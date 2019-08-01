Trump and Epstein's friendship reportedly soured after they fought over a $41 million Palm Beach mansion. 2 weeks after the home's auction, cops received a tip about underage women at Epstein's house.

The Washington Post published a report on Thursday outlining how President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's friendship ended when the two fought over a Palm Beach mansion in 2004.

The report also reveals that Palm Beach cops received their first tip about underage girls visiting Epstein's house fewer than two weeks after Trump won the mansion at auction.

Epstein was charged with sex trafficking last month. He is pleading not guilty and being held without bail.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more stories.

The Washington Post reports that President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's friendship soured when the two fought over a Palm Beach mansion in 2004.

In the weeks since Epstein's arrest on sex trafficking charges, the question has been raised of just how close he was to the president, since they were often spotted looking chummy together at parties in the '90s.

jeffrey epstein donald trump 1997 mar-a-lago palm beach More

While Trump has tried to distance himself from the disgraced financier, saying he "was not a fan," sources who spoke to the Post — including Epstein's brother Mark — said they were "good friends."

The New Yorkers appeared to forge their friendship on the Palm Beach social scene, shortly after Trump divorced his first wife, Ivana, in 1992.

Read more: Inside the relationship of Trump and convicted sex offender Epstein, from party buddies to 'not a fan'

maison de l'amitie More

Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

A clip that NBC News resurfaced recently shows Trump and Epstein ogling NFL cheerleaders at a party at Mar-a-Lago that year.

"They were tight," an anonymous source, who witnessed the two together, told the Post. "They were each other's wingmen."

Trump went so far as to call Epstein a "terrific guy" in a 2002 New York Magazine article.

"He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life," Trump told the magazine.

A spat over a $41 million mansion

But public sightings of the two together ended in 2004, when nursing home magnate Abe Gosman's Palm Beach mansion, named the Maison de l'Amitie (The House of Friendship), came on the market in a bankruptcy auction. Both Trump and Epstein wanted the six-acre oceanfront estate for themselves, the Post reported.

Joseph Luzinski, who was the property's trustee, told the paper that both men started lobbying him and would talk behind each other's back.

"It was something like, Donald saying, 'You don't want to do a deal with him, he doesn't have the money,' while Epstein was saying: 'Donald is all talk. He doesn't have the money,' " Luzinski told the Post. "They both really wanted it."