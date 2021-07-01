Trump-era law on surprise medical bills advances under Biden

FILE - In this June 10, 2021, file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Biden administration Thursday, July 1, began putting in place consumer protections against “surprise” medical bills enacted in bipartisan legislation signed last year by former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday began putting in place consumer protections against “surprise” medical bills enacted in bipartisan legislation signed last year by former President Donald Trump.

Regulations jointly issued by four federal agencies spell out protections for insured patients against surprise billing in medical emergencies, and unexpected charges from out-of-network doctors at an in-network facility. Out-of-network clinicians and service providers would also be barred from billing patients for the difference between their charges and what insurance paid.

Surprise medical bills are a common and frustrating problem for people with health insurance, even if they thought they were protected. Charges that can run from hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars come from doctors and hospitals outside the network of a patient’s health insurance plan. It’s estimated that about 1 in 5 emergency visits and 1 in 6 inpatient admissions triggers a surprise bill.

Thursday’s action signaled that the Biden administration is committed to having the new protections in place for consumers by Jan. 1, as the law requires. Work continues on another major piece of the new framework, a process to resolve billing disputes between insurers and medical providers without dragging patients into the middle.

It's a rare demonstration of bipartisanship on health care, one of the most politically polarized issues of the past decade, as Republicans repeatedly and unsuccessfully tried to repeal the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

“It's about getting good health care at a good price for all Americans — it's a bipartisan effort,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, whose department is working on the issue with Treasury, Labor and the federal government's personnel agency. “You will no longer be stuck in the middle of a payments dispute because you were blindsided by a charge you weren't expecting.”

Consumer advocates, insurers and medical and hospital associations will pore over the complicated fine print of the Biden administration's rule. Arcane definitions pertaining to such issues as pricing can translate to millions of dollars of economic impact. It may take days to identify all the winners and losers.

“They are clearly pulling out the stops to get this implemented in a timely manner,” said Karen Pollitz, a health insurance expert with the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. “We know this has been a problem that people put at the top of their list of worries.”

Pollitz said it could take until well into next year to see how the new system works in real life. Currently millions of surprise bills are sent every year. “Even if 90% of them are handled perfectly the first year, you could still have hundreds of thousands that go through to the patient,” she said.

Although many states have passed curbs on surprise billing, federal action was needed to protect patients covered by large employer plans regulated at the national level. The Biden administration is allowing 60 days for public comment on its rule.

The surprise billing law passed by Congress last year takes patients and their families out of the financial equation by limiting what they can be billed for out-of-network services to a fee that’s based on in-network charges. That amount gets counted toward their in-network annual deductible.

Insurers and medical services providers would work out billing disputes between themselves or submit them to an independent dispute resolution system, yet to be set up.

The central provisions of the legislation include:

— Holding patients harmless from surprise bills resulting from emergency medical care. Protections apply if the patient is seen at an out-of-network facility, or if they are treated by an out-of-network clinician at an in-network hospital. In either case, the patient can only be billed based on their plan’s in-network rate.

— Protecting patients admitted to an in-network hospital for a planned procedure when an out-of-network clinician gets involved and submits. This can happen when a surgeon is called in to assist in the operating room, or if the anesthesiologist on duty is not part of the patient’s plan.

— Requiring out-of-network service providers to give patients 72-hour notice of their estimated charges. Patients would have to agree to receive out-of-network care for the hospital or doctor to then bill them. This exception is not available for emergency departments or certain kinds of medical professionals, such as radiologists.

— Barring air ambulance services from sending patients surprise bills for more than the in-network cost sharing amount.

According to the Kaiser Foundation, 18% of emergency visits lead to at least one out-of-network charge for people covered by large employers, as do 16% of in-network inpatient admissions. New York and Texas have among the highest rates.

The problem is a direct of result of high health care costs. To try to keep premiums in check, insurers set up networks of hospitals and doctors who agree in advance on payment levels. But some high-demand clinicians, such as emergency room doctors and anesthesiologists, have an incentive to stay out of at least some networks, to maximize their earnings. That dynamic has grown more complicated as profit-seeking investors buy out medical practices that have greater billing leverage.

Public programs like Medicare and Medicaid prohibit or restrict such billing practices.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CDC isn't changing mask guidelines despite risk of COVID-19 Delta variant

    The CDC maintains that fully vaccinated Americans can go without masks in most situations, even though the World Health Organization recommended everyone continue to wear masks to slow the spread of the Delta variant. Dr. Ron Elfenbein, medical director and owner of First Call Medical Center, joined CBSN to discuss this guidance and more on the pandemic.

  • Biden heads to Florida to comfort those affected by deadly building collapse

    The president will visit Surfside, Florida, to offer comfort to those affected by the deadly building collapse as the search and rescue effort continues. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joined CBSN to discuss the president's plans for the trip and what's on his schedule for the Fourth of July weekend.

  • Here are the 5 climate provisions House Democrats want Biden to include in the bipartisan infrastructure deal

    Biden's bipartisan infrastructure deal cut out climate measures, but a reconciliation bill could still include some. House Democrats have requests.

  • Wall Street vet to leave Biden environment team

    Mark Gallogly, a private-equity titan who's been working for John Kerry to line up private-sector financing to combat climate change and serve as a liaison to the business community, is leaving the administration, Axios has learned.The big picture: Gallogly is departing almost as quietly as he joined, with one difference: Kerry, President Biden's special envoy for climate, is publicly acknowledging his role — and his contributions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wit

  • Supreme Court Decision Weakens Voting Rights Act

    In a dissent, Justice Elena Kagan called the decision “tragic.”

  • Helen of Troy (HELE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    Helen of Troy (HELE) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Moscow starts re-vaccination as COVID cases surge

    Some residents in Moscow are gearing up to get their third COVID-19 vaccination shot, as Russia becomes one of the first countries in the world to begin re-vaccination.The country’s health ministry recommended on Wednesday (June 30) that clinics begin giving booster doses to people vaccinated more than six months ago.Russian officials are scrambling to contain a surge in cases blamed on the highly infectious Delta variant.The health ministry called the campaign an emergency measure - as coronavirus cases in Russia sharply rise and vaccination rates remain low.Muscovites had mixed opinions."I think it's better to get vaccinated than to tighten the restrictions. Otherwise, our economy will collapse, and then there will be nothing to save. It makes no sense.""Many people don't get the flu vaccine either. Everyone should have their own opinion, everyone is responsible for their own health and does whatever is right for them. I believe that this (vaccination) shouldn't be done under pressure."Russia has innoculated just 16% of its population since launching its vaccination program in January.That’s in part because of widespread distrust of the shot, even as the country developed its own vaccines.Scientists behind the Sputnik V shot had previously said that protection lasts much longer than six months, maintained by memory cells.However, scientists have also recommended booster doses to keep the number of protective antibodies in the body at a high level considering the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

  • Amazon Shoppers Are 'Over-the-Top Thrilled' With This Foot Massager—and It's $100 Off Right Now

    Happy Fourth of July weekend to your feet.

  • One trapped, several hurt in Washington building collapse

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Search and rescue crews were attempting on Thursday to free a construction worker trapped inside a partially-built five-story building that collapsed during a rain storm in Washington. Four other construction workers were removed from the debris shortly after the building in the U.S. capital came down at about 3:30 pm (1930 GMT), said John Donnelly, assistant chief of D.C. Fire and EMS. The trapped worker was conscious and in contact with fire crews as they sought to free him from the rubble, Donnelly said, adding: "We are talking to him and I view that as a good thing."

  • Despite Injunction, Indiana Won’t Restart Federal Unemployment Benefits

    The state suggested it couldn’t pay the benefits even if it wanted. The Biden administration is curiously quiet.

  • Workers are more likely to get vaccinated — if their companies provide one big perk

    Workers seem to be biting at the “carrot” approach to nudge COVID-19 vaccinations, a new report suggests. About half of adult workers report their employer gave them paid time off to receive the shot or recuperate from side effects, while two in three say their employer has encouraged coronavirus vaccination, according to the latest polling from KFF, a healthcare think tank.

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: This Marijuana Stock With Merger Munchies Passes Buy

    Marijuana stock GrowGeneration is the IBD 50 Stocks To Watch pick as it passes an aggressive entry point while building a new base.

  • Here’s Why the Tokyo Olympics Aren’t Allowing Athletes’ Parents to Attend the Games

    Friends and regular spectators won’t be able to show their support at the games either. 😞

  • Paul keeps up complaints over handling of COVID-19 pandemic

    U.S. Sen. Rand Paul complained bitterly Tuesday about the government's COVID-19 response but did not single out former President Donald Trump for blame, instead accusing Kentucky's governor and Dr. Anthony Fauci of encroaching on personal freedom. In a home state appearance in Greensburg, Kentucky, the libertarian-leaning Republican said Americans should make their own decisions on whether to be vaccinated. “We don’t really need people who believe in some sort of elitism to tell us what to do," said Paul, who is an eye surgeon, speaking before a luncheon audience.

  • McConnell wants Kentucky to stop extra unemployment benefits

    Kentucky’s senior U.S. senator joined the list of Republicans calling on Gov. Andy Beshear to end the state’s participation in the federal government’s COVID-19 unemployment subsidy that critics claim is keeping people from re-entering the workforce.

  • Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

    President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each of these rules reflects a return to common sense and a commitment to the common good,” Biden said before the signing, surrounded by congressional leaders who joined him as he turned each resolution into law. Under former President Donald Trump, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had enabled payday lenders to charge interest rates in excess of what was allowed by the state.

  • Germany's Steinmeier to Israel's Rivlin: No alternative to two-state solution

    The visit was aimed at underscoring Germany's "close and unique relations" with Israel, a statement by Steinmeier's office said.Steinmeier told Rivlin that there were no alternatives to the two-state solution for the Israeli Palestinian conflict and that Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons.During his visit, Steinmeier is scheduled to hold talks with the new Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, and with Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, the statement added.

  • Jake Angeli is cooperating with FBI agents investigating Jan. 6 raid, says attorney seeking his release

    An attorney for Jake Angeli argued his client posed no danger and should be released as he awaits trial on charges related to the U.S. Capitol raid.

  • Doing Just Five Minutes of Breathing Exercise Each Day Can Lower Your Blood Pressure, a New Study Finds

    The "strength training for your breathing muscles" can also boost vascular health.

  • Frozen Shrimp Is Being Recalled After Customers Reported Illnesses

    The packaged shrimp was distributed nationwide.