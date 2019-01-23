President Donald Trump makes remarks as he hosts a naturalization ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 2019.

WASHINGTON – A top White House economic adviser said Wednesday that a prolonged shutdown of the federal government could bring the U.S. economy to a standstill.

“If it extended for the whole quarter,” White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett told CNN, “then you could end up with a number very close to zero in the first quarter.”

The partial shutdown of the federal government, now in its 33rd day, has left some 800,000 federal employees without pay. It has cost the economy about $1.2 billion a week, according to an estimate earlier this month by S&P Global Ratings.

President Donald Trump frequently touts U.S. economic growth as a central accomplishment of his administration. “The United States has a great economic story to tell,” the president posted on Twitter on Tuesday. “Number one in the World, by far!”

Gross domestic product increased 3.4 percent in the third quarter of 2018, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Hassett said he is not concerned about the potential economic impact because, he predicted, the economy would bounce back once the government reopens. The recovery, he told CNN, would be "humongous."

Trump warned Wednesday the shutdown may drag on, and there were few signs of progress on negotiating an end to the impasse. House Democratic leaders were preparing a new offer that includes $5 billion in border security money if the president agrees to reopen the government – though the money could not be used on a wall.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett warns shutdown could slam U.S. economy