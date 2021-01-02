Trump election lawyer Lin Wood calls for Pence to be ‘executed by firing squad’

El vicepresidente Mike Pence ha respaldado públicamente a Donald Trump en cada paso del camino durante los últimos cuatro años. (Getty Images)

Trump election attorney Lin Wood tweeted that Vice President Mike Pence will “face execution by firing squad,” in a string of tweets that prompted questions about his sanity. He called Mr Pence a “coward” who will “sing like a bird and confess ALL”.

If Pence is arrested, @SecPompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

The lawyer has lost several lawsuits challenging Donald Trump’s election loss. In the Friday afternoon thread, Mr Wood said the focus had been on the Democrats during the effort to overturn the election but one of the main culprits of Mr Trump’s loss was his own party. Mr Wood also represented Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with shooting two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin during this summer’s racial justice protests.

“Over time, we have learned that the Democrats were joined by CCP & other foreign countries,” Mr Wood tweeted, possibly referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

(1) For two months we have focused on accusing the Democrats of attempting to steal the 20/20 election for Biden. We focused on the Presidential election.



We focused on the obvious.



Over time, we have learned that the Democrats were joined by CCP & other foreign countries. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

Mr Wood went on to make baseless accusations against “globalists like George Soros," “elitists like Bill Gates," and the Republican Party.

(2) We have also learned that the Globalists like George Soros & the Elitists like Bill Gates were involved. CIA too (no surprise - military industrial complex).



It all seemed so clear we overlooked one of the main participants in the theft of the election:



THE REPUBLICANS. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

He then claimed that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Vice President Mike Pence would be arrested.

(3) These groups aspire to the goals of Communism. A ruling elite & an oppressed class of people who exist to serve those in power.



When arrests for treason begin, put Chief Justice John Roberts, VP Mike Pence @VP @Mike_Pence, & Mitch McConnell @senatemajldr at top of list. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

Attorney and author Seth Abramson called Mr Wood “disturbed”.

(PS) The question isn't whether any of these fever dreams will come to pass—they won't. The question is why Trump hasn't yet taken even the *first step* to stop this madness, and in fact is continuing to stoke/incite it through his active, Terms of Service-violative Twitter feed. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 1, 2021

(PS2) The question I have is a very specific one: does Trump have any specific end-game in mind here, pre-January 20, or is the object merely maximum chaos, maximum destabilization of the government, and maximum fundraising via wire fraud? The former is far worse than the latter. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 1, 2021

Editor at large at The Daily Beast Molly Jong-Fast sarcastically questions Mr Wood’s sanity.

Sounds real normal and totally not insane. https://t.co/PaHnXtJPu4 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 1, 2021

The Director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics, Larry Sabato called Mr Trump’s legal team “nuts”.

Dear Trumpsters—See how absolutely nuts your Trump legal team is? Oh that’s right, you don’t care. Fortunately a large sane majority in America does. https://t.co/i1gLsV8WoH — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 2, 2021

Mr Wood shot back at the accusations that they didn’t “concern” him and quoted spiritual teacher Vernon Howard.

The tweets about my insanity are at an all time high this morning. Wonder why?



No worries. I am fine. The attacks do not concern me.



“A truly strong person does not need the approval of others any more than a lion needs the approval of sheep.”

-Vernon Linwood Howard — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

Mr Pence has been slammed by some Republicans for not fully backing the election challenges lobbed in Mr Trump’s favour. A lawsuit by Texas Republican Representative Louie Gohmert, attempting to allow Mr Pence to only count the electoral votes for Mr Trump during Congress’ certification process was thrown out in court by a federal judge. Mr Pence’s lawyers asked for the case to be dismissed.

One of Mr Wood’s many losses included trying to stop Georgia from certifying their results, handing 16 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden. He also joined in the attempts to overturn the results in Michigan, another state which in favour of Mr Biden, Business Insider reported.

Mr Wood has also pushed the Qanon theory and promoted the idea that Chief Justice John Roberts is a member of a ring of murderous paedophiles.

A couple of more questions for Chief Justice John Roberts:



(1) You are recorded discussing Justice Scalia’s successor before date of his sudden death. How did you know Scalia was going to die?



(2) Are you a member of any club or cabal requiring minor children as initiation fee? pic.twitter.com/jGxfgLCk4D — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 31, 2020

Mr Wood has previously made baseless claims that Justice Roberts killed Justice Antonin Scalia and that Jeffrey Epstein is still alive. He has also encouraged his supporters to stock up on “2nd Amendment supplies”.

