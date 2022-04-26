Trump Evokes The 'P' Word Again, And Twitter Foes Know It's As Sexist As Ever

Former President Donald Trump all but said the word “pussy” — again — in an excerpt from his international interview Monday with British journalist Piers Morgan, and it was as shockingly sexist as ever.

He wielded his latest evocation of the word to attack Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. He called Harry “whipped,” meaning “pussy whipped,” a term used to denigrate a partner for being “too in love” with a woman. There is no common equivalent term for being “too” enraptured by a man.

Trump predicted the couple’s marriage would end when Markle “decides that she likes some other guy better.” He added: “Poor Harry is being led around by his nose, and I think he’s an embarrassment.”

After calling Harry “whipped,” Trump asked Morgan: “Do you know the expression?” Morgan responded: “I’m familiar with the term.” Americans on Twitter translated the slur for British viewers who might be unfamiliar with it.

The scene brought to mind what was one of the most shocking moments of Trump’s 2016 campaign, when he was captured on tape bragging about the ease with which he could “grab” women by the “pussy.” (Women attempted to take back the word with “pussy hats” at massive women’s marches after his election.)

Trump uses the slang for female genitalia as an insult. He called former Vice President Mike Pence a “pussy” for refusing to overthrow the presidential election. He has also bashed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as pussies.

Twitter critics were furious. A member of the House of Lords blasted Trump as a misogynist.

Relationship expert Donald Trump: “Harry is whipped .. I’m not a fan of Meghan .. I think Harry is being led around by the nose .. It’ll end bad .. He has been so disrespectful to the country, and I think he’s an embarrassment.” pic.twitter.com/uu1iKMO4aa — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 25, 2022

"Whipped" is short for "Pussy-whipped".

In case the fullness of Trump's misogyny was lost on anyone. — RaPUNzel🇺🇸 (@RandilynIsIn) April 25, 2022

Trump Translation:

"I value women STRICTLY for their looks,

and smart, strong, independent ones - scare TF out of me.

I also like calling men who respect women, 'pussies,' because they ALSO confuse & intimidate me." 🙄 pic.twitter.com/YkMP1UYEKQ — JoanWayne Esq💎 (@EsqJoanwayne) April 25, 2022

I believe the term is 'pussy whipped' that's what Trump really means ... I shudder just reading that. — RamonWites (@RamonWrites) April 25, 2022

He is omitting - or perhaps it has been edited out - a grossly misogynistic term. But the general intention is conveyed. 🤢 — Sir 𝖘𝖆𝖇𝖔𝖙𝖊𝖚𝖗 𝔣𝔟𝔭𝔢 Order of the Garter (@DoomlordVek) April 25, 2022

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the expression Trump used about Harry, it’s “pussy whipped” and in America is the most offensive thing you can say to a man, while being the most offensive thing you can say about a woman.



Donald Trump said Prince Harry is pussy whipped. https://t.co/IU9LPK2WKz — Donut_EU #BLM 🇮🇹🇪🇺 (@CalefateVia6) April 25, 2022

Hld on. Pissy M interviews former US President who is in the worlds mst ❤less marriage, presided over an insurrection, known for groping women & frolicking with prostitutes - just to ask about the person he has been stalking for yrs because she met him once & rejected him.😑 — Stepup (@Stepup27587777) April 25, 2022

If you’re gonna say “whipped,” say the whole phrase. Sadly, we know you’re comfortable with the missing word — 𝙹𝚊𝚢𝚗𝚒𝚎’𝚜 𝙶𝚘𝚝 𝚊 𝙱𝚞𝚗 (@FreeGirlNowNYC) April 25, 2022

…X… is a whipped man.. like no person I’ve ever seen.’ -

Said misogynist & have been saying since time immemorial 🙄

Why do we not describe women who leave their family & country & are married to successful men as “whipped”

Trumps take on relationships is worth 💩 https://t.co/kkfPaglcDC — Sayeeda Warsi (@SayeedaWarsi) April 25, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...