Trump Endorses ‘Eric’ In U.S. Senate Race In Missouri. But There Are 2 Erics.

Former President Donald Trump unveiled his endorsement for Missouri’s Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat on Monday — “ERIC,” a “MAGA Champion and True Warrior.”

The only problem: Two of the leading GOP candidates are named Eric.

Eric Greitens, the former governor of Missouri who resigned amid allegations of sexual assault and campaign finance issues, is running for the seat to be vacated by Republican Sen. Roy Blunt. Eric Schmitt, Missouri’s attorney general, is also vying for the position.

“There is a BIG Election in the Great State of Missouri,” Trump wrote in an email to supporters. “We need a person who will not back down to the Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our Country.”

“I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslides victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

The endorsement was so unclear that both Erics claimed Trump’s support moments after the email went out.

Greitens said he was “honored to receive” it, declaring himself “the true MAGA Champion fighting against the RINO establishment backing Schmitt,” referring to the acronym for “Republican in name only.”

I’m honored to receive President Trump’s endorsement. From the beginning, I’ve been the true MAGA Champion fighting against the RINO establishment backing Schmitt.



President Trump said it best when he characterized Schmitt’s campaign as ‘great dishonesty in politics.’ — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) August 1, 2022

Schmitt, for his part, said he was “grateful” for the endorsement, saying he was the “only America First candidate who has actually fought for election integrity, border security & against the Left’s indoctrination of our kids.”

🚨ENDORSEMENT—PRESIDENT TRUMP🚨I’m grateful for President Trump’s endorsement. As the only America First candidate who has actually fought for election integrity, border security & against the Left’s indoctrination of our kids—I’ll take that fight to the Senate to SAVE AMERICA! — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) August 1, 2022

It’s not the first time Trump has struggled to remember who he’s endorsed. At a political rally in May, the former president couldn’t recall the name of J.D. Vance, an Ohio Republican he endorsed for the Senate.

“We’ve endorsed ... J.P.? Right?” Trump asked. He finally settled on: “J.D. Mandel … and he’s doing great.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

