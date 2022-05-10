Trump-endorsed Nebraska gubernatorial candidate accused of sexual misconduct

One of the front-runners in Nebraska's GOP gubernatorial primary is Trump-endorsed Charles Herbster, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the race.

