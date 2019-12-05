Trump’s effort to rise above impeachment fray thrown off course on chaotic NATO trip

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and his aides saw this week's NATO meeting as a chance to showcase his leadership on the world stage and rise above the political fray while "crazy" Democrats back in Washington sought to impeach him.

It didn't work out quite that way.

Instead, Trump was mocked by some world leaders in a moment captured on video, fought openly with others, misstated U.S. policy on Iran and canceled a highly anticipated news conference, all obscuring his message on global leadership, amplifying his problems back home and giving political ammunition to his critics.

"President Trump's big campaign line is that the rest of the world is laughing at American leadership under Obama," said Loren DeJonge Schulman, a former Obama adviser on national security. "In this trip, the laughter at him was the headline, and he didn't manage to create an alternative set-piece for his base."

As the NATO conference devolved into name calling, Trump continued to bring attention to the impeachment drive in a barrage of tweets and during more than two hours of jousting with journalists. After a series of tense meetings on trade, Turkey's invasion of Syria and other global matters, it was the president's impromptu and combative style that drew derision from his counterparts in France, Canada and elsewhere.

"I watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told colleagues in a surreptitious video that went viral.

The moment quickly became fodder for a campaign ad by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"The world sees Trump for what he is: insincere, ill-informed, corrupt, dangerously incompetent, and incapable, in my view of world leadership." Biden's voice says on the ad.

President Donald Trump attends the plenary session of the NATO summit in London on Dec. 4, 2019. More

Trump responded to the video of NATO leaders by calling Trudeau "two-faced," another comment that rocketed around the world and obscured the message the trip was intended to send. Trump was later caught on a hot microphone telling an aide that it "was funny when I said that guy was two-faced." He also mocked the media over his decision to cancel his closing news conference.

While the viral video of world leaders captured attention on social media, it was the president's public argument with French President Emmanuel Macron over refugees, Turkey and the future of NATO that underscored the deep divisions the president has brought to the 29-member military alliance celebrating its 70th anniversary.

At water's edge

White House aides sought to convey a clear message with the trip: That Trump was representing the United States overseas while Democrats were playing politics with impeachment at home. As Trump departed for London on Monday he lashed out at Democrats, noting they had scheduled a House Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment during "one of the most important journeys we make as president."

As he left the United Kingdom, the president posted a minute-long video on Twitter with highlights of the conference, including a brief meeting with Queen Elizabeth and a series of handshakes with other world leaders. The video carried no audio from the meetings he had, and instead was laid over with a dramatic, Hollywood-style soundtrack.

Throughout the impeachment inquiry, aides and allies have counseled to Trump to stay above the vicious battles over impeachment and leave the partisan brawling to surrogates. To a large degree, Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon both embraced that strategy during similar dilemmas: Focus on the job while casting the impeachment effort as a political sideshow.