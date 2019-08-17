Trump to drop out of 2020 race within months, former aide Scaramucci claims

Donald Trump will quit the 2020 race and not seek re-election, according to a former top aide.

Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived White House communications director, said the president will likelu quit the race in March to avoid the humiliation of defeat.

“He’s gonna drop out of the race because it’s gonna become very clear. Okay, it’ll be March of 2020. He’ll likely drop out by March of 2020. It’s gonna become very clear that it’s impossible for him to win,” he said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“He’s got the self-worth in terms of his self-esteem of a small pigeon. It’s a very small pigeon. And so you think this guy’s gonna look at those poll numbers and say — he’s not gonna be able to handle that humiliation.”

He also encouraged a primary challenger to take on Mr Trump, using a Game of Thrones analogy to make his case.

“You know, this is like ‘Game of Thrones.’ We need an Arya Stark, okay? We gotta take this guy out because this is like the Night King.

“The minute the Night King is vaporised, all the zombies are gonna fall by the wayside, right? We had the Wicked Witch of the West, but he is the Wicked Witch of the West Wing. We gotta get some water thrown on him. He’ll start melting.”

In recent weeks, Scaramucci has escalated the feud with his old boss, saying Mr Trump would eventually “turn” on the “entire country”, and likening him to the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

He also claimed this week that Twitter temporarily locked him out of his account after he called Mr Trump “the fattest president” after the president fat-shamed a protester.

Mr Trump has previously hit back at Scaramucci, saying he was “incapable” of handling his White House role - which lasted just a few days - and would “do anything to come back in”.