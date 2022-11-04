Trump drops strong hint about 2024 White House run

14
·2 min read
US President Donald Trump in Iowa in October 2021
"Get ready," Mr Trump told the cheering crowd

US President Donald Trump has dropped one of his strongest hints yet that he may run for the White House again.

He told a crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he will "very, very, very probably do it again" in 2024.

Mr Trump was speaking at the first of four rallies in five days as he campaigns for Republican candidates in next week's midterm elections.

US President Joe Biden is also travelling across the country to get out the vote.

Neither Mr Biden nor Mr Trump is on the ballot next Tuesday when American voters will decide the balance of power in the US Congress and key state governorships.

But the midterms will set the US political landscape ahead of the presidential election in two years' time.

On Thursday night, Mr Trump, a Republican, repeated his unfounded claim that he lost in 2020 because of widespread election fraud.

"I ran twice," he said. "I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016.

"And likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far.

"And now in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious. I will very, very, very probably do it again."

"Very soon," he told the cheering crowd. "Get ready."

Mr Trump did win the most votes ever - 72 million - for a sitting president in 2020, but still lost to the challenger, Mr Biden, a Democrat, who pulled in 81 million.

Mr Biden - who campaigned on Thursday in New Mexico and California - has reportedly been meeting senior advisers to plan his potential 2024 re-election campaign, setting up a possible rematch with Mr Trump.

For his part, Mr Trump has teased for months about a potential third campaign for the White House.

In October, he told a rally in Texas: "I will probably have to do it again." In Pennsylvania in September, he said: "I may just have to do it again."

Mr Trump's former senior counsellor, Kellyanne Conway, said earlier on Thursday at an event in Washington DC that her former boss would "announce soon" about his possible presidential plans.

She said she gave Mr Trump credit for resisting the temptation to declare a White House run already this year, as it would have distracted from Republican candidates in the midterms.

If he does run in 2024, he may not go unchallenged within his party.

Potential Republican rivals include Mr Trump's former Vice-President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, among others.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. officials met with Brittney Griner in Russia, State Department says

    U.S. embassy officials met with detained basketball star Brittney Griner in Russia on Thursday, the White House and State Department said.

  • The mighty Nile fends off a rising sea, other forces of nature

    Farmland inundated with saltwater gradually eats away the soil in the Mediterranean town of Mutubes, in Kafr el-Sheikh province, Egypt, on Sept. 9, 2022. The impact of climate change has long been obvious to farmers, in the creeping salt that eats away roots and cakes their fields, turning them barren. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) The Nile, the world's second-longest river, has been in danger for half a century now, its flow dropping from 3,000 cubic meters per second to 2,830 cubic meters. Now,

  • Donald Trump reaches settlement with protesters who allege they were assaulted by his security

    Former President Donald Trump settled a civil lawsuit Wednesday that alleged his security guards violently assaulted protesters outside Trump Tower in 2015. The case, brought by Efrain Galicia and four other protesters of Mexican origin against Trump and his head of security, Keith Schiller, was in the middle of jury selection in Bronx Supreme Court when the parties came to a confidential agreement. Video from the September 2015 rally appeared to show Schiller smacking Galicia in the face after he reached for a sign that said "Trump: Make America Racist Again."

  • Uber whistleblower says current business model 'absolutely' unsustainable

    LISBON (Reuters) -Mark MacGann, the whistleblower behind the so-called Uber Files, said on Wednesday that the ride-hailing company seemed to be taking steps toward improving its work culture, but that its business model was still "absolutely" unsustainable. The Guardian and Le Monde newspapers reported in July that Uber Technologies Inc broke laws and secretly lobbied politicians as part of an aggressive drive to expand into new markets from 2013 to 2017. MacGann, who led Uber's lobbying efforts to win over governments, identified himself as the source who leaked the more than 124,000 company files.

  • Court appoints outside monitor to oversee Trump's business during New York attorney general lawsuit

    Court appoints outside monitor to oversee Trump's business during New York attorney general lawsuit

  • Latest U.S. defense-intelligence report on UFOs to be made public soon

    (Reuters) -A declassified version of the latest U.S. defense-intelligence report on UFOs - rebranded in official government parlance as "unidentified aerial phenomena" - is expected to be made public in the coming days. But UFO enthusiasts hoping for the government to judge any of the hundreds of U.S. military sightings under scrutiny as visits by extraterrestrial spacecraft are likely to be disappointed. The most recent incidents under review are attributed to a mix of foreign surveillance, including relatively ordinary drone flights, and airborne clutter such as weather balloons, The New York Times reported last week, citing U.S. officials familiar with a classified analysis that was due for delivery to Congress on Monday, Oct. 31.

  • Bacardi Claims Jay-Z Backed Out on ‘Handshake Deal’

    The relationship between Hov and Bacardi continues to get messier and messier. Weeks ago, court documents showed that the Brooklyn rap mogul was looking to sell his stake in D’Ussé to Bacardi, which are both currently 50-50 co-owners of the cognac brand, according to TMZ.

  • Stephen Colbert Mocks Right-Wingers With A ‘Hot Tip’ For Their Election Conspiracy

    The "Late Show" host roasts GOPers trying to intimidate voters ahead of the midterm elections.

  • You've Been Playing 'Super Mario Bros.' Wrong Your Whole Life

    The original Super Mario Bros. is a game with stakes. You don’t have the luxury of save states or level passwords. Once you lose all your lives, it’s game over. If you want to play again, you need to start from scratch—on World 1-1, whether you lost your third life on the first level, or on World 8-4. Or so we thought.

  • Nevada's Costly, Photo-Finish Senate Race Pits Abortion vs. Economy

    NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — As Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada took the stage at a high school here this week, she was fighting for her political life. Her reelection bid is seen by many as the tightest Senate race in the country. Republicans are throwing money and energy behind her challenger, Adam Laxalt, a political scion who, like Cortez Masto, is a former Nevada attorney general. Neither candidate could be called an electric campaigner, and Cortez Masto had a difficult slot that evening:

  • GOP finally off the mat: 'We're going to get the Senate'

    The GOP hit their stride at the right time, with party candidates showing momentum in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada and looking stronger in New Hampshire and Arizona.

  • Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists

    Aliens could get in touch tomorrow and we must know what to say to them, scientists have warned, as they launched a new research hub to prepare humanity for first contact.

  • Trump’s Efforts to Hide Cash From NY AG Shot Down in Court

    Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesDonald Trump’s desperate attempts to escape the wrath of the New York Attorney General were halted Thursday when a state judge there took the remarkable step of putting the former president’s company under court supervision—and preventing the billionaire from quietly shifting his money to avoid paying millions in fines.Justice Arthur F. Engoron intervened at the AG’s request, ordering the appointment of an independent monitor to ensure that the company can’t sec

  • Biden Verbally Fumbles, Twice, During Campaign Trip in Florida

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — President Joe Biden verbally fumbled during a campaign swing in Florida on Tuesday, confusing the U.S. war in Iraq with the Russian war in Ukraine, and then he fumbled again while he tried to correct himself, misstating how his son Beau died in 2015. In defending his record on inflation, Biden was trying to blame rising costs on President Vladimir Putin of Russia for his invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled international energy markets. It’s a point that he makes regularly

  • Midterm Elections: McCarthy says Republicans will put America 'in a new direction' if they take back the House

    EXCLUSIVE: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, in his final campaign swing ahead of the midterm elections, told Fox News Digital there is "no place” Republican’s “can’t compete."

  • Russian commanders discussed using nuclear arms in Ukraine, says US

    Military leaders are said to have talked about how and when they might use the weapons in Ukraine.

  • ‘We are for democracy’: Brazil football fans clear pro-Bolsonaro blockades

    Protesters baselessly alleging electoral fraud and refusing to accept defeat to Lula have been blocking roads since election

  • Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slip as Memecoin Rally Eases. A Big Drop Could Come Next.

    Between a major decision looming from the Federal Reserve and leverage remaining in the market, both tokens could be in for another big swing.

  • Trump makes strongest statement yet about running again for president in 2024

    Former president Donald Trump has dropped the strongest hint yet that he may run for the White House again in 2024 after months of speculation. Source: One America News

  • Has Massachusetts turned into a one-party state?

    Academics, experts, and party members question whether Massachusetts has become a one-party state.