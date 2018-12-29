Trump effect: How out-of-state money fueled Democratic House wins in 2018

Newly elected Democratic members of the House of Representatives Abigail Spanberger or Virginia (C), Mikie Sherrill (L) of New Jersey and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania take a selfie in front of the U.S. Capitol following an official class picture of new representatives on November 14, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON – The Democrats who captured the House by flipping 43 districts from red to blue received on average just over half of their large-dollar campaign funds from outside their states, another example of the nationalization of the November election that was a rebuke to President Donald Trump.

The defeated Republicans in those districts, by contrast, collected only about one-third of their itemized funds from outside their states, according to a USA TODAY analysis of funding data collected by the non-partisan Center for Responsive Politics.

That doesn’t include all small-dollar donations which don’t have to be identified by donor, but which were also maximized by Democrats this year. One fundraising vehicle, for example, allowed Missouri freelance writer Robin Burks to give $4.68 a month – or 1 cent to each of the 435 House races and 33 Senate races contested in November.

Top large-dollar contributors to the winning Democrats included not just regular Democratic mega donors like Florida financier S. Donald Sussman and billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer.

"We were all in on flipping the House," said Steyer, who also spent millions of dollars mobilizing voters. "That was our No. 1 bottom line."

But they also included Seth Klarman, the head of a Boston-based private investment firm who used to give to primarily Republican causes.

And top donors included people like Barbara Karplus, a semi-retired teacher from California with little history of political giving, who cut back on her classroom hours to focus on researching which candidates to support. Among those she backed were 30 of the Democrats in the districts that flipped. She gave them more than $100,000 combined.

Karplus, 63, said she asked herself if it was better for her children to inherit money when she dies, or a country that’s “maybe a reasonable place to live.”

“And there’s no guarantee I’m leaving them a better country,” Karplus said. “But all I can do is work toward it.”

The 43 districts Democrats flipped, minus the three that they lost, gave them control of the House where they will be a check on Trump next year. (The results in one GOP-held seat have not been certified while officials investigate possible election fraud.)

Republicans expanded their narrow control of the Senate by two seats, boosted by the fact that so many of the senators up for re-election this year represented states Trump won in 2016.

But the House fundraising figures show how much energy there was on the Democratic side.

The Democrats who flipped GOP seats raised a combined $236 million compared to $142 million raised by the Republicans. On average, about 51 percent of itemized contributions to Democrats came from outside their states. That’s despite the fact that House candidates typically draw the most money from in-state donors, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

“Democratic donors had an urgency and desperation that they’ve never had before because they dislike President Trump so intensely,” said David Wasserman, who tracks House races for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. “That allowed Democrats to raise money all over the country.”

Only those who give more than $200 have to be identified in campaign filings. And donors can’t directly give more than $2,700 for a candidate’s primary and $2,700 for the general election.

Still, at least 20 people gave more than $100,000 to the winning Democrats in the flipped districts, USA TODAY calculated.

High on the list was Klarman, the former GOP donor from Boston who told The New York Times in September that he was giving millions of dollars to Democrats this year to “act as a check and balance” on Trump. Some of his millions went to super PACs, which can accept unlimited contributions, to support House and Senate Democrats.

Wasserman said one element of the election that hasn’t gotten nearly enough attention is that Trump has repelled wealthy voters away from the Republican Party with such velocity that Republicans risk letting Democrats become the party of the rich.

“Democrats now dominate elite zip codes that were Republican as recently as a decade ago,” he said.