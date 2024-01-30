Trump endorses Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan's primary opponent, David Covey

Just five days after Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, the former president on Tuesday gave his full-throated backing to Phelan's opponent in the March 5 GOP primary.

Trump's decision to back David Covey, a former Orange County GOP chairman, was telegraphed last year after Phelan initiated the House's impeachment proceedings against Republican Attorney Ken Paxton, resulting in the lower chamber overwhelmingly voting to impeach Paxton on 20 charges, including bribery and abuse of office. Trump referenced the impeachment, calling it "fraudulent," in his Truth Social post that made the endorsement official.

The Texas Senate after an impeachment trial cleared Paxton of any wrongdoing.

“David is an America First Conservative who will Secure the Border, Restore Election Integrity, Protect our Families and Military/Vets, and Defend our under siege Second Amendment,” Trump said on the platform he started.

House Speaker Dade Phelan forcefully gavels to adjourn Sine Die after only one day of the first special session at the Capitol on Tuesday May 30, 2023.

Phelan sought to minimize Trump's endorsement Tuesday, saying he was focusing his reelection campaign on serving "the people in House District 21 and doing what’s best for the future of Texas." He said he has "achieved many conservative legislative wins for Southeast Texas" during his five terms in the lower chamber, two of them as its leader.

“I have voted for President Trump twice, and I plan on voting for him a third time," Phelan said in a statement. "Trump himself has stated he does not know me nor does he know my record of fighting for Southeast Texans.

"Unfortunately, my opponents have sought this endorsement in yet another attempt to get retribution against me for holding public officials accountable and defending the Texas House against outside interests."

Shortly after Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23 and appeared to solidify his bid for the GOP nomination, Phelan told a news outlet in his hometown of Beaumont that he backs Trump's bid for a rematch against Democratic President Joe Biden.

Paxton, who has campaigned alongside Covey, celebrated the former president's endorsement, calling it further evidence that voters in the Southeast Texas district want to move on from Phelan.

"According to the polling I have seen, sounds like its voters are ready to send him back home," Paxton said on X.

Covey said on X he was "honored" by Trump's approval.

"Southeast Texas is Trump Country and we won’t let you down, Mr. President," Covey posted.

Phelan's counterpart in the Texas Senate, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, has been in a long-running feud with the speaker. Patrick has used the words "dysfunction," "negligence" and "stupidity" to describe Phelan's management of the Texas House.

Patrick has said GOP primary voters across Texas should base their votes in the individual House district races on how candidates plan to vote in the 2025 speaker's race. Backers of Phelan, Patrick has said, should be rejected at the polls.

The third candidate in the House District 21 GOP primary is Alicia Davis, who bills herself as a conservative, seventh-generation Texan. If no candidate takes 50% plus one vote in the primary, the race will be decided in a runoff with the top two vote-getters. No Democrat has filed in the district.

