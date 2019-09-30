Trump Embraced Ukraine Conspiracy Theory, Former Adviser Says

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was repeatedly warned by his own staff that the Ukraine conspiracy theory he and his lawyer were pursuing was “completely debunked” long before the president pressed Ukraine this summer to investigate his Democratic rivals, a former top adviser said Sunday.

Thomas P. Bossert, who served as Trump’s first homeland security adviser, said he told the president there was no basis to the theory that Ukraine, not Russia, intervened in the 2016 election and did so on behalf of the Democrats. Speaking out for the first time, Bossert said he was “deeply disturbed” that Trump nonetheless tried to get Ukraine’s president to produce damaging information about Democrats.

Bossert’s comments, on the ABC program “This Week” and in a subsequent telephone interview, underscored the danger to the president as the House moves ahead with an inquiry into whether he abused his power for political gain. Other former aides to Trump said Sunday that he refused to accept reassurances about Ukraine no matter how many times it was explained to him, instead subscribing to an unsubstantiated narrative that has now brought him to the brink of impeachment.

The latest revelations came as the impeachment inquiry rushed ahead at a brisk pace. The House chairman taking the lead said that the whistleblower who brought the matter to light would testify soon and that a subpoena for documents would be issued early this week to Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer who spearheaded the effort to find dirt on Democrats in Ukraine. In a letter to the acting director of national intelligence, lawyers for the whistleblower requested stepped-up efforts to ensure his safety, citing “serious concerns we have regarding our client’s personal safety.”

As Democrats pressed forward, a new CBS News poll showed that 55% of Americans supported an impeachment inquiry, the first time it has had majority backing, a worrying development for a White House that until now has been able to make the argument that the public opposed impeaching Trump. A senior White House aide tried to turn the tables by arguing that Trump was the real whistleblower because he was uncovering Democratic corruption.

Then Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington, Aug. 25, 2017. (Tom Brenner/The New York Times) More

As Republicans struggled to defend the president Sunday, Bossert’s remarks offered a hint of cracks in the Republicans’ armor. While Bossert was forced out in 2018 when John Bolton became national security adviser, he has remained publicly loyal until now to a president who prizes fealty above all else.

“It is completely debunked,” Bossert said of the Ukraine theory on ABC. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos, Bossert blamed Giuliani for filling the president’s head with misinformation. “I am deeply frustrated with what he and the legal team is doing and repeating that debunked theory to the president. It sticks in his mind when he hears it over and over again, and for clarity here, George, let me just again repeat that it has no validity.”

He added that pressing Ukraine’s president was disturbing, but noted that it remained unproven whether Trump’s decision to withhold aid to Ukraine was tied to the demand for investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democrats.

“It is a bad day and a bad week for this president and for this country if he is asking for political dirt on an opponent,” Bossert said. “But it looks to me like the other matter that’s far from proven is whether he was doing anything to abuse his power and withhold aid in order to solicit such a thing.” On Twitter later on Sunday, he added that he did “not see evidence of an impeachable offense.”