trump, and the president appears to be employing a similar tactic as he seeks to divert attention away from the impeachment inquiry and discredit the former vice president.

And history tells us this strategy just might work.

Ukraine is the new 'but her emails'

clinton trump More

Getty

Though the FBI characterized Clinton's use of a private email server as "extremely careless," it concluded she did not commit any criminal wrongdoing. To this day, Trump has not let the issue go, and even alluded to it in the phone call with Ukraine at the heart of the whistleblower complaint. And he really hammered Clinton on it during the campaign, at one point suggesting he'd jail her if elected.

It's hard to know exactly how much of an influence the focus on Clinton's emails ultimately had in her 2016 loss to Trump, which was a product of a convoluted array of factors and occurred despite her winning the popular vote.

But when Clinton left her post as Secretary of State in 2013, she had a whopping 69% approval rating. Within just a few years she would go on to become the second-most unpopular major-party presidential nominee in modern US history, surpassed only by Trump in this regard. And polling during the 2016 campaign season showed that Clinton's handling of the email scandal was hurting her with voters — including Democrats.

Biden could potentially suffer similar consequences as Trump seeks to make the Ukraine scandal a story about the former vice president rather than his efforts to have a political opponent investigated.

There's no evidence to back up Trump's allegations against Biden, but that might not matter