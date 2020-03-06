Trump economic adviser says coronavirus is contained and people should stay at work

'Both sides will suffer on this," says White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow: AP

Donald Trump's top economic adviser has acknowledged that officials “don’t actually know what the magnitude” of the coronavirus is going to be amid a global outbreak — while stressing that Americans should continue to work.

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, told CNBC’s Squawk on the Street that Americans should remain calm as the death toll from the virus surpasses 3,400 worldwide, with at least 250 cases confirmed across the country.

“I don’t want to downplay anything,” the White House adviser began. “Worry about the effect on human beings, for heaven’s sake.”

He added: “But I’m just saying, let’s not overreact. In many ways, America should stay at work.”

Mr Kudlow also suggested the mysterious virus — believed to have originated in a market in Wuhan, China — wouldn’t result in a major outbreak in the US.

“We don’t actually know what the magnitude of the virus is going to be,” he said, “although frankly so far it looks relatively contained.”

Those comments appeared to reflect statements the president made during a town hall with Fox News on Thursday night, in which he celebrated the stock market’s performance surrounding coronavirus.

“Look, we were set to hit 30,000 on the Dow,” Mr Trump said. “And even though it’s down 10 or 11 percent, it’s still the highest it’s ever been, by far. It certainly might have an impact.”

He added: “At the same time, I have to say, people are now staying in the United States, spending their money in the US — and I like that. People are now staying in the United States, spending their money in the US, and I like that. I’ve been after that for a long time.”

He once again echoed those comments on Friday morning, telling reporters at the White House “a lot of people are staying here” due to coronavirus and “we’re going to have Americans staying home” amid the outbreak.

Meanwhile, US health officials have warned the spread of the virus was “inevitable” and have encouraged citizens to take proactive measures to avoid contracting the virus.

A Reuters report on Friday also suggested the US was considering discouraging Americans from travelling on cruise ships, where a number of coronavirus outbreaks have occurred in recent weeks after the virus initially began spreading from China.

