Trump endorses ally for AZ Republican Party chair after Jeff DeWit resigns over Kari Lake tape

On a day when Donald Trump was told he had to pay $83.3 million to a woman for defaming her, the former president took time to endorse one of his former campaign officials for chair of the Arizona Republican Party.

He picked Gina Swoboda, a conservative election activist and former Trump campaign official who is a current officer in the state GOP.

The nod to Arizona politics as the federal jury award came down in New York shows both how important the state is to Trump's 2024 presidential hopes and how Trump felt he needed to quickly straighten out the mess caused by the Kari Lake-caused resignation of the former chair, Jeff DeWit.

DeWit resigned Wednesday after Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate running for U.S. Senate in Arizona, released an audio recording she had made of DeWit telling her that "powerful people" wanted to give her a lucrative job in exchange for halting her Senate campaign. Though Lake secretly recorded the conversation in March, she released the recording days before the annual state Republican Party meeting on Saturday, creating a rush of candidates for the chair job.

Trump canceled his attendance at the state GOP's planned FreedomFest rally after DeWit's resignation, which led the party to cancel the rally. State party officials, including DeWit, had counted on the rally to help raise money.

Trump's spokespeople said he had a court hearing on Friday and couldn't make the event. Trump attended closing arguments on Friday, though he walked out briefly as plaintiff E. Jean Carroll's lawyer was speaking. A jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $83.3 million in damages for defaming her in 2019 after she accused him of rape.

Trump's campaign team said in a statement he spoke with Swoboda on Friday.

"Gina is a strong fighter for election integrity and will be relentless in her work to deliver Arizona for President Trump and Kari Lake in 2024," the statement said.

Lake soon followed by also endorsing Swoboda.

Not filling the position immediately would mean a 45-day delay, because the party's bylaws require that amount of time to arrange a special election meeting. That's a long time in an election year when every month counts. Putting a poor fundraiser in the job could be an even worse move for the party.

DeWit was elected last year as the state GOP faced a financial disaster some blamed on former party Chair Kelli Ward.

The unpaid job is primarily about raising as much money as possible for elections up and down the ballot, said Barrett Marson, a Republican political consultant.

"A problem with taking out Jeff DeWit is, who do you replace him with that can raise money and lead the party in an election year?" Marson said. "A Trump-endorsed chair could be good for fundraising. The Republican National Committee will likely funnel a lot of money to the Arizona GOP."

But Marson said he's not familiar with Swoboda's fundraising ability.

Swoboda does have experience in helping Trump find suspected election fraud. As executive director of the Voter Reference Foundation, a subsidiary of the nonprofit Restoration Action Inc., she pushes the idea that elections aren't secure and mailed ballots aren't to be trusted.

The company has been accused in articles by OpenSecret.org of disseminating false claims about voting discrepancies, but the company says on its website its goals are to increase voter participation and ensure elections are "transparent, accurate and fair."

Swoboda worked last year as the state Senate's adviser on election matters and also worked as "election integrity director" for Lake's failed 2022 gubernatorial campaign.

