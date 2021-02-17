Trump economic advisor caught on hot mic swearing about Kamala Harris

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Crump
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow looks on during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on 23 September 2020&lt;/p&gt; ((Reuters))

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow looks on during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on 23 September 2020

((Reuters))

A former member of Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force was caught by a Fox News hot mic describing comments made by vice president Kamala Harris about the previous administration’s vaccine distribution as “bull****t”.

On Tuesday, Larry Kudlow, who served as a member of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force while working as the director of the National Economic Council, appeared on America Reports on Fox Business to plug the launch of his new weekday show that debuted on the network later that day.

During America Reports, a clip was played of Ms Harris during an interview with Axios on HBO on Sunday, where the vice president said that the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” on vaccine distribution.

Ms Harris criticised the Trump administration’s vaccine rollout plans, claiming: “We were leaving it to the states or local leaders to try and figure it out, and so in many ways we’re starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.”

While the clip of Ms Harris was played, an off-screen Mr Kudlow could be heard saying: “bulls***t! bull***t! bulls***t!”.

Producers were eventually able to cut Mr Kudlow’s mic feed, as the presenters apologised and host Sandra Smith said: “That is Larry Kudlow weighing in… Wow.”

During the debut of his show later in the day, Mr Kudlow also apologised for his language, but once again criticised Ms Harris for her remarks.

“Earlier on Fox News Channel, I made some comments about that clip, you might have read about it, if not you could Google it,” Mr Ludlow said.

“I may have said a bad word,” he continued. “I’m not usually a guy who swears but what the vice president said burned me up and it’s simply not true, okay? It is somewhere between cognitive dissonance and an outright falsehood lie.”

Mr Ludlow then conceded that “not everything went perfectly” with the Trump administration’s plan, but still called the rollout a “triumph”.

He later added: “I did use cuss words and I apologise and I won’t do that again.”

Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, defended Ms Harris for her remarks on CNN despite previously saying the vaccination programme was “not” starting from scratch with the new administration.

“What I think the Vice President is referring to is, the actual plan of getting the vaccine doses into people’s arms was really rather vague. I mean, it was not a well-coordinated plan.”

He added: “That’s something that we had to get much better organised, now with getting the community vaccine centres, getting the pharmacies involved, getting mobile units involved, so that’s what I believe she was referring to.”

Mr Kudlow, who was also part of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine rollout plan, falsely claimed in February 2020 that Covid-19 had been “contained” before it spread through the US.

He also falsely claimed that “there is no second wave coming” in July 2020, when the US had recorded just 2.3 million Covid-19 cases and 120,000 fatalities.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are now more than 27.7 million people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the US. The death toll has reached 488,081.

Read More

Covid stimulus package worth $1.9 trillion clears Senate after Kamala Harris gives tie breaking vote

Lindsey Graham claims GOP will try to impeach Kamala Harris

Latest Stories

  • Biden says he's uncomfortable with how much he's waited on in the White House. Trump had bragged about the opulence at a similar point in his presidency.

    President Joe Biden described living and working in the White House during a CNN town hall on Tuesday.

  • A Texas mayor resigned after telling people it was their own fault if they froze when power went out in the deadly winter storms

    Mayor Tim Boyd of Colorado City wrote on Facebook that people should not expect local government help if they lose power or water.

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Who Saved Woman from Robbery By Firing Gun is Arrested, Bailed Out

    An Oakland Chinatown liquor store owner was arrested and bailed out after firing his gun four times to save a woman in her 30s from a violent robbery on Monday. New Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong addressed the incident on Tuesday, saying he would prefer residents to call the authorities rather than getting involved, CBS San Francisco reported. OPD update: the department tells me the incident is categorized as an attempted robbery now that they’ve determined “no loss taken”. Witnesses tell me the suspect made a grab for the woman’s purse and she didn’t let go.

  • Here's why a surprising number of healthcare workers are rejecting the vaccine, despite having witnessed the immense suffering of the COVID-19 pandemic

    Vaccine hesitancy is above average for healthcare workers. Insider spoke to public health experts about the reasons behind the troubling phenomenon.

  • Boosie calls Michael B. Jordan a ‘simp’ for dating Lori Harvey

    Boosie Badazz has weighed in on the romance between Lori Harvey and actor Michael B. Jordan. The model and step-daughter to Steve Harvey previously dated Diddy, Future and she was engaged to Dutch professional soccer player Memphis Depay, but that relationship ended.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • More Inside an Eclectic Los Angeles Wonderland Home designed by AD100 Firm Charlap Hyman & Herrero

    “When people get older, they often lose their playful spirit. I want to hold on to the fun,” said the owner Yoram Heller when it came to the design of the home.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.

    As Texas on Tuesday entered its third night with sub-freezing temperatures and 3.3 million customers without electricity, the operator of the state's unique power grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), urged Texans who still have electricity to turn off lights, unplug appliances, and turn down the thermostat. People without power took shelter elsewhere, if they could, or resorted to sometimes deadly means of generating heat. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and state legislators called for investigations — and Abbott and other prominent GOP politicians wrongly blamed frozen wind turbines and other renewable energy sources for the failures of the Texas energy grid. Texas Gov. Abbott blames solar and wind for the blackouts in his state and says "this shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America" pic.twitter.com/YfVwa3YRZQ — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 17, 2021 "Some turbines did in fact freeze — though Greenland and other northern outposts are able to keep theirs going through the winter," The Washington Post reports. "But wind accounts for just 10 percent of the power in Texas generated during the winter," and the losses tied to thermal plants mostly "relying on natural gas dwarfed the dent caused by frozen wind turbines by a factor of five or six." According to ERCOT, wind power generation is actually exceeding projections. One nuclear reactor and several coal-fired plants went offline, but "Texas is a gas state," Michael Webber, an energy resources professor at the University of Texas, told The Texas Tribune. And "gas is failing in the most spectacular fashion right now." Instruments and other components at gas-fired power plants iced over, and "by some estimates, nearly half of the state's natural gas production has screeched to a halt due to the extremely low temperatures," as electric pumps lost power and uninsulated pipelines and gas wells froze, the Tribune reports. After a 2011 winter storm knocked out power to about 3 million Texans, a federal report warned Texas the same grid debacle would happen again if it didn't adequately weatherize its power infrastructure and increase fuel reserves — and reminded Texas that "many of those same warnings were issued after similar blackouts 22 years earlier and had gone unheeded," The Associated Press reports. "Upgrades were made following the 2011 winter storm," The Texas Tribune notes, but "many Texas power generators have still not made all the investments necessary to prevent the sort of disruptions happening to the equipment." More stories from theweek.comWatch the Trump Plaza Hotel implodeMore Republicans blame Biden for Capitol riot than fault Trump7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice

  • Tucker Carlson says Joe and Jill Biden's 44-year marriage is just a 'slick PR campaign' that is 'as real as climate change'

    In an extended bit, the Fox News host claimed that the first lady is hiding the president's "senility" in a plot going all the way back to 1977.

  • A woman who was charged in connection with the Capitol riot bragged about being recruited by the Proud Boys

    Felicia Konold claimed she was made a member of the Kansas City chapter of the misogynistic hate group, a court filing said.

  • If pipes are frozen, should you leave the faucet on? Here's how to thaw pipes during winter storms.

    Many Americans are dealing with frozen pipes amid an unrelenting winter storm in Texas and elsewhere. Here's how to unfreeze your pipes.

  • Where Recall Newsom petition currently stands

    Where Recall Newsom petition currently stands

  • Trump drops Giuliani as his lawyer, while Cohen warns he will soon be ‘thrown under the bus’

    After leading Trump’s failed legal challenge against the presidential election, Giuliani is ‘not currently representing’ the former president

  • When experts say COVID-19 vaccines are 95% effective it doesn't mean you still have a 5% chance of getting sick

    Vaccine efficacy is a metric that measures how well cases of an infectious disease, like the coronavirus, are stamped out when people get their shots.

  • Biden Claims ‘We Didn’t Have’ a COVID Vaccine When He Took Office

    President Biden claimed at one point during a CNN town hall on Tuesday that his administration came into office with no coronavirus vaccines available. Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 21, and the second dose in January. While discussing the issue of vaccine supply during the town hall, Biden initially said there were 50 million doses available when he assumed office. President Biden affirmed that Covid-19 vaccines will be widely available to the general public by the end of July. "By the end of July we'll have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American." #BidenTownHall https://t.co/K3sxmUXFdG pic.twitter.com/xTkje54Aqx — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2021 “We came into office, there were only 50 million doses that were available. By the end of July we’ll have over 600 million doses,” Biden told host Anderson Cooper. However, Biden also said “we got into office and found out…there was nothing in the refrigerator, figuratively and literally speaking, and there were 10 million doses a day that were available.” (The Biden administration’s initial target was to administer 1 million vaccine doses per day, a pace already set by the time the president was sworn in.) “It’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but” one also needs “a vaccinator,” Biden subsequently told Cooper, when asked about the logistics of getting shots to Americans. The U.S. is currently administering coronavirus vaccine doses at a seven-day rolling average of 1.7 million per day, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. The pace of vaccinations has risen steadily since December 15, when a New York nurse received the first shot outside of a clinical trial. The Biden administration has downplayed the efforts of the previous administration in aiding the development and distribution of COVID vaccines. Vice President Kamala Harris said that the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” on vaccine production in an interview with Axios over the weekend, contradicting Dr. Fauci, who said in January “we certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution.” Additionally, Biden addressed the stalled reopening of school districts across the U.S. during the town hall, calling reports that his administration planned to open schools for one day per week a miscommunication Biden contradicted White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said last week that the administration hoped to open schools for “at least one day a week in the majority of schools by day 100.” Psaki later said the administration was committed to opening schools five days a week on condition that coronavirus mitigation measures were in place. “Your administration had set a goal to open the majority of schools in your first 100 days. You’re now saying that means those schools may only be open for at least one day a week,” Cooper told Biden. “That’s not true. It was a mistake in the communication,” Biden said, adding that his administration’s goal was to open schools in grades K-8 for five days per week.

  • Texas governor blamed renewable energy for blackouts on Fox News. He told Texans a different story.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is using his state's overwhelming blackouts as a deceptive excuse to attack the Green New Deal. More than 2.5 million Texas power customers remain in the dark after unprecedented winter storms froze several of the state's power sources. While some of the state's unweatherized windmills did freeze up, most of the blame lies with natural gas shortages. That's exactly what Abbott told Dallas-area ABC affiliate WFAA on Tuesday night, describing how natural gas has frozen up and prevented manufacturers from extracting and shipping it to power plants and customers. But when Abbott appeared on Fox News and faced a national audience, he told a different story. "This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for America," Abbott told Hannity, particularly noting how solar and wind power got "shut down." Abbott then noted those sources account for 10 percent of the state's energy, neglecting to mention how the other sources making up a far larger majority failed as well. Abbott: This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America... pic.twitter.com/Q2jmZHcO6f — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 17, 2021 Millions of Texans still don't have power days after the state's independent energy grid failed, leading to the deaths of several people in the state. While it's true that some of Texas' windmills weren't properly prepared for a deep freeze, others were still overproducing power early in the story. More stories from theweek.comWatch the Trump Plaza Hotel implodeThe Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.More Republicans blame Biden for Capitol riot than fault Trump

  • Watch NASA mission control live as the Perseverance rover attempts to land on Mars on Thursday

    NASA's Perseverance Mars rover will attempt to record video and audio as it plunges through the planet's atmosphere at 12,000 mph.

  • Former Trump casino where stars played goes out with a bang

    A spot on the Atlantic City Boardwalk where movie stars, athletes and rock stars used to party — and a future president honed his instincts for bravado and hype — was reduced to a dusty pile of rubble on Wednesday. The former Trump Plaza casino was imploded after falling into such disrepair that chunks of the building began peeling off and crashing to the ground. A series of loud explosions rocked the building around 9 a.m., and it started to collapse almost like a wave from back to front until it went straight down in a giant cloud of dust that enveloped the beach and Boardwalk.

  • It's not just Elon Musk - a Tesla board member may have also helped with the automaker's massive bitcoin purchase

    Antonio Gracias, who will leave the company's board this year, has multiple stakes in cryptocurrency companies through his investment firm.

  • Biden calls White House ‘a gilded cage’ and says being president is making him feel self-conscious

    President Biden said that all his living predecessors picked the phone and called him except one