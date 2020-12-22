Trump emails GOP lawmakers a slide slamming Mitch McConnell, taking credit for his re-election
President Trump's personal assistant, Molly Michael, "at the president's request" emailed Republican lawmakers a slide Monday night giving Trump credit for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) re-election victory in November, citing a Trump tweet and robocall. "Sadly, Mitch forgot. He was the first one off the ship!" the slide says, an apparent reference to McConnell acknowledging Joe Biden as president-elect after his victory in the Electoral College — and after much of McConnell's caucus had already publicly noted Biden's win.
‼️The White House is sending out this email to some congressional offices, where Trump appears to be taking credit for boosting Senate Majority Leader McConnell in his race ag. McGrath through endorsements.
“Sadly, Mitch forgot. He was the first one off the ship!” it reads. pic.twitter.com/KOndjaEYz4
— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) December 22, 2020
"It's an extraordinary broadside against McConnell by the sitting president and most popular Republican in the party, ahead of a crucial runoff election in Georgia on Jan. 5 that will determine control of the Senate," Jonathan Swan writes at Axios. "While both the message and its delivery targeted McConnell, they also carried a subtle warning to other Republicans who may follow suit as the president grasps at the last straws of his election-fraud claim."
Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon-supporting Republican congresswoman-elect in Georgia, tweeted an early draft of Trump's slide Monday evening, explicitly urging McConnell "support" Trump "and join our objection on Jan. 6," when several House Republicans are planning one final, futile attempt to overturn Biden's victory.
"National Republicans are desperate to avoid a floor fight in Congress over the certification of the Electoral College vote next month, believing it would be horrible politics to continue waging what most recognize to be a hopeless battle to overturn the outcome of the election," The Hill reports. McConnell has asked his caucus not to join any of the House Republicans objecting to Biden's victory Jan. 6. At least one senator and one House member must object for the motion to be considered.
More stories from theweek.com
Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead?
Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers
Senate clears $2.3 trillion government spending, COVID-19 relief package, sending it to Trump's desk