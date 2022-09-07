Trump ex-adviser Bannon faces state indictment in New York - Washington Post

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon departs after he was found guilty during his trial at U.S. District Court in Washington
1 min read

(Reuters) - Steve Bannon, a key associate of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is expected to face a new criminal indictment and surrender to state prosecutors on Thursday, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bannon's prosecution will likely mirror aspects of the federal case in which Bannon was pardoned, the paper reported. https://wapo.st/3qi9xFg

The state case will be handled in the New York Supreme Court by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the Washington Post said.

A spokeswoman for the Manhattan District Attorney declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

