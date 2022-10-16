Trump endorses Republican Zeldin in New York governor’s race

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican candidate Lee Zeldin for governor on Sunday.

With just weeks to go before the election between Zeldin, a current member of Congress, and Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, Trump sang Zeldin’s praises in a post to Trump’s Truth Social platform.

“I have watched and known Congressman Lee Zeldin for many years. He is a great and brilliant lawyer who was a ‘must see’ for others in Congress when they had a complex legal problem that was holding up legislation,” Trump stated.

“Lee was strong on the Border, Crime, our great Military & Vets (like few others!), and fought hard to protect our 2nd Amendment, and succeeded,” he continued. “Lee Zeldin is a WINNER who GOT THINGS DONE. He will be a GREAT Governor of New York, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement. GOOD LUCK LEE!”

The endorsement suggests Trump thinks Zeldin can pull off an upset in overwhelmingly Democratic New York. Hochul was leading Zeldin by 10% in a recent Marist College poll of voters.

The incumbent was quick to pounce on the endorsement on Sunday.

“Lee Zeldin has enabled and embraced the former president’s extremism since day one — but New Yorkers rejected Trump and they’ll do the same for Lee in November,” Hochul tweeted.

Last month, Trump headlined a fundraiser for Zeldin at the Jersey Shore, drawing fierce attacks from Democrats.

Hochul previously bashed the fundraiser, too.

“To the extent that my political opponent wants to be so closely associated in relying on him for the resources, it’s troubling, but it’s something that the voters I guarantee you will be taking note of,” she said Sept. 6.

A staunch Trump supporter, Zeldin was among the many Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results, which Trump falsely claimed were rigged.

