Trump will end up on trial, DeSantis says in Iowa debate

Donald Trump will “end up on trial”, Ron DeSantis warned voters, as he accused the former president of “running to pursue his issues”.

In a rare critique of the former president, Mr DeSantis predicted Mr Trump’s legal bid to stall his trial on charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 election would fail.

”He’s going to end up going to trial,” the Florida governor said on stage at a CNN debate in Des Moines, Iowa.

Mr DeSantis went on to allude to the possibility that Mr Trump could be convicted before the 2024 general election in November.

“I’m not running for my issues, I’m running for your issues,” he told the audience.

He also turned his fire on his on-stage rival, Nikki Haley, accusing her of “running to pursue her donors’ issues”.

Ms Haley, a former South Carolina governor, also rebuked Mr Trump’s legal defence of presidential immunity, made in court in DC this week, calling it “ridiculous”.

“We need to use some common sense here,” she said. “You can’t go and kill a political rival and then claim, you know, immunity from a president”.

She went on to add a veiled dig at Mr Trump’s general conduct, saying: “I think we have to start doing things that are right.”

05:35 AM GMT

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis faced off in a bitter debate in which both candidates repeatedly accused the other of lying. Mr DeSantis referred to the former UN ambassador as a “corporatist” and “globalist”, while Ms Haley said her rival had squandered $150m on a campaign that has seen his poll rating plummet.

Both took aim at Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner who sat out the debate in favour of a town hall broadcast elsewhere in Des Moines.

Mr Trump declared he had already picked his candidate for vice president, though he declined to reveal their identity. He also stressed the need to “win elections” when answering a question on abortion – a topic Mr DeSantis accused him of flip-flopping on from the debate stage.

05:34 AM GMT

Who won the night – Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley or Donald Trump?

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis traded blows on immigration, taxes and defending Ukraine in a bruising primetime debate on CNN on Wednesday night.

With just the two Republicans on stage, the personal attacks flew thick and fast.

The Florida governor dubbed Ms Haley a “mealy-mouthed politician” and a “carbon copy” of Joe Biden.

The former South Carolina governor in turn described her on-stage opponent as “desperate” and repeatedly directed the audience to a website dedicated to Mr DeSantis’ “lies”.

Read the full analysis from Rozina Sabur and Tony Diver here.

04:54 AM GMT

DeSantis will fight on after Iowa

David Polyansky, the deputy manager for the DeSantis campaign, tells me he’s very pleased with the Florida governor’s performance tonight.

He proved he has the record, the stamina and the demeanor to be the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Polyansky said.

By contrast, he says, Nikki Haley was “very defensive”, and “relied on gimmicks all night as a crutch because she couldn’t defend her record”.

He is confident that Mr DeSantis will still be in the race at the end of next month, predicting the contest will end up as a two-horse race between him and Donald Trump.

He said: “He continues to improve and improve and when we get the shot at Donald Trump, which we are going to do when Nikki Haley drops out of South Carolina, and she will, you’re going to see [that].”

04:43 AM GMT

Iowa 'not convinced by Haley abortion stance', says evangelical leader

I’m backstage at the debate site’s spin room where each candidate’s campaign is attempting to frame the narrative of the night.

Bob Vander Plaats, an influential evangelical leader in Iowa backing Ron DeSantis, thinks his message will have resonated with the state’s conservatives.

Evangelicals are incredibly influential in the Iowa caucuses. They made up two thirds of caucus-goers in 2016, the last competitive Republican nomination contest.

And they won’t have been convinced by Ms Haley’s message on abortion, according to Mr Vander Plaats.

They’ve heard the same speech from her before, he says, and “too many times they hear that answer and they go, ‘that’s a pro-choice answer’”.

04:36 AM GMT

Candidates embraced by family after bad-tempered debate

Ron DeSantis, centre, with his wife Casey, right, and son Mason, left, after the CNN Republican presidential debate - AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Nikki Haley, center, is greeted by her children Rena Haley, right, and Nalin Haley, left - AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

04:31 AM GMT

Campaign criticisms are 'process stuff', says DeSantis

Ron DeSantis is dismissing Nikki Haley’s criticisms of his campaign as “process stuff”, saying he is focused on “substance” instead.

Speaking to CNN after the end of the debate, he says: “That’s all process stuff. She’s citing an organisation that’s an outside group and I don’t even control.

“People in Iowa, they don’t care about process stuff. They care about the substance and they care about the leadership.”

Ms Haley, a former UN ambassador, claimed the Florida governor has wasted $150 million on a chaotic campaign that has seen his support collapse across Iowa.

04:25 AM GMT

Donald Trump says he has picked his running mate for 2024

Donald Trump has already selected his running mate for the 2024 race, he revealed on Wednesday night, but refused to say who he had picked.

The former president gave an hour-long town hall event with Fox News in Des Moines, Iowa, ahead of Monday’s caucus to determine the state’s choice for the Republican nomination.

Mr Trump boasted that many people had asked him if they could work in his second administration, including the “very most important people in the military”.

Read the full article from Tony Diver here.

04:07 AM GMT

Candidates 'clearly thrown' by admiration question

The candidates have been asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper what they admire about each other, and it’s clearly thrown both of them.

Mr DeSantis commends Ms Haley for speaking out “strongly on some key issues” while representing America at the UN.

He then pivots and mentions that he’s a fan of South Carolina because his wife, Casey, went to university there.

”Her parents lived there for many, many years and so it’s a wonderful state,” he says.

Ms Haley has even less to say in praise. “I think he’s been a good governor,” she says, without elaborating.

04:05 AM GMT

Haley: Trump presidency will mean 'a country in disarray in a world on fire'

In her closing remarks, Nikki Haley argues that Ron DeSantis cannot beat Joe Biden while Donald Trump will leave a “country in disarray.”

She says: “We can’t go through four more years of chaos and if it’s Donald Trump, there will be four more years of chaos, and we can’t be a country in disarray in a world on fire.

“If you look at the polls right now, going against Joe Biden. Every one of those head to head polls, Ron doesn’t beat Joe Biden. Trump is head to head. On a good day he might be up by two points. I defeat by Biden 17 points.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, right, speaking at the CNN Republican presidential debate with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis - AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

“That’s bigger than the presidency.. that’s a mandate to get our spending under control and get inflation down, that’s a mandate to get our kids reading again and go back to the basics in education. That’s a mandate to secure our borders with no more excuses.”

Mr DeSantis takes a swipe at Ms Haley’s claim that New Hampshire would “correct” the Iowa vote, saying: “Iowa’s votes do not need to be corrected by any other state. Y’all know what you’re doing.”

“I’m the only one running that has beaten the left time and time again, from the teachers unions, to Fauci, to the Democratic Party. We need to run under the banner of bold colours that are putting the American people first,” he adds.

03:56 AM GMT

DeSantis is a 'good governor', says Haley

Asked what she admired about Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley says simply: “I think he’s been a good governor.”

Mr DeSantis gives a longer answer about his rival, saying she “spoke out strongly on some key issues” during her time at the United Nations, and he appreciates “the state of South Carolina”.

03:54 AM GMT

Trump 'did nothing to ensure law and order'

Ron DeSantis is turning his fire on Donald Trump again, saying he was too busy tweeting to tackle “the worst rioting in the modern history of this country”.

He says: “He was president during the worst rioting in the modern history of this country, the BLM riots in the summer of 2020.

“When I saw that happen in in Minneapolis in Florida, I called out the National Guard, we had state law enforcement deployed, we said you’re not burning down our cities in this state. You know what, it didn’t happen.

“He sat in the White House and tweeted law and order, but he did nothing to ensure law and order.”

03:52 AM GMT

Is it too little, too late for DeSantis?

This is the most impressive Ron DeSantis has been in any debate to date.

The Florida governor has, deservedly, earned a reputation as a wooden performer who is lacking in charisma.

But tonight he’s been agile on his feet, putting Nikki Haley under pressure by grilling her on her comments on social welfare, immigration and Ukraine.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures at the CNN Republican presidential debate with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley - AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

He’s managed to both land attacks and fluently communicate his policy position.

He even appears more relaxed and confident than usual, smiling regularly.

But is it too little, too late? As Ms Haley has repeatedly referenced tonight, his campaign has been mired by chaos for months.

We’ll know soon enough, with the Iowa caucuses on Monday night.

03:50 AM GMT

DeSantis: Biden green policies will mean 'rolling blackouts'

Ron DeSantis claims there will be “rolling blackouts” if Joe Biden brings in an electric vehicles mandate.

He says: “On day one as president we take Biden’s Green New Deal. We tear it up and we throw it in the trash can. It is bad for this country. We have to have reliable energy

“Those policies would devastate communities, particularly here in Iowa,” he continues.

“I mean, for example, [Mr Biden] wants to mandate electric vehicles, that’s going to be more costly... it’s going to hurt liquid fuels which is very, very important, you’re going to end up having rolling blackouts, if they kneecap reliable energy production in this country.”

03:43 AM GMT

'You can't go and kill a political rival'

Nikki Haley is also being asked about Donald Trump’s legal woes.

She calls his argument of presidential immunity, made in court in DC this week, “ridiculous”.

“We need to use some common sense here,” she says, “you can’t go and kill a political rival and then claim, you know, immunity from a president”.

She goes on to add a veiled dig at Mr Trump’s conduct, saying: “I think we have to start doing things that are right.”

03:40 AM GMT

DeSantis gets laughs with jab at Trump's 'word vomit'

Ron DeSantis is finally criticising Donald Trump and gets some laughs as he references the former president’s “word vomit”.

The Florida governor predicts Mr Trump’s legal appeal to stall his trial on charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 election will fail.

“He’s going to end up going to trial,” he says.

He goes further and alludes to the possibility that Mr Trump could be convicted before the general election.

“I’m not running for my issues, I’m running for your issues,” he tells the audience.

This is a line of argument we haven’t really heard from Mr DeSantis before.

He has mostly avoided criticism of Mr Trump, and largely avoided weighing in on the former president’s legal troubles.

03:38 AM GMT

Haley: 'These fellas don't know how to talk about abortion'

Nikki Haley has turned being the only woman in the race into an asset as the debate turns to abortion.

Ms Haley has set out a nuanced position on abortion to try to avoid alienating voters on either side of the divide.

She is pro-life but has framed her position in the context of her own fertility struggles, a far more compelling argument for many Americans than the one put forward by many Republican candidates.

“These fellas don’t know how to talk about abortion,” she says.

03:36 AM GMT

Trump made 'ridiculous' arguments in immunity case, say candidates

Ron DeSantis says he does not believe the president has the right to assassinate his political rivals, as Donald Trump’s lawyers argued in court this week.

“Obviously that attorney gave the case away on that, on that explanation. I think the DC Circuit is going to rule against Donald Trump on that issue.

“I’m not exactly sure what the outer limits are. I don’t think it’s necessarily been litigated. It’s not going to be an issue with me because I’m always going to follow the Constitution, and we’re going to uphold the best traditions of the office.

“I’m going to be a present you can be proud of, you know, I think it’s important that people be able to look to the President and say, hey, you know, that’s somebody that’s worthy of emulating.”

Nikki Haley labels the legal argument “ridiculous”, saying: “We need to use some common sense here – you can’t go and kill a political rival and then claim, you know, immunity from a president.

“I think we have to start doing things that are right. And you know, Ron said we should have leaders that we can look up to – well, then stop lying”

03:30 AM GMT

DeSantis: Haley is 'shooting herself in the foot'

“Ballistic podiatry” was not a phrase I had marked down on my debate bingo card.

Ron DeSantis mocks Nikki Haley’s record, claiming she is shifted on her past positions “now that she’s getting scrutiny”.

He has honed in on her previous remarks about social security - payments for over 65 year olds in the US.

”She’s got this problem with ballistic podiatry shooting herself in the foot every other day,” Mr DeSantis says, and gets some laughs from the audience.

03:28 AM GMT

Trump has flip-flopped on abortion ban, DeSantis says

Former U.S. President Donald Trump interacts with supporters after participating in a Fox News town hall - REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Ron DeSantis is turning his fire on Donald Trump, claiming the Republican frontrunner has flip-flopped on a six-week abortion ban and emboldened pro-lifers.

“He was at the march for life when he was president his last year, and he said that life’s a gift from God that the unborn are made in the image of God, and that you needed to have protection,” he says.

“And now saying, [a six-week ban] is a terrible, terrible thing, he’s given a gift to the left to weaponise that against pro-lifers and that’s wrong.

He adds: “Donald Trump should be on this stage. He owes it to you here in Iowa to explain this change he’s had and his positioning... You’re a servant of the people, you are not a ruler over the people.”

03:17 AM GMT

Tonight is a juggling act for Haley

This debate stage is a tricky platform for Nikki Haley. The 51-year-old has her sights set on a strong showing in New Hampshire, where she has surged in the polls.

The Granite State’s Republican voters skew more moderate than the other early primary states.

But before New Hampshire votes, Ms Haley must get through the Iowa caucuses on Monday, which has a deeply conservative base.

Ms Haley knows she must tread a delicate balance - trying not to alienate voters in either state.

We’ve seen that in the nuance of her responses on immigration, education, and her support for Ukraine.

Mr DeSantis. by contrast, is betting all on a strong showing in Iowa and he’s spent the night leaning into conservative talking points.

He’s taken a strong line on China and trade, a major concern for farmers in Iowa, and presented himself as a culture war champion.

03:11 AM GMT

Trump ties himself in knots on abortion

Donald Trump was asked where he stood on abortion by a voter in the audience tonight -- and struggled to give a coherent answer.

First he told a story about a debate with Hillary Clinton from the 2016 election, in which he claimed she supported abortions at nine months of pregnancy. Then, he caveated by saying that he did support terminations in instances where women had been raped and, in a possible nod to his inner thoughts, stressed the need to “win elections”.

“I want to get something where people are happy,” he added. “So we’re going to come up with something that people want and people like.”

On an issue that holds great importance for Republican voters, he is going to need a better answer than that.

03:08 AM GMT

'Why should we think you can manage anything?'

Ron DeSantis wasted $150 million on a campaign that has seen his support collapse, Nikki Haley says as she exchanges barbs with her Republican rival in a bad-tempered debate.

Speaking five days before the Iowa caucus takes place, the former UN ambassador claims the apparent disarray of Mr DeSantis’ team makes him unfit for office. The two candidates are 0.4 points apart in the latest state polls, and will be hoping to gain an edge with tonight’s debate.

Ms Haley says: “If you can’t manage a campaign, it’s been a revolving door of political people in and out of his campaign. You’ve heard of campaign people going to blows with each other because they can’t all agree.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, right, looks at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, at the CNN Republican presidential debate - AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

“We made sure we spent it right because you have to understand it’s not your money, it’s other people’s money and you have to know how to handle it. If they can’t handle the financial parts of a campaign, how’s he going to handle the economy when it comes to the White House.

“You’ve got $150 million, and you’ve gone down in the polls in Iowa. Why should we think you can manage or do anything in this country?”

03:01 AM GMT

Trump plays to the crowd

In the Fox News ad break, Donald Trump has gone to shake hands with members of the crowd. Although Fox told us that the audience had a combination of Trump supporters and undecided Republicans, there is a lot of support for him in this room.

His initial appearance on stage was marked by applause and chants of “USA”, while members of the audience have periodically shouted at him: “Thank you!”

Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks as moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum look towards the audience - KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

02:58 AM GMT

Trump: Ukraine and Gaza wars wouldn’t have happened on my watch

Over at his town hall, Donald Trump is also discussing the war in Ukraine. He claimed that neither the war in Ukraine nor Gaza would have happened if he was in the White House because of his policy of “peace through strength”.

”[The war] would have never happened in Ukraine, Russia would have never gone in, it would have never happened,” he said.

“The recent attack on Israel would have never happened -- zero per cent chance it was going to happen. They see a weak President in our country, and they did something that was unthinkable.”

Returning to one of his favourite topics, he added: “I even got along with Kim Jong Un. You know, getting along with people with hundreds of nuclear weapons is not bad. They want to make it like a bad thing, and it’s a very good thing.”

02:57 AM GMT

DeSantis wants to 'bully our businesses', says Haley

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley pointing at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis - AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Ron DeSantis has repeatedly attacked Nikki Haley as a “corporatist” across the course of this debate, and has now linked her to the Disney Corporation– with whom he has clashed as Florida governor.

He says: “Nikki Haley sided with Disney, she invited them to South Carolina... She is representative of this corporatist element of the party.

“For example, she supported $900 million in subsidies to Boeing when she was in South Carolina. Then when she got out of office, she took a seat on their board, and she made millions of dollars.”

Ms Haley claims Mr DeSantis tries to “bully” companies, saying: “We are not woke in South Carolina, I will always invite businesses to come to South Carolina.

“But the one thing you don’t do is government doesn’t bully our businesses... Ron is determined, anybody that offends him, he goes after them.”

02:53 AM GMT

Haley: Supporting Ukraine is ‘about preventing war’

Ms Haley is highlighting her foreign policy credentials as she stands firm in her support for Ukraine and Israel.

She says military support for Kyiv can be done responsibly. “I don’t think we should give cash to any country, friend or foe because you can’t follow ir,” she says.

But she says providing defence capabilities is essential to beating the “dictators” in China and Russia.

Once again, she’s drawn a direct line between US support for Ukraine against Russia and countering a rising China - a growing concern among the GOP base.

”China says Taiwan is next,” Ms Haley says.

”Russia said once they take Ukraine, Poland and the Baltics are next,” she adds, noting an incursion into Nato territory “puts America at war”.

She says: “This is about preventing war. It’s always been about preventing war.”

02:52 AM GMT

Haley criticises Biden over Austin hospital admission

Ms Haley is criticising Joe Biden over reports that the White House was not informed that Lloyd Austin, the defence secretary, had been hospitalised until days after his admission.

She says: “What bothers me is how does Biden not talk to his secretary of defence every single day, knowing that we have a war in Europe, a war in the Middle East.

“My husband is deployed right now. As a military spouse, the idea that the Secretary of Defence would not even be in contact with the president much less than contact with his staff is unforgivable”

02:47 AM GMT

DeSantis: Haley is a ‘carbon copy’ of Biden

Ron DeSantis is hammering Nikki Haley on her hawkish stance on US support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

He’s picked a good line of attack: questioning how Ms Haley plans to fund the military support.

Ms Haley likes to brag about her fiscal responsibility, often saying it’s time for “an accountant in the White House”.

”How are you going to pay for it?” Mr DeSantis asks.

Mr DeSantis, and a growing number of conservatives, are sceptical of the spiraling costs.

He says: “I supported Trump’s policy vis a vis Russia and Ukraine. It was successful.” In contrast, he says, “Nikki Haley is basically a carbon copy of what Biden is”.

02:45 AM GMT

'I fought every day for Israel', says Haley

Ron DeSantis returns to Ms Haley’s time at the UN, claiming she supported a two-state solution to solve conflict in the Middle East that would be “stepping stone for Israel’s destruction”.

“She was wrong when she embraced that and we’re right to say, trust Israel to make these decisions,” he says.

Ms Haley responds: “When I was at the United Nations I fought every day for Israel... A two state solution wasn’t something that was possible because Israel would always come to the table and the Palestinians wouldn’t.”

“But right now we have to make sure that Israel has the support that it needs.”

02:40 AM GMT

'You can’t take the United Nations out of the ambassador'

Mr DeSantis really likes his “pale pastels” line. He keeps using the phrase to bash Ms Haley.

Maybe his team had anticipated Ms Haley’s sartorial choices. She’s wearing a pale pink dress.

I’m not sure it’s the strongest line of attack, though.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley gets her makeup retouched - REUTERS/Mike Segar

They have moved on to foreign policy now, and Mr DeSantis’ latest jibe is much stronger, as he frames the former UN ambassador as an establishment politician.

He says: “You can take the ambassador out of the United Nations, but you can’t take the United Nations out of the ambassador”.

Ms Haley hits back: “If you can’t manage a campaign, how are you going to manage your country?”

02:33 AM GMT

Haley talks about parents after Trump 'birther' jibes

Ms Haley says her parents, who moved from India to the US before she was born, have informed her opposition to illegal immigration.

She says: “My parents came here legally, they came the right way, 50 years ago. They put in the time, they put in the price.

“They are offended by what’s happening on the border and my mum would always say, if they don’t follow the laws to come into this country, they won’t follow the laws when they are in this country.”

It comes after Donald Trump suggested his Republican rival is is ineligible to become president because she was born to immigrant parents.

02:31 AM GMT

DeSantis: ‘Picking Haley is like having the fox guard the hen house’

Mr DeSantis is pledging to take a more hardline approach than Donald Trump when it comes to immigration policy.

Polling consistently shows it’s one of the top issues for Republican voters.

“I appreciated what President Trump did, but let’s just be honest. He said he was going to build a wall and have Mexico pay for it,” he said.

The former president “did not deliver that”, Mr DeSantis says, but vows he will.

He adds: “Do not trust Nikki Haley with illegal immigration. That’s like having a fox guard the hen house.”

02:30 AM GMT

'Do not trust Nikki Haley with illegal immigration'

Ron DeSantis claims that putting Nikki Haley in charge of the country’s borders is “like having the fox guard the henhouse”.

He says: “Do not trust Nikki Haley with illegal immigration... It’s disrespectful when people come to this country illegally and impose burdens on our communities and run drugs into this country. That’s what’s disrespectful.

“She’s weak on immigration, she’s bankrolled by people who want open borders, and she said there shouldn’t be a limit on immigration.”

Ms Haley fires back: “When I was governor of South Carolina, we passed the toughest illegal immigration law in the country.”

02:25 AM GMT

Has DeSantis over-prepared?

It’s clear Mr DeSantis has extensively prepared for tonight. Maybe he has over prepared.

Some of his rehearsed lines may have sounded better on paper than they have in the execution.

“We need to fly a flag of bold colors, carrying the banner of putting the American people first, not the pale pastels of the warmed-over corporatism of people like Nikki Haley,” is one such line. It didn’t land with the audience in the debate hall.

However, the Florida governor does appear more energetic and has got smatterings of applause for some of his catchphrases.

02:22 AM GMT

I’ve already chosen my running mate, says Trump

Over at Donald Trump’s town hall, the former said he has already chosen who his vice president will be -- but refused to tell the audience their name.

Asked how he would attract people to work for him after panning many members of his first administration, Mr Trump replied: “I have a lot of people that want to work with me.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a Fox News Channel town hall in Des Moines, Iowa - AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

“I have people calling -- just as I’m getting on the stage, from two of the very most important people in the military...everybody wants to come to work for us.

“Now I’ve gotten to know Washington -- to know the people -- I know the best, I know the smart ones, and the weak ones, the strong ones.”

When the Fox hosts asked who his vice president would be, Mr Trump replied: “Well, I can’t tell you that really. I mean, I know who it’s going to be.”

02:21 AM GMT

DeSantis goes after Haley on South Carolina gas tax

Ron DeSantis attacks Ms Haley’s record as governor of South Carolina, claiming: “She promised she would never do the gas tax. Then she tried to raise the gas tax on hardworking South Carolinians.

“Here’s the thing – we need to fly a flag of bold colours, carrying the banner of putting the American people first.”

Ms Haley says she “killed” the proposed tax and goes on the offensive against Mr DeSantis’ economic record in Florida.

“Why does Florida have the highest property insurance in the country?” she asks.

“Why is it that it is named the American hotspot for inflation? Why is it that his state is now known to have the highest cost of living increases? And why is it that they’re saying senior citizens can no longer afford to live in Florida?”

02:16 AM GMT

'The more Ron DeSantis loses, the more he lies'

Ms Haley wastes no time hitting back at Mr DeSantis in her opening remarks.

Her campaign has preempted the attacks and has prepared a website which she is now directing voters to: desantislies.com

“The more Ron DeSantis loses, the more he lies. Get the facts about Ron DeSantis’ latest lies about Nikki Haley’s record and his own,” the website reads.

On stage, Ms Haley says Mr DeSantis is firing arrows because “he’s upset about the fact that his campaign is exploding”.

She promises the audience she’ll be calling out the Florida governor’s lies tonight, but quips to the Drake University students watching “don’t turn this into a drinking game because you will be overserved by the end of the night”.

02:14 AM GMT

Haley: Trump should be on stage 'defending his record'

Nikki Haley says she wishes she was facing off against Donald Trump – who is at a town hall event elsewhere in Des Moines – on the debate stage as she savages his record.

She says: “He’s the one that I’m running against. He’s the one that I wish would be here. He needs to be defending his record.

“He’s not defending the fact that he allowed us to have $8 trillion in debt over four years that our kids are never going to forgive us for.

“The fact that he didn’t deal with China when it came to stealing intellectual property. The fact that they gave us Covid. The fact that they’ve gone and continue to put up Chinese police stations and continue to threaten our military.”

02:10 AM GMT

DeSantis calls Haley 'another mealy-mouthed politician'

The debate has begun here at Drake University in Des Moines.

Both Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley looked a little nervous as they walked out on stage.

The first question went to Ron DeSantis, who wasted no time in throwing the first punch of the night, calling Ms Haley “another mealy-mouthed politician who just tells you what she thinks you want to hear”.

The Florida governor went on to compare Ms Haley to Hillary Clinton, whose comment in 2016 that Trump supporters were “deplorables” became a conservative rallying cry epitomising liberal snobbery.

“I remember Hillary denigrating people on the Republican side as deplorables,” Mr DeSantis said. “We don’t need a candidate who’s going to look down on Middle America.”

02:10 AM GMT

I'm not worried about Christie dropping out, says Trump

Donald Trump has said he is “not exactly worried” about Chris Christie dropping out of the Republican primary race.

Mr Christie dropped out of the race earlier today, telling supporters in New Hampshire that it was “clear” that there was no longer a path to the presidency.

Responding to the news, Mr Trump told the Fox News town hall: “I have polls that show me leading by a tremendous amount in New Hampshire, a lot in Iowa and nationwide by almost 60 points. So I’m not exactly worried about it.”

He added that the “biggest story” was not that Mr Christie dropped out -- “nobody cared too much about that” -- but that he had said on a hot mic that Nikki Haley had no chance of winning the primary.

“I happen to believe that Chris Christie was right about that,” he said. “It’s one of the few things he’s been right about.”

02:09 AM GMT

DeSantis campaign is 'exploding', claims Haley

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley begin the debate by accusing each other of lying and trading barbs about donors.

Mr DeSantis, the former Florida governor, says: “Donald Trump’s running to pursue his issues, Nikki Haley’s running to pursue her donor’s issues, I’m runnning to pursue your issues and your family’s issues.

“We don’t need another mealy-mouthed politician who just tells you what she thinks you want to hear just to try and get your vote,” he adds.

Ms Haley claims Mr DeSantis is upset because donors are “no longer with him” and that “his campaign is exploding”.

To a round of applause, she adds: “Every time he lies – Drake University, don’t turn it into a drinking game because you will be overserved by the end of the night.”

02:03 AM GMT

What is the impact of Chris Christie quitting the race?

Donald Trump’s campaign is trying to spin Chris Christie’s departure as bad news for Nikki Haley.

They have argued Mr Christie’s support base is atypical, since Democrats have changed their primary calendar this year and many left-wing voters in the state are at a loose end.

As a result, they claim, Mr Christie’s departure will pull Ms Haley “further to the left”.

That doesn’t seem likely. Ms Haley will be hoping for a strong showing in her home state, South Carolina next month - a deeply conservative state.

Despite the bluster, some in Mr Trump’s orbit are privately suggesting they are concerned by Ms Haley’s rapid polling rise.Nevertheless, even Republican strategists critical of the former president have pointed out that Mr Christie’s departure highlights just how much the GOP has changed in recent years. It is now the Trump party.

Mr Christie was once considered a formidable candidate. In the GOP of 2024, he didn’t even make it to the first ballot.

As Dennis Lennox, a veteran GOP campaign adviser, put it to me, it’s “a reminder that you seldom get a second or third chance in politics”.

We can be sure Ms Haley and Ron DeSantis have got that message as they prepare to head out on stage.

02:02 AM GMT

The candidates are taking to the stage

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are walking onto the stage at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. We’re just seconds away from the start.

01:52 AM GMT

Haley and DeSantis will 'go at each other hammer and tongs'

Iowans can expect a bruising debate tonight.

Both Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley know that this primetime appearance is a chance to make their life case to a large audience before the state’s caucuses next Monday night.

Sources from both camps say the pair are preparing to go at each other hammer and tongs.

Mr DeSantis has worked with a top debate coach. Ms Haley, who has proved the more adept communicator in their previous matchups, claims to have done very little prep.

01:43 AM GMT

What to expect tonight

We can be sure to hear more about Nikki Haley’s gaffe over the US Civil War.

Asked by a voter what the cause of the Civil War was, Ms Haley gave a lengthy response about states’ rights, and omitted to mention slavery.

The former South Carolina governor had barely put a foot wrong until then, but she has been cleaning up this mistake for the last fortnight.

No doubt Ron DeSantis will use the blunder as a stick to beat her with tonight.

01:41 AM GMT

Can anyone catch Trump?

The backdrop to tonight’s debate between Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley is some pretty disheartening national polling for their campaigns, which puts Donald Trump around 50 points ahead.

Mr DeSantis will be hoping a shock win in Iowa will breathe some much-needed life into his campaign, while the more moderate Ms Haley is looking to show she can win over a state that is thought of as more socially conservative than her native South Carolina.

With Mr Trump posting numbers like he has been, it is hard to see tonight as more than a battle for second place. Then again, stranger things have happened in US politics – and the Iowa caucus has a history of producing unexpected results.

01:40 AM GMT

01:36 AM GMT

Good signs for the DeSantis campaign

Hello and welcome from a very chilly Iowa, where the temperature is currently - 2 C.

I’m at Drake University in Des Moines, the site of tonight’s CNN debate, which is blanketed in around a foot of snow.

The DeSantis campaign has been hard at work lining the road into the university with posters for the Florida governor.

Haley’s camp hasn’t managed to match their efforts. There are just a handful of the former South Carolina governor’s signs dotted in between them.

Reporters in the debate CNN room were treated to a meeting with the university’s official mascot, Griff (the second), as we wait for the night to get underway.

Griff’s media tour today has included inspecting the debate stage and touring the university campus in a wagon, all documented on his Instagram page.

Tonight’s mascot for the Nikki Haley v Ron DeSantis debate pic.twitter.com/4ARjcMFbs5 — Rozina Sabur (@RozinaSabur) January 10, 2024

01:32 AM GMT

DeSantis expecting a ‘barrage of attacks’ from Haley tonight

Ron DeSantis is using the narrowing polls between him and Nikki Haley as a call to arms for his supporters tonight.

In an email sent just now, he asked his mailing list to send $25 “before the debate tonight,” noting: “The race has tightened. The stakes could not be higher. The target on our backs is bigger than ever.”

The campaign added: “We are expecting a full barrage of attacks on that debate stage. We are the one to beat. “

01:21 AM GMT

The stage is set for Donald Trump’s return to Fox News

Around 500 voters are expected to attend tonight’s Fox News town hall with Donald Trump in Des Moines tonight.

It is the third and last of the events, which began on Monday with an appearance from Nikki Haley, followed by Ron DeSantis yesterday.

Mr Trump is making a brief visit to Iowa for his town hall, before travelling to New York to appear in court for the closing arguments of his civil fraud trial tomorrow.

Tonight is also something of a rapprochement for the former president and Fox News, who fell out after the 2020 election, when the network called the state of Arizona for Joe Biden. He has not appeared for a live interview on Fox for two years.

The stage for tonight’s Trump Fox News town hall in Iowa, where he will return to the network for the first time in two years.



Trump has spent the last few months berating Fox for its coverage of his campaign and legal difficulties. pic.twitter.com/wk5Y4C9GOb — Tony Diver (@Tony_Diver) January 11, 2024

01:11 AM GMT

Ron DeSantis talks to The Telegraph about his 'war against wokery'

It was his first visit to London, and Ron DeSantis wasn’t disappointed. The governor of Florida felt immediately comfortable in Britain, the birthplace of the philosophical principles that he holds dear.

“If you are an American and you really believe and appreciate America’s core values, it doesn’t matter your ethnicity, when you come here it’s like a second home,” Mr DeSantis, Donald Trump’s main rival for the Republican nomination for the presidential race of 2024, told me on Friday during his whirlwind trip to the UK.

His intellectual and emotional affinity to the shared Anglo-American values of individualism, private property and government limited under the law were evident, and he speaks with passion when we reach the subject, his eyes lighting up.

Read the full interview with Allister Heath, first published in April, here.

12:58 AM GMT

What happened to the rest of the field?

Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Tim Scott attend the third Republican primary debate in November - GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

The debate stage will look considerably less crowded this time around as candidates have failed to meet the polling requirements or dropped out as the first round of voting nears.

Donald Trump’s decision to sit the event out means Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley – just 0.4 points apart, according to the latest polls – will be going head-to-head in tonight’s event.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who has had memorable exchanges with both candidates, has lashed out at CNN after being excluded from the debate. Despite visiting every county in Iowa twice, he has failed to clear the 10 per cent bar needed to qualify.

Chris Christie also failed to reach double digits in the polls, having largely ignored Iowa in favour of New Hampshire. He suspended his campaign on Wednesday.

Asa Hutchinson, the former Arkansas governor, is also on the ballot but has only attended one of the five Republican debates as he struggled to make a dent in the polls.

12:44 AM GMT

When is the debate starting?

The final debate before the Iowa Caucus is due to take place at 9pm ET (2am GMT) at Des Moines’ Drake University, meaning Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis should be on stage in slightly over an hour.

12:30 AM GMT

Chris Christie pulls out of Republican race in boost for Nikki Haley

I promise you this: I will make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be President of the United States again. That’s more important than my own personal ambition. pic.twitter.com/f9epxUxRM0 — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) January 10, 2024

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, pulled out of the 2024 Republican race on Wednesday, just days before voting began, in a major boost for Nikki Haley.

Mr Christie, 61, was the most prominent anti-Trump candidate in the race and sounded the alarm over the former president in a lengthy speech as he announced he was suspending his campaign.

“Donald Trump wants you to be angry every day because he’s angry,” Mr Christie told supporters in Windham, New Hampshire.

“I can promise you this, if you put him back behind the desk in the Oval Office and the choice comes... as to whether he puts himself first or he puts you first, how much more evidence do you need that he will pick himself?”

Read the full article from Rozina Sabur here.

12:24 AM GMT

Pictures: Haley and DeSantis supporters brave snow ahead of debate

A student sets up signs ahead of the Iowa caucus in Des Moines, Iowa, US, on Wednesday, Jan 10 - Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg

Students set up signs ahead of the Iowa caucus in Des Moines, Iowa, US, on Wednesday, Jan 10 - Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg

12:19 AM GMT

The Republican taking on Donald Trump for the presidency: Who is Nikki Haley?

In accepting president-elect Donald Trump’s invitation to serve as America’s UN ambassador in late 2016, just weeks after that earth-tilting election, one of the key conditions of second-term South Carolina governor Nikki Haley was that she be made a member of the president’s cabinet - an unusual arrangement for the UN post in Republican administrations.

According to CNN and others, Mr Trump had first considered Ms Haley for secretary of state, but she withdrew from consideration citing a lack of foreign policy experience. With the UN as her foreign policy training ground, many observers speculated that Ms Haley may seek to lay the groundwork for a presidential run.

While in the UN job, she was both the “proud daughter of Indian immigrants” and a sharp face for the America First agenda. Ms Haley, or Nimrata Nikki Haley (née Randhawa), somehow cracked the code for (occasionally) distancing herself from Mr Trump without threatening him and incurring his wrath.

Read Jason Kirk’s full profile of Nikki Haley here.

12:15 AM GMT

Ramaswamy: CNN don't want people to hear what I have to say

Vivek Ramaswamy has declared “shame on CNN” for excluding him from the debate between Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis in Iowa tonight.

The Republican candidate, who is polling fourth nationally behind Donald Trump, Mr DeSantis and Ms Haley, said the debate was “fake” and that he had been “purposefully discounted”.

“CNN has decided they don’t want the people of this country to hear what I actually have to say,” he told reporters at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, declaring it a “pretty useless and boring event”.

CNN’s criteria for the debate was that candidates must have achieved 10 per cent in three national polls that met the network’s standards for reporting. Donald Trump has declined to attend.

12:10 AM GMT

Welcome to the live blog

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the fifth Republican debate. Benedict Smith here. We’ll be covering Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley facing off in the final debate before the first votes are cast for the GOP’s presidential candidate.

Rozina Sabur, our deputy US editor, will be in Des Moines, Iowa, will be sending in updates and analysis as the two candidates try to mount a late surge ahead of polling day – in what appears to be a battle for second place.

Donald Trump, who is leading in the state by some 30 points, has opted to sit out the debate and will instead be attending at a town hall event. US Editor Tony Diver will be bringing you the latest.