Trump drops suit against former lawyer Michael Cohen

Former President Donald Trump late on Thursday abruptly dropped a lawsuit against his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen as a conflict loomed between the litigation and Trump's campaign to win back the White House.

A federal magistrate judge had ordered Trump to sit for a deposition in the case starting Monday morning in New York. Earlier this week, however, the former president scheduled a campaign rally in New Hampshire for Monday at noon.

Trump had already delayed the deposition twice, and his lawyers had tried to have it scheduled for Sunday. But at a hearing last week, the judge declined to grant that date and insisted on Monday.

Trump aides and lawyers rebuffed questions about the conflicting demands over the past couple of days, but in a court filing around 8 p.m. on Thursday, a Florida-based attorney for Trump, Alejandro Brito, announced that his client was dropping the case.

The one-line filing offered no explanation but said the termination of the suit was "without prejudice," meaning it could be refiled.

Trump filed the suit in April in federal court in South Florida, alleging that Cohen breached attorney-client privilege and a confidentiality agreement by making public allegations about Trump.