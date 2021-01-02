Trump election lawyer Lin Wood calls for Pence to be ‘executed by firing squad’

Gustaf Kilander
El vicepresidente Mike Pence ha respaldado públicamente a Donald Trump en cada paso del camino durante los últimos cuatro años. (Getty Images)

Trump election attorney Lin Wood tweeted that Vice President Mike Pence will “face execution by firing squad,” in a string of tweets that prompted questions about his sanity. He called Mr Pence a “coward” who will “sing like a bird and confess ALL”.

The lawyer has lost several lawsuits challenging Donald Trump’s election loss. In the Friday afternoon thread, Mr Wood said the focus had been on the Democrats during the effort to overturn the election but one of the main culprits of Mr Trump’s loss was his own party. Mr Wood also represented Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with shooting two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin during this summer’s racial justice protests.

“Over time, we have learned that the Democrats were joined by CCP & other foreign countries,” Mr Wood tweeted, possibly referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

Mr Wood went on to make baseless accusations against “globalists like George Soros," “elitists like Bill Gates," and the Republican Party.

He then claimed that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence would be arrested.

Attorney and author Seth Abramson called Mr Wood “disturbed”.

Editor at large at The Daily Beast Molly Jong-Fast sarcastically questions Mr Wood’s sanity.

The Director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics, Larry Sabato called Mr Trump’s legal team “nuts”.

Mr Wood shot back at the accusations that they didn’t “concern” him and quoted spiritual teacher Vernon Howard.

Mr Pence has been slammed by some Republicans for not fully backing the election challenges lobbed in Mr Trump’s favour. A lawsuit by Texas Republican Representative Louie Gohmert, attempting to allow Mr Pence to only count the electoral votes for Mr Trump during Congress’ certification process was thrown out in court by a federal judge. Mr Pence’s lawyers asked for the case to be dismissed.

One of Mr Wood’s many losses included trying to stop Georgia from certifying their results, handing 16 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden. He also joined in the attempts to overturn the results in Michigan, another state which in favour of Mr Biden, Business Insider reported.

Mr Wood has also pushed the Qanon theory and promoted the idea that Chief Justice John Roberts is a member of a ring of murderous paedophiles.

Mr Wood has previously made baseless claims that Justice Roberts killed Justice Antonin Scalia and that Jeffrey Epstein is still alive. He has also encouraged his supporters to stock up on “2nd Amendment supplies”.

